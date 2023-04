Didn't say he owed us anything and actually was pleased for him to be able to move on on his own terms when it was announced. It'll be in the thread somewhere.



Just pointing out that we've had plenty of big players in the past that have moved on for different reasons and their performances and standing in the game have taken a dive once they've gone.



Not sure what you were going for with that post.



You were making it sound as though it was a terrible thing that he would even think about leaving us. I have always been pragmatic about footballers especially ones like Sadio who have given everything for the club while they were here, when they decide to move on. Sometimes you get too comfortable at a place and at the end of the day football is a limited career and he had every right to test himself elsewhere. I think sometimes fans expect footballers to be like them and they're not, they have to make the most of their careers. That's why I was happy for Sadio to look for a challenge somewhere else. Though he chose the wrong time to go to Bayern.