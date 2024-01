I'm not sure I understand the outrage here, unless he's been pursuing her pre 16 age.



The report that was linked said he had to keep it quiet initially as she was only 16 - according to another report I found she's still in school.From my POV, at 20 I worked with a 16 yr old who's boyfriend was 32 and we all thought it was weird as fuck and he was a bit of a nonce, at 32, I'd never have gone near a 16 year old, they're still children - at 24 I was seeing an 18 yr old and there was a massive difference in us maturity wise (she chased me), it last a month - we got together again when she was 23 and I was 29 and it was a whole lot better as she was a lot more mature and we were together 9 years. As you get older age gaps matter less and less.