You'd hope that current/future players will look at the likes of Sadio, Gini, Torres, Emre Can, Coutinho etc and see that the grass isn't always greener.



Unfortunately money talks and I'm sure we'll see other big players leave us in the future for a "new challenge" only to see their careers stagnate and their legacy waste away.



Sadio has won virtually everything with us, he didn’t owe us anything. Also isn’t it amazing how people judge players who leave, but are happy for clubs to be able to do whatever they want?