he sport journalist's telephone interview with Sadio Mane on Klopp leaving: Journalist 🗣 How are you holding the Saudi League?Sadio Mane 🗣 It's good.Journalist 🗣 How did you feel when you heard that Klopp said he would leave Liverpool?Sadio Mane 🗣 Shall I tell you the truth?Journalist 🗣 Yes p/s ?Sadio Mane 🗣 I'm shocked realy shocked because my spirit is still at Anfield.I got recognition and great success because I played for Liverpool.Klopp is not only a great coach, but he takes care of you like a father.He is someone who left his mark on world football, and personally, he contributed a lot to my progress. He is a great man, a living legend, who brought a lot, a lot to Liverpool. All the work he did there will, I think, be forever engraved in the memory of all the supportersJournalist 🗣 Don't you think Klopp is in a hurry to leave Liverpool?Sadio Mane 🗣 Klopp would do well to stay at Liverpool for the next two or three years. However, the decision must be respected.Even though Klopp has left, he has made Liverpool full of talented young players in all positions of the line-up.Journalist 🗣 Last question, how are you getting on with your Liverpool memories?Sadio Mane 🗣 I think anyone who leaves Liverpool with such amazing supporters will always miss them, especially playing at Anfield. "They Liverpool fans are the best in the world and I will always say that." "I still have a house in Liverpool and I'm not going to sell it. I hope to be back there one day, greeting the fans while watching Liverpool play."
❤️ Sadio Mane ❤️
Gem of a player and by all accounts, a great guy
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.
I'm really torn with SadioCharitable as fuck, sent so much back to his home, amazing playerBut played for rapist oil slave owning Saudis and married a child.
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]