Sadio Mané

Re: Sadio Mané
July 23, 2022, 08:24:24 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on July 23, 2022, 11:19:11 am
The comments around a new challenge did make me laugh, hes gone to a league where his team are pretty much guaranteed to win the league, in addition to the domestic cup should they prioritise it!

Well always adore him though, hope he smashes it for them.

I've got no problem with that. After six years pitted against a monstrous abomination of a so-called football club where we twice finished on 90 plus points but without a title, I don't fucking blame him for going to a league where he can actually win one without having to bust himself into pieces.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Sadio Mané
July 23, 2022, 08:36:19 pm
Players saying they want a new challenge doesn't always have to mean an actual new challenge. He likely just wanted a change of pace and scenery towards the end of his career and I've got no problems with that, he's earned it.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 23, 2022, 09:45:15 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 23, 2022, 08:36:19 pm
Players saying they want a new challenge doesn't always have to mean an actual new challenge. He likely just wanted a change of pace and scenery towards the end of his career and I've got no problems with that, he's earned it.

Hair today, gone tomorrow...
Re: Sadio Mané
July 23, 2022, 10:08:59 pm
Good player gone. Thank you for everything. Sorry Sadio,but I'm not interested in your new challenges stuff nor the African cup being the highlight of your career. Keep that stuff to yourself or at least until the end of your career.
You were a great player for us and you've proved to be a good hearted guy with your off -the -pitch stuff too.
But as important a player as you were for our club, you're not one of my club legends. You might be for others but not for me.
Enjoy Bavaria Sadio. Goodbye.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 24, 2022, 12:25:13 am
Mane injured for this friendly?
Re: Sadio Mané
July 24, 2022, 10:45:20 am
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on July 23, 2022, 10:08:59 pm
Good player gone. Thank you for everything. Sorry Sadio,but I'm not interested in your new challenges stuff nor the African cup being the highlight of your career. Keep that stuff to yourself or at least until the end of your career.
You were a great player for us and you've proved to be a good hearted guy with your off -the -pitch stuff too.
But as important a player as you were for our club, you're not one of my club legends. You might be for others but not for me.
Enjoy Bavaria Sadio. Goodbye.

There is 0% wrong with stating now that the African Cup of Nations win is the highlight of his career. Being the main reason for your countries first ever major tournament win is a pretty big fcuking deal.

Re: Sadio Mané
July 24, 2022, 10:49:19 am
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on July 23, 2022, 10:08:59 pm
Good player gone. Thank you for everything. Sorry Sadio,but I'm not interested in your new challenges stuff nor the African cup being the highlight of your career. Keep that stuff to yourself or at least until the end of your career.
You were a great player for us and you've proved to be a good hearted guy with your off -the -pitch stuff too.
But as important a player as you were for our club, you're not one of my club legends. You might be for others but not for me.
Enjoy Bavaria Sadio. Goodbye.

Why should he? You come across very bitter.

One of the vital cogs in the machine that won us every major club trophy in his time here, yet not a club legend  :D

Quote from: newterp on July 24, 2022, 12:25:13 am
Mane injured for this friendly?

Picking up his award.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 24, 2022, 10:53:26 am
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on July 23, 2022, 10:08:59 pm
Good player gone. Thank you for everything. Sorry Sadio,but I'm not interested in your new challenges stuff nor the African cup being the highlight of your career. Keep that stuff to yourself or at least until the end of your career.
You were a great player for us and you've proved to be a good hearted guy with your off -the -pitch stuff too.
But as important a player as you were for our club, you're not one of my club legends. You might be for others but not for me.
Enjoy Bavaria Sadio. Goodbye.

What a bitter post. What has he actually said that is so wrong anyway? He has always been a proud African and has every right to be one and say so, people slagging him off for that is just pathetic. As for legend, all those who won us the title deserve to be held in the highest esteem.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 24, 2022, 11:12:36 am
Quote from: jillc on July 24, 2022, 10:53:26 am
What a bitter post. What has he actually said that is so wrong anyway? He has always been a proud African and has every right to be one and say so, people slagging him off for that is just pathetic. As for legend, all those who won us the title deserve to be held in the highest esteem.

I knew Salah had an account on here.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 24, 2022, 11:48:23 am
Quote from: Hazell on July 24, 2022, 11:12:36 am
I knew Salah had an account on here.

His left boot had a very Tory one...
Re: Sadio Mané
July 24, 2022, 12:08:04 pm
Its not so much the names on the team sheet, rather the actual ambition to go and win it when youre focusing on the league and Europe. Thats what I was implying rather than them steamrolling it, although theyve won 5 of the last 10 which is a pretty good record!

The challenge is building materials have increased drastically over the last 2 years and he wants to continue converting his village in Senegal into a town, it should be fine to say that as well!

Itll be weird seeing him in a Bayern shirt throughout the season but I dont know how any Liverpool fan could not wish him the best of luck there. Except for if they play us of course.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 24, 2022, 01:26:32 pm
He was in England what, eight years ?  That's a long time in a footballer's career.  We'd won the two biggest titles that we could possibly win, nothing else for him to achieve.  I'm kinda apathetic, fully understand why he fancied a change, grateful for what he did for us, but whatever he does in the future is of no concern to me unless it impacts Liverpool Football Club.

Is he a club legend ?  Well, he was instrumental in us winning the League and the Champions League so he's earned that accolade as much as any player in the modern era.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 24, 2022, 01:32:14 pm
Course hes a legend
Re: Sadio Mané
July 24, 2022, 01:38:51 pm
If he is not a legend then I give up. Worked hard, scored lots of goals(14th all time), was the start of the Klopp revolution, gave us his best years and enabled us to get our money back on him. Not going to hold the last 4 weeks of media coverage against him.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 25, 2022, 12:27:33 pm
I can't imagine he's overly fussed if a handful of our fans don't consider him to be a legend .
Re: Sadio Mané
July 25, 2022, 12:28:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 25, 2022, 12:27:33 pm
I can't imagine he's overly fussed if a handful of our fans don't consider him to be a legend .

He wont, but the Burundians will be furious
Re: Sadio Mané
July 25, 2022, 05:16:54 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on July 24, 2022, 10:45:20 am
There is 0% wrong with stating now that the African Cup of Nations win is the highlight of his career. Being the main reason for your countries first ever major tournament win is a pretty big fcuking deal.

Fucking right.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 25, 2022, 08:13:02 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 23, 2022, 08:36:19 pm
Players saying they want a new challenge doesn't always have to mean an actual new challenge. He likely just wanted a change of pace and scenery towards the end of his career and I've got no problems with that, he's earned it.

yeah it's just an easy, diplomatic turn of phrase that loads of footballers use when moving clubs. i wouldn't be taking the "challenge" part too literally.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 26, 2022, 12:22:22 am
Oh yeah, absolutely it was diplomatic speak. That's why I highlighted not the fact that he said it, but that the BBC made it the headline quote. Clearly trying to get a rise out of Liverpool fans, so mission accomplished! In retrospect I'm surprised the headline wasn't "Mane says Liverpool titles meant nothing compared to AFCON medal", so I guess they do still have standards.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 26, 2022, 08:51:08 am
This may be more suited to the Unpopular Opinions thread but it is just a job for many footballers.

He has come to the Prem, done well with a lower to midtable club, moved to at worst the joint biggest club in the country (and currently the biggest as City can do one) and helped us win literally every trophy available barring the Europa League (think he joined summer after that final, right?), been joint top scorer and hit double digits every year with us and now he wants to move to another giant of European football and undertake the challenge of proving himself one of the best there too.

Challenge doesn't have to mean hard, it is just like moving to a new company because you feel you have reached the top of what you can do at your current one and now you want to prove yourself elsewhere, bring something to that place and so on.

Obviously for fans you don't like to see top class players leave but this is his career and he has not said a bad word about the club.

Considering also how important the ACN is to him, he may see being at Bayern as a way to help Senegal perform better due to being under less pressure at club level and so being able to save some energy for that competition?
Re: Sadio Mané
July 26, 2022, 11:08:31 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on July 26, 2022, 08:51:08 am
This may be more suited to the Unpopular Opinions thread but it is just a job for many footballers.

He has come to the Prem, done well with a lower to midtable club, moved to at worst the joint biggest club in the country (and currently the biggest as City can do one) and helped us win literally every trophy available barring the Europa League (think he joined summer after that final, right?), been joint top scorer and hit double digits every year with us and now he wants to move to another giant of European football and undertake the challenge of proving himself one of the best there too.

Challenge doesn't have to mean hard, it is just like moving to a new company because you feel you have reached the top of what you can do at your current one and now you want to prove yourself elsewhere, bring something to that place and so on.

Obviously for fans you don't like to see top class players leave but this is his career and he has not said a bad word about the club.

Considering also how important the ACN is to him, he may see being at Bayern as a way to help Senegal perform better due to being under less pressure at club level and so being able to save some energy for that competition?

Hell have a nasty surpise if he thinks hell be under less pressure at that club  ;D   

But for sure hell likely be able to add 2 or 3 seasons worth of wages to his playing career there, as they play less games, and dont come up against parked buses most weeks, so hell be able to fill his boots goal wise too.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 26, 2022, 01:03:45 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 26, 2022, 11:08:31 am
Hell have a nasty surpise if he thinks hell be under less pressure at that club  ;D   

But for sure hell likely be able to add 2 or 3 seasons worth of wages to his playing career there, as they play less games, and dont come up against parked buses most weeks, so hell be able to fill his boots goal wise too.

That was what I meant by less pressure - generally dominate the league, less robust defences etc.
Re: Sadio Mané
July 27, 2022, 09:03:36 pm
Sadio shaped hole in my universe right now.
Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:22:24 am
First of all, I have to say that this hasnt been an easy post to write. I hang my head in shame after my piss poor performance the other day with the post I wrote. I cant even claim that I was quoted out of context or that Id been on the ale, because I hadnt.

The worst part was to get called out by people whose posts and opinions I respect. That made me realise that Id been well off the mark. Big apologies if my post irritated you. I think Id been building up disappointment with the whole situation over the last couple of months and I just wrote without reading back or thinking it through.

It was just an all-round angry-old-man (not bitter) rant which Im not proud of.  I suppose I was just disappointed and hurt at the way the whole thing panned out and the way we'd been kept hanging on.

 I dont take back everything. Itd be hypocritical if I said that I dont really believe any of what I wrote like one of them politicians trying to dig themselves out of a big ditch after telling porkies or talking bollocks. But here goes Ill try to put it in other words and just hope Im not digging an even bigger hole.

 Id be the first one to say that Sadio was fundamental for everything that the team have achieved in the last few seasons. As a bloke he was an absolute gem and he handled himself thoroughly professionally. Loved everything about the fella both as a player and a human being. I even understand the need for experiencing new stuff and new places. Everyone has the right to work/play wherever he wants . Nah.  Wanting to leave wasnt an issue.

Id just have preferred stuff not to be said. But fair enough, I recognise that I was far too critical of the stuff that he ( or maybe his entourage) were saying . After all he never slagged us off or did snide stuff that other players did to get his transfer. There was actually nothing wrong with him saying that the African Cup was the big one for him or that hed made the best decision of his life when he left.  I just reckon that some things are best left unsaid.

I probably took this one worse even than when Keegan , Steve McManaman , Suarez and Mascherano decided to leave if Im honest. I never thought that there could be anything bigger for Sadio  or any other player- than staying with us for the rest of his career. Foolishly I still think like a kid and imagine that all players would play for us for nothing.

Then theres the bit about legends. When it comes to legends, Im pretty much old-school in the sense that my generation tended to have fewer heroes and never chucked the word legend or  hero around as much as it is today. Not just in football either.

 I can count my own legends on one hand. Sir Roger, Kenny, Stevie, Cally, Souey (the player) .   But thats me. Couldnt tell you what makes legend status but I reckon its very subjective. But I totally understand the fact that in modern usage Sadios an absolute legend.

Football is emotion and I got it wrong.( In  the pre-season an' all!)  But please dont accuse me of bitterness. Too many of my mates are of the bluenose persuasion to be accused of that. 
This isnt meant to be a grovelling apology but just an attempt to express myself better. I reckon if you get it wrong then you should admit to it. Ill be more careful in the future.
Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 01:18:42 pm
Look, there's no need to apologize to anyone.

People are free to take their own view of departing players regardless of what other people think. I've always said that loyalty is an important aspect of being a legend at any club. I don't think Mané really showed that. Ultimately that's what Dalglish, Rush (one year holiday aside), Gerrard and likely van Dijk and Salah will have in common - that they saw out their primes at Liverpool. That's part of the reason why Keegan isn't held higher than he is, that he ran off to Germany in his prime. Once Salah leaves, be it in 2025 or later, no-one can question his status in club lore.

To call Mané a Liverpool legend, then in my opinion you have to include Michael Owen as one too. He was the go-to guy during the cup treble in particular the FA Cup heroics and instrumental in qualifying for the Champions League when the club desperately needed it. Then got sold abroad with one year left for better money. Then he milked the Mancs for some cash without being of any use well after his prime which some bitter people hold a grudge for. If he'd been a success there sure, but he was an epic United flop and a 'medal thief' which just made it hilarious. Not to mention Owen wanted to sign for Liverpool both in 2005 and 2009 but was rejected by Rafa and the board. Didn't want to pay Real's asking price and then not interested because Kuyt and Ngog were there four years later.

In my opinion it also must make Luis Suárez a Liverpool legend as well. He also went abroad for a club record fee after being an even better player for the club than Mané was. Xabi Alonso would definitely be one, especially with the Istanbul heroics in mind. At that point it doesn't matter that he threw the team under the bus to hand in a transfer request at the worst possible time. He moved abroad after all! Either all four of them are Liverpool legends or none of them are.

It's a controversial take but for me it's kind of like-for-like. I don't have anywhere near as much emotional attachment to Liverpool FC as I used to have back when Owen, Alonso and Suárez played so I don't have any biases in this. Mané was a good servant to the club and a really epic player. I don't think the CL title would've happened without him being there, but people are free to view his historical status as they please. I fail to see the controversy in your original post mate.

Some people will probably be mad at me or whatever but I don't really care. That's the whole point. Mané evidently didn't care for the supporters as much as they cared for him or else he'd accepted the very good offer he was certainly given. I'm fine with people calling Mané a legend if they so please, but then I don't want to hear the same people moaning about how terrible Michael Owen is like 2001 never happened. They pretty much left in the same manner after equal contributions to the club. If Mané decides to join a rival English club two-three years down the line does he then cease to be a legend? In my opinion it's not really binary yes or no question what legendhood actually is.

It's very rare that foreign players get a really strong attachment to Liverpool and don't want to leave unless they're forced to be sitting on the bench all the time. The likes of Mølby, Hyypiä, Hamann, Reina, Agger, Lucas and Skrtel aren't the norm. There was even a time when Yossi Benayoun and Raul Meireles decided they were too big names for Liverpool! Everyone dreams of a player being like Iago Aspas for Celta Vigo - keeping them in La Liga on his own just because he doesn't want to leave again, but it's so rare.

Now it's been something very rare to have four actual world-class players in Alisson, van Dijk, Fabinho and Salah as foreign players being really happy to be at Liverpool for the bulk of their careers. Unfortunately Mané didn't feel that way, but it's hard to demand that someone from a different continent who speaks French as first language to have that strong of an attachment to an English club. That has to be said, but at the same time - fans shouldn't treat the situation like that was the case. That he really loved Liverpool as much as the fans loved him. There's no evidence in reality to support that.
Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 01:32:24 pm
Heres my take FWIW.

I dont think Mane was ever 100% happy with not being the main man and partly in Salahs shadow. And I also dont think he ever really fell in love with club, I mean really, just had some amazing times and won pretty much everything.

So the opportunity for a change, to an equivalent European club like Bayern, where he could win a few more leagues with his eyes closed, and have an equivalent competitive stab at the CL again, whilst finally being the main man, no Salah (who hed already eclipsed at the AFCON and in WC qualifiying), Lewandowski gone, and last but not least, being paid an astronomical salary and contract that would enable him to really push on with his plans to transform the lives of those in the Senegalese village he grew up in.

I dont blame him or judge him. I simply thank him for his time, and move on without sentiment. Just like he has done.
Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 04:27:12 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:18:42 pm
Look, there's no need to apologize to anyone.

People are free to take their own view of departing players regardless of what other people think. I've always said that loyalty is an important aspect of being a legend at any club. I don't think Mané really showed that. Ultimately that's what Dalglish, Rush (one year holiday aside), Gerrard and likely van Dijk and Salah will have in common - that they saw out their primes at Liverpool. That's part of the reason why Keegan isn't held higher than he is, that he ran off to Germany in his prime. Once Salah leaves, be it in 2025 or later, no-one can question his status in club lore.

To call Mané a Liverpool legend, then in my opinion you have to include Michael Owen as one too. He was the go-to guy during the cup treble in particular the FA Cup heroics and instrumental in qualifying for the Champions League when the club desperately needed it. Then got sold abroad with one year left for better money. Then he milked the Mancs for some cash without being of any use well after his prime which some bitter people hold a grudge for. If he'd been a success there sure, but he was an epic United flop and a 'medal thief' which just made it hilarious. Not to mention Owen wanted to sign for Liverpool both in 2005 and 2009 but was rejected by Rafa and the board. Didn't want to pay Real's asking price and then not interested because Kuyt and Ngog were there four years later.

In my opinion it also must make Luis Suárez a Liverpool legend as well. He also went abroad for a club record fee after being an even better player for the club than Mané was. Xabi Alonso would definitely be one, especially with the Istanbul heroics in mind. At that point it doesn't matter that he threw the team under the bus to hand in a transfer request at the worst possible time. He moved abroad after all! Either all four of them are Liverpool legends or none of them are.


Not going to disect all of that, but have to call you out on your legend comparison.

In not one single way does it mean Suarez must be a legend if Mane is. I mean, thats a bit out there isnt it? The guy won a league cup here, yeah better than winning nothing of course, but come on now. The almost won a league doesnt count as something won. He also bit someone and was going to bugger off to arsenal if he had his way. Fantastic talent of course, no doubting that, he was as fun a player to watch as were likely to ever see. But never in a milliom years is a guy who was here just 3 and a half years and won just 1 cup, and that the lesser of the 2 domestic cups a legend.

As for Owen, I think he falls into the category of a player that for sure on time spent with the club, what he achieved both with the team and personal achievements was indeed a legend - BUT tarnished. That can happen to. Players can very much be in that category, but do something to spoil it. Sometime that fades with time!

Mane probably saw out his prime here by the way. Yes, hell be able to exptend his career now hes gone to a less intense league where they play less games, but Liverpool got 6 incredible years from him.
Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 04:51:07 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:18:42 pm
Look, there's no need to apologize to anyone.

People are free to take their own view of departing players regardless of what other people think. I've always said that loyalty is an important aspect of being a legend at any club. I don't think Mané really showed that. Ultimately that's what Dalglish, Rush (one year holiday aside), Gerrard and likely van Dijk and Salah will have in common - that they saw out their primes at Liverpool. That's part of the reason why Keegan isn't held higher than he is, that he ran off to Germany in his prime. Once Salah leaves, be it in 2025 or later, no-one can question his status in club lore.

To call Mané a Liverpool legend, then in my opinion you have to include Michael Owen as one too. He was the go-to guy during the cup treble in particular the FA Cup heroics and instrumental in qualifying for the Champions League when the club desperately needed it. Then got sold abroad with one year left for better money. Then he milked the Mancs for some cash without being of any use well after his prime which some bitter people hold a grudge for. If he'd been a success there sure, but he was an epic United flop and a 'medal thief' which just made it hilarious. Not to mention Owen wanted to sign for Liverpool both in 2005 and 2009 but was rejected by Rafa and the board. Didn't want to pay Real's asking price and then not interested because Kuyt and Ngog were there four years later.

In my opinion it also must make Luis Suárez a Liverpool legend as well. He also went abroad for a club record fee after being an even better player for the club than Mané was. Xabi Alonso would definitely be one, especially with the Istanbul heroics in mind. At that point it doesn't matter that he threw the team under the bus to hand in a transfer request at the worst possible time. He moved abroad after all! Either all four of them are Liverpool legends or none of them are.

It's a controversial take but for me it's kind of like-for-like. I don't have anywhere near as much emotional attachment to Liverpool FC as I used to have back when Owen, Alonso and Suárez played so I don't have any biases in this. Mané was a good servant to the club and a really epic player. I don't think the CL title would've happened without him being there, but people are free to view his historical status as they please. I fail to see the controversy in your original post mate.

Some people will probably be mad at me or whatever but I don't really care. That's the whole point. Mané evidently didn't care for the supporters as much as they cared for him or else he'd accepted the very good offer he was certainly given. I'm fine with people calling Mané a legend if they so please, but then I don't want to hear the same people moaning about how terrible Michael Owen is like 2001 never happened. They pretty much left in the same manner after equal contributions to the club. If Mané decides to join a rival English club two-three years down the line does he then cease to be a legend? In my opinion it's not really binary yes or no question what legendhood actually is.

It's very rare that foreign players get a really strong attachment to Liverpool and don't want to leave unless they're forced to be sitting on the bench all the time. The likes of Mølby, Hyypiä, Hamann, Reina, Agger, Lucas and Skrtel aren't the norm. There was even a time when Yossi Benayoun and Raul Meireles decided they were too big names for Liverpool! Everyone dreams of a player being like Iago Aspas for Celta Vigo - keeping them in La Liga on his own just because he doesn't want to leave again, but it's so rare.

Now it's been something very rare to have four actual world-class players in Alisson, van Dijk, Fabinho and Salah as foreign players being really happy to be at Liverpool for the bulk of their careers. Unfortunately Mané didn't feel that way, but it's hard to demand that someone from a different continent who speaks French as first language to have that strong of an attachment to an English club. That has to be said, but at the same time - fans shouldn't treat the situation like that was the case. That he really loved Liverpool as much as the fans loved him. There's no evidence in reality to support that.

Fucking hell, I dont know if its good or bad that your talking absolute wham spans so many different topics :lmao

As Dim says, someone else can dissect that utter toilet.
Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 05:19:59 pm
Was waiting for Lobo to respond that ;D

Some really bad calls in that post.
Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 06:26:43 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:51:07 pm
Fucking hell, I dont know if its good or bad that your talking absolute wham spans so many different topics :lmao

As Dim says, someone else can dissect that utter toilet.

Good to see that you always take time to read my posts Lobo :)

Thing is I don't really care about RAWK orthodoxy as you know so I just call it the way I see things.
Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 10:12:25 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:26:43 pm
Good to see that you always take time to read my posts Lobo :)

Thing is I don't really care about RAWK orthodoxy basic common sense as you know so I just call it the way I see things.
