Calvert-lewin doesn't score that with Koumetio on the pitch.

Calvert-Lewin does score if Koumetio is on the pitch



I was thinking at the time it happened that it was the kind of situation where Virg would most likely have been in the right position to anticipate the cross, and would quite possibly have had the salmon-like prowess to leap up and make an intercepting header. That's one area of Joe's game that needs improving.Whether or not Koumetio would have blocked it is pure speculation but we know he has the physical attributes to deal with that kind of situation - it's experience he is lacking, so it's hard to know if he would have had the positional awareness.Matip has the experience and the ability, but maybe not the physicality? I dunno. It's all guesswork and speculation. What I do know is that as soon as the cross started floating in, I was wishing it was Virg in the middle rather than Gomez.