Sadio Mané

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15600 on: Today at 08:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:19:11 am
The comments around a new challenge did make me laugh, hes gone to a league where his team are pretty much guaranteed to win the league, in addition to the domestic cup should they prioritise it!

Well always adore him though, hope he smashes it for them.

I've got no problem with that. After six years pitted against a monstrous abomination of a so-called football club where we twice finished on 90 plus points but without a title, I don't fucking blame him for going to a league where he can actually win one without having to bust himself into pieces.
