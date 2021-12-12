« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1709859 times)

Offline YNWA.A

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15920 on: Today at 02:10:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:06:02 pm
I'm missing something ....why the disgust?

it doesn't say she's 16 now - it says he's known her since she was 16.

the 31-year-old Al Nassr striker first spotted Aisha Tamba when she was 16 years old

She's 18 now, which means as a 29 year old male he was interested in a 16 year old, two years ago.

When he signed for Soton, she was 8 years.old, for perspective.

Shes of legal age, but its disgusting
Offline rob1966

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15921 on: Today at 02:12:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:06:02 pm
I'm missing something ....why the disgust?

it doesn't say she's 16 now - it says he's known her since she was 16.

the 31-year-old Al Nassr striker first spotted Aisha Tamba when she was 16 years old

She's 18 now - so he was 28/29 when he was first after her, sounds like she was 15 when he first started, the fucking nonce.

Oddly, missus has been at a funeral today for one of her Dads mates, he always refused to tell people his age due to having a younger wife - worked it out today, he was 95, she's 79, so she was 16 and he was 32 when he met her.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15922 on: Today at 02:12:54 pm »
Disgusting - long term girlfriend just turned 18
Offline rob1966

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15923 on: Today at 02:13:58 pm »
Quote from: YNWA.A on Today at 02:10:28 pm
She's 18 now, which means as a 29 year old male he was interested in a 16 year old, two years ago.

When he signed for Soton, she was 8 years.old, for perspective.

Shes of legal age, but its disgusting

My mates missus tried to pair me up with her mate when I was 21, she was only 16 and I felt that was too big a gap then
Online Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15924 on: Today at 02:14:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:06:02 pm
I'm missing something ....why the disgust?

it doesn't say she's 16 now - it says he's known her since she was 16.

the 31-year-old Al Nassr striker first spotted Aisha Tamba when she was 16 years old

yeah, not sure what the reaction is about! Seems people are taking some twitter/reddit rumours seriously about her age.

Shes 26 I think?!
Offline rob1966

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15925 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:14:10 pm
yeah, not sure what the reaction is about! Seems people are taking some twitter/reddit rumours seriously about her age.

Shes 26 I think?!

I don't use twitter or reddit so only basing my opinions on the posted reports

If she is 26, then fair do's, but all I can find is that she is 18
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15926 on: Today at 02:25:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:22:16 pm
I don't use twitter or reddit so only basing my opinions on the posted reports

If she is 26, then fair do's, but all I can find is that she is 18

Every report I've read says 18.
Offline YNWA.A

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15927 on: Today at 02:26:01 pm »
Her age is being reported as 18

Offline rob1966

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15928 on: Today at 02:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:25:17 pm
Every report I've read says 18.

Just found another that says she is at the Cabis School in Senegal
Online peachybum

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15929 on: Today at 02:44:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:06:02 pm
I'm missing something ....why the disgust?

it doesn't say she's 16 now - it says he's known her since she was 16.

the 31-year-old Al Nassr striker first spotted Aisha Tamba when she was 16 years old

It's grooming mate. I guess it's up to you if you find grooming disgusting or not.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15930 on: Today at 02:44:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:22:16 pm
I don't use twitter or reddit so only basing my opinions on the posted reports

If she is 26, then fair do's, but all I can find is that she is 18

Id seen the stuff that was around yesterday (when the news he got married was released), and there it suggested she was 26! So yeah, no idea what the f is going on now  ;D  Reading the reddit post (which was locked), the suggestion was the reports of her being 18 all came from one article, with nothing to back it as being true.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15931 on: Today at 02:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:44:59 pm
Id seen the stuff that was around yesterday (when the news he got married was released), and there it suggested she was 26! So yeah, no idea what the f is going on now  ;D  Reading the reddit post (which was locked), the suggestion was the reports of her being 18 all came from one article, with nothing to back it as being true.

All I can see saying 26 is that page, and a celebwives wiki saying "she looks about 26 years old"
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15932 on: Today at 02:57:11 pm »
So, no one even knows for sure what age she is, but have decided that one of our ex players is a nonce.

Social media at it's finest. Well played.
Online tubby

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15933 on: Today at 02:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:56:26 pm
All I can see saying 26 is that page, and a celebwives wiki saying "she looks about 26 years old"

If it's on the celebwives wiki, then it's gotta be legit.  Close the thread.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15934 on: Today at 03:00:47 pm »
Ah Britain and it's never ending obsession with peadophilia! I didn't notice until my South American wife pointed out she doesn't go a day in England without hearing mention of paedos. I then moved abroad and realised she was right. :o Throw in a few tweets or online news articles of dubious authenticity and watch people work themselves into a frenzy.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15935 on: Today at 03:05:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:57:44 pm
If it's on the celebwives wiki, then it's gotta be legit.  Close the thread.

Tbf there isn't really great articles either way saying she is 18 or 26. Although 18 seems to be the age the tabloids have ran with so it may be true idk
Online tubby

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15936 on: Today at 03:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:05:50 pm
Tbf there isn't really great articles either way saying she is 18 or 26. Although 18 seems to be the age the tabloids have ran with so it may be true idk

Yeah no way of knowing.  The media will always pick the juicier number, so not surprised they're going with 18.  Will have to wait for a legit source.
Online Chakan

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15937 on: Today at 03:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:05:50 pm
Tbf there isn't really great articles either way saying she is 18 or 26. Although 18 seems to be the age the tabloids have ran with so it may be true idk

Wouldn't be much of a story if she was 26 to be honest.
Offline YNWA.A

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15938 on: Today at 03:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:57:11 pm
So, no one even knows for sure what age she is, but have decided that one of our ex players is a nonce.

Social media at it's finest. Well played.

I agree Social media is terrible but speaking for myself, every article ive come across is referencing her age as 18.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15939 on: Today at 03:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:09:14 pm
Wouldn't be much of a story if she was 26 to be honest.

Tabloids have loads of story's about celeb marriages, they need to content farm

18 is a juicer story but they'd still run with 26 as well. But let's see what's the legit age (or maybe we won't)
Online Chakan

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15940 on: Today at 03:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:11:22 pm
Tabloids have loads of story's about celeb marriages, they need to content farm

18 is a juicer story but they'd still run with 26 as well. But let's see what's the legit age (or maybe we won't)

They'd still run the story agreed, but it'll get a lot more focus if the age is 18 rather than 26. Tabloids will always punch down for clicks.
Online Red Beret

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15941 on: Today at 03:14:30 pm »
James Doohan (Star Trek's Scotty) married his third wife when she was 18 and he was 54. They were married over 30 years. I'm not going to judge age gaps between consenting adults.
Offline YNWA.A

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15942 on: Today at 03:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:14:30 pm
James Doohan (Star Trek's Scotty) married his third wife when she was 18 and he was 54. They were married over 30 years. I'm not going to judge age gaps between consenting adults.

It can be consentual and still be disgusting. Multiple things can be true at once.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15943 on: Today at 03:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:14:30 pm
James Doohan (Star Trek's Scotty) married his third wife when she was 18 and he was 54. They were married over 30 years. I'm not going to judge age gaps between consenting adults.

I think the concern is that they have been supposedly a long term couple despite her maybe being 18.

Or maybe she is 26 and they've been going out for about 8 years
Online SamLad

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15944 on: Today at 03:19:33 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:44:00 pm
It's grooming mate. I guess it's up to you if you find grooming disgusting or not.
knock it off.  until 30 seconds ago I had no fucking clue what the difference in ages is.
Online SamLad

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15945 on: Today at 03:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:57:11 pm
So, no one even knows for sure what age she is, but have decided that one of our ex players is a nonce.

Social media at it's finest. Well played.
and making snarky comments about another poster and grooming.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15946 on: Today at 03:25:50 pm »
How can anyone be trying to defend this?  The 18 year old figure is being widely reported as is the fact they have been in a long term relationship - that is grooming
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15947 on: Today at 03:28:52 pm »
Quote from: YNWA.A on Today at 03:18:14 pm
It can be consentual and still be disgusting. Multiple things can be true at once.

If he really did meet her when she was 16 and he was in his 20s or 30s then it is plain weird. But that's not to say all age gaps are disgusting. There's 19 years between my parents, but my Mum was 27 when she met my older Dad. Now that would be a lot weirder if she was 16 or even 18, but by the time you are mid-20s you are a fully formed adult.
Online SamLad

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15948 on: Today at 03:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 03:25:50 pm
How can anyone be trying to defend this?  The 18 year old figure is being widely reported as is the fact they have been in a long term relationship - that is grooming
not sure anyone's defending it are they?
Offline YNWA.A

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15949 on: Today at 03:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:28:52 pm
If he really did meet her when she was 16 and he was in his 20s or 30s then it is plain weird. But that's not to say all age gaps are disgusting. There's 19 years between my parents, but my Mum was 27 when she met my older Dad. Now that would be a lot weirder if she was 16 or even 18, but by the time you are mid-20s you are a fully formed adult.

I didnt say all gaps, the example I quoted is about a guy in his 50s marrying a 18 year old. Your parents as you said are a different thing all together
Offline classycarra

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15950 on: Today at 03:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:00:47 pm
Ah Britain and it's never ending obsession with peadophilia! I didn't notice until my South American wife pointed out she doesn't go a day in England without hearing mention of paedos. I then moved abroad and realised she was right. :o Throw in a few tweets or online news articles of dubious authenticity and watch people work themselves into a frenzy.
always joked about that with international friends.

separate to UK, there's a weird discourse in the west (and online) these days where some try to paint age gaps as something heinous even in the context of (eg) a 45 year old man and a 32 year old woman). that's some funny and weird puritanical shit (a lot of younguns these days seem to be extremely sex-negative, but that's another topic). but this mane report isn't that.

31 year old worldwide superstar with astronomical wealth and politically untouchable messianic figure in his country - meets 16 year old girl (platonically, lets pretend!). she's probably passed through puberty. he disallows her a social media presence, wants her quiet (unlike him). marries her 2 years later.

as someone said above, it depends on the person whether you see the above as an issue with grooming here or not..
Online johnathank

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15951 on: Today at 03:40:10 pm »
Totally misheard what happened, I thought hed signed for Nantes.
Online peachybum

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15952 on: Today at 03:40:47 pm »
As mentioned above it's not just the age gap, it's the fact he's the most famous man in the country. In his late 20's 'spotting' a 16 year old girl and fancying a bit. Can you imagine how that girl felt that the Sadio Mane was showing an interest in her? Of course they would both argue it was a mutual attraction and relationship but victims of grooming don't know they're being groomed.
Offline classycarra

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15953 on: Today at 03:41:17 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 03:40:10 pm
Totally misheard what happened, I thought hed signed for Nantes.
Online Redsnappa

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15954 on: Today at 03:42:54 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 03:40:10 pm
Totally misheard what happened, I thought hed signed for Nantes.

 :wellin
Online peachybum

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15955 on: Today at 03:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:00:47 pm
Ah Britain and it's never ending obsession with peadophilia!

You used to be far more relaxed about it back in the 70's. Didn't seem to do much harm.
Online Redley

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15956 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:40:47 pm
As mentioned above it's not just the age gap, it's the fact he's the most famous man in the country. In his late 20's 'spotting' a 16 year old girl and fancying a bit. Can you imagine how that girl felt that the Sadio Mane was showing an interest in her? Of course they would both argue it was a mutual attraction and relationship but victims of grooming don't know they're being groomed.

You're saying groomed a lot....I dont think there's a country he's played/lived in where it'd be illegal for him to get with a 16 year old, so why would he have to groom her?
