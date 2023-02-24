I wonder if he didn't have it too much with us because 1) Klopp is such a great man, but also 2) Because Klopp is 6'4 and absolutely terrifying to pick a fight with



He was one of Klopps main men here too, he played all the time pretty much. He was loved by his coach, I guess that goes a long way! At Bayern he isnt the main man, they have big players like Mueller, Neuer, Goretzka, Kimmich etc who are the stars. But Sadio's being paid as one of the main men (and likely more than a lot of then) - and that seems to be a point of contention with a fanbase who havent taken to him.He had a couple sulks here too though of course, but it just want a big deal - we had Bobby to take the piss out of his teammates if they had a strop.