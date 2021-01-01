The comments around a new challenge did make me laugh, hes gone to a league where his team are pretty much guaranteed to win the league, in addition to the domestic cup should they prioritise it!



Well always adore him though, hope he smashes it for them.



I've got no problem with that. After six years pitted against a monstrous abomination of a so-called football club where we twice finished on 90 plus points but without a title, I don't fucking blame him for going to a league where he can actually win one without having to bust himself into pieces.