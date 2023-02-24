« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 390 391 392 393 394 [395]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1628021 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,549
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15760 on: February 24, 2023, 02:00:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 24, 2023, 09:31:27 am
Absolute legend and he was tremendous last season.

But...firstly, he wanted to leave. Which gave us a pretty easy decision to make considering we had three aging attacking legends all with expiring contracts. And secondly....he was far better for us as a clinical, tricky striker last season than as a winger. If we'd kept him I doubt we'd be doing a lot better, we'd just be pointing to another player we'd kept too long.

Exactly - well said
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15761 on: Today at 05:58:09 pm »
Apparently he gave Sane a dig last night after the game. Can't see him staying there much longer to be honest.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12855940/sadio-mane-punched-leroy-sane-in-bust-up-after-bayern-munichs-defeat-to-man-city
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,471
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15762 on: Today at 05:59:13 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 05:58:09 pm
Apparently he gave Sane a dig last night after the game. Can't see him staying there much longer to be honest.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12855940/sadio-mane-punched-leroy-sane-in-bust-up-after-bayern-munichs-defeat-to-man-city

I've just been reading that, Sane has always looked a brat to be honest.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15763 on: Today at 06:03:19 pm »
Bring him back on loan?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,830
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15764 on: Today at 06:04:12 pm »
Yes Sadio! punch his lights out and come home.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,441
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15765 on: Today at 06:04:35 pm »
Mane' Davis Jr.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,334
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15766 on: Today at 06:06:04 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 05:58:09 pm
Apparently he gave Sane a dig last night after the game. Can't see him staying there much longer to be honest.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12855940/sadio-mane-punched-leroy-sane-in-bust-up-after-bayern-munichs-defeat-to-man-city

I think what's happened is Sane's gone over to Mane and grabbed his arm and Mane's gone to shrug him off and accidentally just punched him in the mouth.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,256
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15767 on: Today at 06:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:06:04 pm
I think what's happened is Sane's gone over to Mane and grabbed his arm and Mane's gone to shrug him off and accidentally just punched him in the mouth.
;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,471
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15768 on: Today at 06:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:03:19 pm
Bring him back on loan?

Fighting fit.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15769 on: Today at 06:12:13 pm »
Crazy if true. Always seemed the least likely player to do something like that when he was with us.

Let's bring him home ❤️
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,545
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15770 on: Today at 06:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:06:04 pm
I think what's happened is Sane's gone over to Mane and grabbed his arm and Mane's gone to shrug him off and accidentally just punched him in the mouth.

 ;D
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,830
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15771 on: Today at 06:15:42 pm »
Quote
There was a big bust-up between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané last night. Both had an argument on the pitch. After the final whistle, Mané complained about how Sané spoke to him on the pitch. Suddenly the Senegalese attacked Sané and hit him in the face (on the lip) [@BILD]
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,939
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15772 on: Today at 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:06:04 pm
I think what's happened is Sane's gone over to Mane and grabbed his arm and Mane's gone to shrug him off and accidentally just punched him in the mouth.

:lmao

 
Manes time at Bayern has been interesting for sure! Not the easy ride it was meant to be!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 390 391 392 393 394 [395]   Go Up
« previous next »
 