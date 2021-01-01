« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1630045 times)

Online paulrazor

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15840 on: Today at 03:17:37 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:01:58 pm
Not even a cake for his birthday.
ya, ya

they did ;)

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15841 on: Today at 03:22:22 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:16:01 pm
You'd hope that current/future players will look at the likes of Sadio, Gini, Torres, Emre Can, Coutinho etc and see that the grass isn't always greener.

Unfortunately money talks and I'm sure we'll see other big players leave us in the future for a "new challenge" only to see their careers stagnate and their legacy waste away.

Sadio has won virtually everything with us, he didnt owe us anything. Also isnt it amazing how people judge players who leave, but are happy for clubs to be able to do whatever they want?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Circa1892

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15842 on: Today at 03:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:59:16 pm
Players fight for sure, but punching a team-mate in the face, thats really a shitty thing to do regardless and Id guess isnt actually that common an occurance, whatever the emotions!

Perhaps not so much these days - but I'm sure there's loads of examples. Keane/Schmeichel definitely had a couple of set-tos I think?
Online paulrazor

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15843 on: Today at 03:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:31:07 pm
Perhaps not so much these days - but I'm sure there's loads of examples. Keane/Schmeichel definitely had a couple of set-tos I think?
plenty, same with Keane and Pallister but Keane would start a brawl in a room full of mirrors

Mane was out of order and deservedly punished
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15844 on: Today at 03:47:30 pm »
Youd say its possible hes played his last game for them.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15845 on: Today at 04:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:52:34 pm
Not sure really, its a bit weird, cos I think he was training with them this morning, then Bild run a story a couple hours later saying hes suspended!

So not sure if this will be anything other than suspended from the next game or two. 

But yeah, hes not made a great impression there, apart to Sanes face. Wouldnt be a surprise if Bayern do try and move him this summer.

Prepare to recieve replies to this of all the players who did go on to do very well after leaving LFC  ;D

Mane was a good player when he arrived, but inconsistent I would say, but yes, he went on to be absolutely world class here.  We knew when he left his best years where behind him.


Sterling and Suarez (both of whom proved profitable)


v


Brewster, Mane, Wijnaldum, Torres, Origi, Sturridge, Coutinho, Sakho, Benteke, Ibe, Borini


Solanke? Ings?
Online Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15846 on: Today at 04:21:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:02:29 pm
Im not sure about that. Didnt Milner and Klopp almost come to blows? Nothing wrong with offering out a colleague for a straightener.

well, the almost is quite the difference maker there isnt it? if its true.

And, of course, many arguments, even the odd fight, but I dont think its that a common a thing for a player to punch a teammate in the face.   The marks would likely give the game away if it happened all the time!
Offline leinad

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15847 on: Today at 04:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:20:27 pm

Sterling and Suarez (both of whom proved profitable)


v


Brewster, Mane, Wijnaldum, Torres, Origi, Sturridge, Coutinho, Sakho, Benteke, Ibe, Borini


Solanke? Ings?

I mean there is more, Alonso, Masch, Arbeloa
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15848 on: Today at 04:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:21:39 pm
well, the almost is quite the difference maker there isnt it? if its true.

And, of course, many arguments, even the odd fight, but I dont think its that a common a thing for a player to punch a teammate in the face.   The marks would likely give the game away if it happened all the time!


Grobelaar? Lee Bowyer
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15849 on: Today at 04:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:37:54 pm
Rest of the season you'd think. No way he stays there after the season is over.


He'll be playing in the Middle East next season.
Online tubby

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15850 on: Today at 04:40:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:39:04 pm

He'll be playing in the Middle East next season.

Or even Newcastle.  Which is kind of the same thing anyway.
Online paulrazor

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15851 on: Today at 04:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:20:27 pm

You can include Mascherano and Alonso in that. Possibly a case for Raul Meireles too. Players who didnt light it up here but did well elsewhere like Grujic, Aspas, chirivella, suso and Luis Alberto have had success they didnt have here, they didnt fit in for what ever reason. Even Allan has done well back in Brazil but more than likely he would have been lost in the shuffle here and probably had work permit issues.

I think we get more right though than wrong. Way more, even kids like Camacho, Ibe and Solanke being sold for huge fees and not really looking anything special


Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15852 on: Today at 04:43:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:40:50 pm
Or even Newcastle.  Which is kind of the same thing anyway.

It'd be the same owners.
Online MJD-L4

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15853 on: Today at 05:04:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:22:22 pm
Sadio has won virtually everything with us, he didnt owe us anything. Also isnt it amazing how people judge players who leave, but are happy for clubs to be able to do whatever they want?

Didn't say he owed us anything and actually was pleased for him to be able to move on on his own terms when it was announced. It'll be in the thread somewhere.

Just pointing out that we've had plenty of big players in the past that have moved on for different reasons and their performances and standing in the game have taken a dive once they've gone.

Not sure what you were going for with that post.
Online Fromola

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15854 on: Today at 05:07:33 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:43:52 am
Missed him for ages but time moves on, he is 31 and isnt going to get any better

We got his best years

Our team is falling apart and one reason is players in their 30s playing a high intense level for 5-6 years

signing a 31 year old who was around nearly all of them years isnt going to help.

A club legend but its in the past.

We haven't refreshed enough is the problem. We let Mane and Wijnaldum go at 30 so it's a reality check for where a few of ours are at the moment. They had signed in 2016 as well so had those extra years of intensity compared to most.
