My partners daughter lives with a video and film maker whos worked on different stuff with Mane and his entourage. He told me that Sadio is very committed to projects in his home region in Senegal, and the impression was strong that all those in his camp viewed him a little like a cash cow.



I have no way of proving this, but my gut feeling is that this Bayern move is all about the money - and not for personal gain, but to enable a continuation of the projects in his home country. I watched his interview on the club channel, and that gut feeling was reinforced.



I dont know whether the oft repeated idea that hes on a downward trajectory will prove to be salient, but I rather doubt it. Hes an incredibly durable player with a fantastic fitness record; hes probably not as lightning quick as he was in his mid 20s, but I dont see him being one of those whos form and fitness fall off a cliff. Good luck to him.