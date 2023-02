There's no need for this rhetoric with tendency to degrade his importance and contribution of last season. Last season, could have been potentially the best season in history of this club, only two games separated us from that, and Mane was a big part of that.



As for Bayern, he's doing pretty well there imo. Maybe some of their fans were expecting replacement for Lewandowski like-for-like, not knowing that Mane is a totally different player. Anyway i wouldn't judge a player how he's doing at other clubs when moving from our club. I've seen many big players who failed at other clubs: Torres, Shevchenko, Veron, Rush, Pedro etc.



remember those words when you write the majority of your postsBut I am sure you know he was getting a lot of criticism in his last year at Liverpool. Absence has made the heart grow fonder though of course, especially with Diaz getting injured and missing so much of the season.I doubt Bayern fans expected him to be like Lewandowski - they are allowed to watch football from other leagues, so it’d be odd if they though Mane was a player like him. He’s been ok but underwhelming, not done enough yet at the times that matter, and then he’s missed a chunk through inury too of course.