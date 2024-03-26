« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 397 398 399 400 401 [402]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1760829 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,708
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #16040 on: March 26, 2024, 09:53:56 am »
Quote
he sport journalist's telephone interview with Sadio Mane on Klopp leaving:
Journalist 🗣 How are you holding the Saudi League?
Sadio Mane 🗣 It's good.
Journalist 🗣 How did you feel when you heard that Klopp said he would leave Liverpool?
Sadio Mane 🗣 Shall I tell you the truth?
Journalist 🗣 Yes p/s ?
Sadio Mane 🗣 I'm shocked realy shocked because my spirit is still at Anfield.
I got recognition and great success because I played for Liverpool.
Klopp is not only a great coach, but he takes care of you like a father.
He is someone who left his mark on world football, and personally, he contributed a lot to my progress.
He is a great man, a living legend, who brought a lot, a lot to Liverpool.
All the work he did there will, I think, be forever engraved in the memory of all the supporters
Journalist 🗣 Don't you think Klopp is in a hurry to leave Liverpool?
Sadio Mane 🗣 Klopp would do well to stay at Liverpool for the next two or three years. However, the decision must be respected.
Even though Klopp has left, he has made Liverpool full of talented young players in all positions of the line-up.
Journalist 🗣 Last question, how are you getting on with your Liverpool memories?
Sadio Mane 🗣  I think anyone who leaves Liverpool with such amazing supporters will always miss them, especially playing at Anfield. "They Liverpool fans are the best in the world and I will always say that." "I still have a house in Liverpool and I'm not going to sell it. I hope to be back there one day, greeting the fans while watching Liverpool play." 
❤️ Sadio Mane ❤️
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,863
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #16041 on: March 26, 2024, 01:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 26, 2024, 09:53:56 am


I'm guessing that's not from the Daily Mail?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,866
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #16042 on: March 26, 2024, 04:42:46 pm »
Some nice words from Sadio, now that he has retired from competitive football I am sure he will have an application in for an Allotment in South Liverpool for when he finally settles back here with the odd legends game scheduled.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,100
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #16043 on: March 26, 2024, 07:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 26, 2024, 09:53:56 am

Love it. An absolute Legend he is.

One of our greatest.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #16044 on: Yesterday at 06:39:24 pm »
Miss him so much.

He was such a nasty fucker on the pitch too
 Had a bit of everything and set the tone most days. Like that time he smashed azpilucueta early on.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,217
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #16045 on: Yesterday at 07:41:27 pm »
Gem of a player and by all accounts, a great guy
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #16046 on: Yesterday at 08:23:14 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:41:27 pm
Gem of a player and by all accounts, a great guy

I'm really torn with Sadio

Charitable as fuck, sent so much back to his home, amazing player

But played for rapist oil slave owning Saudis and married a child.

Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #16047 on: Today at 01:46:21 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:23:14 pm
I'm really torn with Sadio

Charitable as fuck, sent so much back to his home, amazing player

But played for rapist oil slave owning Saudis and married a child.

child? she is 18
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #16048 on: Today at 05:43:04 am »
It's the same as Phil schofield and that fella got rinsed for having a bit of teenage fun.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.
Pages: 1 ... 397 398 399 400 401 [402]   Go Up
« previous next »
 