Absolute legend and he was tremendous last season.But...firstly, he wanted to leave. Which gave us a pretty easy decision to make considering we had three aging attacking legends all with expiring contracts. And secondly....he was far better for us as a clinical, tricky striker last season than as a winger. If we'd kept him I doubt we'd be doing a lot better, we'd just be pointing to another player we'd kept too long.
Apparently he gave Sane a dig last night after the game. Can't see him staying there much longer to be honest. https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12855940/sadio-mane-punched-leroy-sane-in-bust-up-after-bayern-munichs-defeat-to-man-city
I think what's happened is Sane's gone over to Mane and grabbed his arm and Mane's gone to shrug him off and accidentally just punched him in the mouth.
Bring him back on loan?
There was a big bust-up between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané last night. Both had an argument on the pitch. After the final whistle, Mané complained about how Sané spoke to him on the pitch. Suddenly the Senegalese attacked Sané and hit him in the face (on the lip) [@BILD]
