The comments around a new challenge did make me laugh, hes gone to a league where his team are pretty much guaranteed to win the league, in addition to the domestic cup should they prioritise it!
Well always adore him though, hope he smashes it for them.
I've got no problem with that. After six years pitted against a monstrous abomination of a so-called football club where we twice finished on 90 plus points but without a title, I don't fucking blame him for going to a league where he can actually win one without having to bust himself into pieces.