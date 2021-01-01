« previous next »
Sadio Mané

YNWA.A

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15920
Quote from: SamLad
I'm missing something ....why the disgust?

it doesn't say she's 16 now - it says he's known her since she was 16.

the 31-year-old Al Nassr striker first spotted Aisha Tamba when she was 16 years old

She's 18 now, which means as a 29 year old male he was interested in a 16 year old, two years ago.

When he signed for Soton, she was 8 years.old, for perspective.

Shes of legal age, but its disgusting
rob1966

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15921
Quote from: SamLad
I'm missing something ....why the disgust?

it doesn't say she's 16 now - it says he's known her since she was 16.

the 31-year-old Al Nassr striker first spotted Aisha Tamba when she was 16 years old

She's 18 now - so he was 28/29 when he was first after her, sounds like she was 15 when he first started, the fucking nonce.

Oddly, missus has been at a funeral today for one of her Dads mates, he always refused to tell people his age due to having a younger wife - worked it out today, he was 95, she's 79, so she was 16 and he was 32 when he met her.
Oh Campione

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15922
Disgusting - long term girlfriend just turned 18
rob1966

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15923
Quote from: YNWA.A
She's 18 now, which means as a 29 year old male he was interested in a 16 year old, two years ago.

When he signed for Soton, she was 8 years.old, for perspective.

Shes of legal age, but its disgusting

My mates missus tried to pair me up with her mate when I was 21, she was only 16 and I felt that was too big a gap then
Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15924
Quote from: SamLad
I'm missing something ....why the disgust?

it doesn't say she's 16 now - it says he's known her since she was 16.

the 31-year-old Al Nassr striker first spotted Aisha Tamba when she was 16 years old

yeah, not sure what the reaction is about! Seems people are taking some twitter/reddit rumours seriously about her age.

Shes 26 I think?!
