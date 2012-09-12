« previous next »
Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!

Elzar

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2720 on: Today at 11:13:02 AM
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 11:11:27 AM
Is the whole story bollocks then? The twitter account it come from seems to be sleeping outside the hospital, since it got Thiago leaving it too.

Not saying he isn't injured, I don't know that much. Just guarantee the video isn't from today as the guy that originally posted claims.

Spire currently has a small gazebo at the entrance for people queuing to go in (checks on the doors). It's not in that video.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2721 on: Today at 11:13:37 AM
He's brilliant when available, pretty much always has been. Please stay fit!
clinical

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2722 on: Today at 11:15:21 AM
He's apparently injured. Video of him going to get scan.
Nick110581

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2723 on: Today at 11:15:36 AM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:15:21 AM
He's apparently injured. Video of him going to get scan.

From a reliable source?
clinical

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2724 on: Today at 11:28:42 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:15:36 AM
From a reliable source?

Echo have just dismissed it. Thank god.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2725 on: Today at 11:29:50 AM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:28:42 AM
Echo have just dismissed it. Thank god.

Any chance you can wait for a more credible source in future before raising people's blood pressures again? Cheers
Nick110581

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2726 on: Today at 11:30:43 AM
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:29:50 AM
Any chance you can wait for a more credible source in future before raising people's blood pressures again? Cheers

What the fuck is wrong with people spreading these rumours on twitter?
Chris~

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2727 on: Today at 11:30:54 AM
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:29:50 AM
Any chance you can wait for a more credible source in future before raising people's blood pressures again? Cheers
Is the Echo reliable? ;D
newterp

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2728 on: Today at 11:35:51 AM
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:30:54 AM
Is the Echo reliable? ;D

actually it hasn't been really reliable for a while right? Was it the Thiago signing most recently?
clinical

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2729 on: Today at 11:46:24 AM
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:30:54 AM
Is the Echo reliable? ;D

Turns out no. Joyce saying no major issues but he did go for scan. May not start against Ajax.
Nick110581

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2730 on: Today at 11:47:27 AM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:46:24 AM
Turns out no. Joyce saying no major issues but he did go for scan. May not start against Ajax.

Last time this happened, he was out for 4 months.
peachybum

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2731 on: Today at 11:48:11 AM
No way we can risk him for Ajax even if scans showed nothing.

I wouldn't plan on him playing more than once a week. Play him in the PL and then wrap him in cotton wool until the next. Let Gomez and Fabinho handle midweek matches.
Nick110581

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2732 on: Today at 11:50:34 AM
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:48:11 AM
No way we can risk him for Ajax even if scans showed nothing.

I wouldn't plan on him playing more than once a week. Play him in the PL and then wrap him in cotton wool until the next. Let Gomez and Fabinho handle midweek matches.

Selling Lovren without a replacement was slightly short sighted.
eeekaj

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Reply #2733 on: Today at 11:51:59 AM
We all knew it at the time, but not getting a CB in the window was disastrous...
