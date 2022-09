Don't you think it's more likely we're missing all our injured players? We've had plenty of performances like the last two with Mane in the team.



Nonsense. We have never played this bad with Sadio in the team. As soon as he got Covid and stopped scoring goals people turned on him, while other players had looooooooooong patches without goals and we still lauded and worshipped them. But what Sadio did for us that nobody saw or appreciated was defend and track back. He did a lot of thankless, invisible jobs. And we would have missed him regardless. People make a big deal about Trent being a poor defensive fullback but Robertson's defensive frailties are on full display now that there's no Mané in front of him.