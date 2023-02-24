« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 390 391 392 393 394 [395]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1628396 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,549
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15760 on: February 24, 2023, 02:00:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 24, 2023, 09:31:27 am
Absolute legend and he was tremendous last season.

But...firstly, he wanted to leave. Which gave us a pretty easy decision to make considering we had three aging attacking legends all with expiring contracts. And secondly....he was far better for us as a clinical, tricky striker last season than as a winger. If we'd kept him I doubt we'd be doing a lot better, we'd just be pointing to another player we'd kept too long.

Exactly - well said
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15761 on: Today at 05:58:09 pm »
Apparently he gave Sane a dig last night after the game. Can't see him staying there much longer to be honest.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12855940/sadio-mane-punched-leroy-sane-in-bust-up-after-bayern-munichs-defeat-to-man-city
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,478
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15762 on: Today at 05:59:13 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 05:58:09 pm
Apparently he gave Sane a dig last night after the game. Can't see him staying there much longer to be honest.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12855940/sadio-mane-punched-leroy-sane-in-bust-up-after-bayern-munichs-defeat-to-man-city

I've just been reading that, Sane has always looked a brat to be honest.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15763 on: Today at 06:03:19 pm »
Bring him back on loan?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,834
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15764 on: Today at 06:04:12 pm »
Yes Sadio! punch his lights out and come home.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,448
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15765 on: Today at 06:04:35 pm »
Mane' Davis Jr.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,340
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15766 on: Today at 06:06:04 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 05:58:09 pm
Apparently he gave Sane a dig last night after the game. Can't see him staying there much longer to be honest.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12855940/sadio-mane-punched-leroy-sane-in-bust-up-after-bayern-munichs-defeat-to-man-city

I think what's happened is Sane's gone over to Mane and grabbed his arm and Mane's gone to shrug him off and accidentally just punched him in the mouth.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,256
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15767 on: Today at 06:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:06:04 pm
I think what's happened is Sane's gone over to Mane and grabbed his arm and Mane's gone to shrug him off and accidentally just punched him in the mouth.
;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,478
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15768 on: Today at 06:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:03:19 pm
Bring him back on loan?

Fighting fit.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15769 on: Today at 06:12:13 pm »
Crazy if true. Always seemed the least likely player to do something like that when he was with us.

Let's bring him home ❤️
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,545
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15770 on: Today at 06:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:06:04 pm
I think what's happened is Sane's gone over to Mane and grabbed his arm and Mane's gone to shrug him off and accidentally just punched him in the mouth.

 ;D
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,834
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15771 on: Today at 06:15:42 pm »
Quote
There was a big bust-up between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané last night. Both had an argument on the pitch. After the final whistle, Mané complained about how Sané spoke to him on the pitch. Suddenly the Senegalese attacked Sané and hit him in the face (on the lip) [@BILD]
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,945
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15772 on: Today at 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:06:04 pm
I think what's happened is Sane's gone over to Mane and grabbed his arm and Mane's gone to shrug him off and accidentally just punched him in the mouth.

:lmao

 
Manes time at Bayern has been interesting for sure! Not the easy ride it was meant to be!
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15773 on: Today at 06:20:48 pm »
Well in Sadio
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,945
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15774 on: Today at 06:27:00 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 06:12:13 pm
Crazy if true. Always seemed the least likely player to do something like that when he was with us.

Let's bring him home ❤️

theres been a lot of talk hed had a big argument with Nagelsmann too after confronting him for not bringing him on early enough in a game. 

Sadio isnt an angel, he started to show that years ago at Red Bull! 

Does great things off the pitch of course, but hes got an edge and an attitude on it (and it seems in the dressing room!).
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15775 on: Today at 06:29:33 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 06:12:13 pm
Crazy if true. Always seemed the least likely player to do something like that when he was with us.

Let's bring him home ❤️


needs a song first
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,448
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15776 on: Today at 06:30:53 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 06:29:33 pm

needs a song first

Everybody was king fu fiighting
Mane' was fast as lightning
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15777 on: Today at 06:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:27:00 pm
theres been a lot of talk hed had a big argument with Nagelsmann too after confronting him for not bringing him on early enough in a game. 

Sadio isnt an angel, he started to show that years ago at Red Bull! 

Does great things off the pitch of course, but hes got an edge and an attitude on it (and it seems in the dressing room!).

I wonder if he didn't have it too much with us because 1) Klopp is such a great man, but also 2) Because Klopp is 6'4 and absolutely terrifying to pick a fight with
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,117
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15778 on: Today at 06:33:40 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 06:12:13 pm
Crazy if true. Always seemed the least likely player to do something like that when he was with us.

Let's bring him home ❤️

These things happen in dressing rooms and on the training ground. Bayern the kind of club where everything leaks.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,945
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15779 on: Today at 06:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:33:22 pm
I wonder if he didn't have it too much with us because 1) Klopp is such a great man, but also 2) Because Klopp is 6'4 and absolutely terrifying to pick a fight with

 ;D

He was one of Klopps main men here too, he played all the time pretty much.  He was loved by his coach, I guess that goes a long way! At Bayern he isnt the main man, they have big players like Mueller, Neuer, Goretzka, Kimmich etc who are the stars. But Sadio's being paid as one of the main men (and likely more than a lot of then) - and that seems to be a point of contention with a fanbase who havent taken to him.

He had a couple sulks here too though of course, but it just want a big deal - we had Bobby to take the piss out of his teammates if they had a strop.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,117
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15780 on: Today at 06:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:38:04 pm
;D

He was one of Klopps main men here too, he played all the time pretty much.  He was loved by his coach, I guess that goes a long way! At Bayern he isnt the main man, they have big players like Mueller, Neuer, Goretzka, Kimmich etc who are the stars. But Sadio's being paid as one of the main men (and likely more than a lot of then) - and that seems to be a point of contention with a fanbase who havent taken to him.

He had a couple sulks here too though of course, but it just want a big deal - we had Bobby to take the piss out of his teammates if they had a strop.

There was a lot of Mane/Senegal fans on Twitter who were adamant he was moving to be the main man at Bayern and he wasn't appreciated enough at Liverpool and his chant wasn't good enough etc.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,834
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15781 on: Today at 06:52:19 pm »
Quote
[@Plettigoal] on the Mané/Sané incident: 'FC Bayern cannot accept that. It will go beyond a fine. The club has to set an example. With Tuchel, they brought in a coach under whom things like that shouldn't happen. I don't think Sadio Mané has a future at Bayern beyond the summer'
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,265
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15782 on: Today at 07:08:58 pm »
What seemed like a good move has turned very sour for him. Shame really, hope he moves somewhere he can be great again
Logged

Online BornRedSince76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15783 on: Today at 07:14:15 pm »
I wish him all the best, he was always humble but post Afcon got a bit of an egolife has a habit of humbling those who start to believe their ego. 
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,350
  • SPQR
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15784 on: Today at 07:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:52:19 pm


Was just coming here to say that. I don't see him staying at Bayern after the summer. Knowing Tuchel I doubt he'll even play until then as well.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,503
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15785 on: Today at 07:18:32 pm »
Mane is the last player on earth I'd say had an ego.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,478
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15786 on: Today at 07:22:41 pm »
Sane was supposed to have said something to Sadio on the pitch, players have disagreements a bit pathetic from Bayern.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,945
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15787 on: Today at 07:26:13 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:22:41 pm
Sane was supposed to have said something to Sadio on the pitch, players have disagreements a bit pathetic from Bayern.

Not sure hitting a team-mate is a regular ending to a disagreement.

Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,478
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15788 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:26:13 pm
Not sure hitting a team-mate is a regular ending to a disagreement.

Think about to the incident between Joe Gomez and Sterling though, Sterling missed one game and then was back. Put it this way if Sadio was doing well at Bayern they wouldn't be waving him goodbye.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,141
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15789 on: Today at 07:30:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:22:41 pm
Sane was supposed to have said something to Sadio on the pitch, players have disagreements a bit pathetic from Bayern.

Aye, and some Bayern fans at the Freiburg game are saying that Sane was constantly yelling at him. There's more to this than we know of. Mane was us 6/7 years and there was never a problem.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:33:19 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,107
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15790 on: Today at 07:31:24 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:30:48 pm
Aye, and some Bayern fans at the Freiburg game are saying that Sane was constantly yelling at him. There's more to this than we know of. Mane has been with us 6/7 years and there was never a problem.

Except when Mo wouldn't pass him the ball...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15791 on: Today at 07:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:33:22 pm
I wonder if he didn't have it too much with us because 1) Klopp is such a great man, but also 2) Because Klopp is 6'4 and absolutely terrifying to pick a fight with

He didn't seem terrified to disrespect him here:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bDXOUdnqwzY
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,478
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15792 on: Today at 07:31:40 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:30:48 pm
Aye, and some Bayern fans at the Freiburg game are saying that Sane was constantly yelling at him. There's more to this than we know of. Mane has been with us 6/7 years and there was never a problem.

It makes you wonder what was said to get so angry he cuffed him, usually Sadio doesn't say boo to a goose.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15793 on: Today at 07:45:26 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:31:24 pm
Except when Mo wouldn't pass him the ball...

He would never hit Mo though, we have a strong Muslim contingent in our squad, you can't help but think these type of things help when settling into a team.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 390 391 392 393 394 [395]   Go Up
« previous next »
 