« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 383 384 385 386 387 [388]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1531213 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15480 on: Yesterday at 07:28:43 pm »
Been a long long long time since i've been this gutted about a player leaving

Mane is a modern day Liverpool legend. The start of his Liverpool career was just so electric and the goal then celebration just feels like such a huge moment even though it wasn't the usual defining moment people remember. Him coming in really set the ball rolling on some incredible times with Klopp managing us and that goal was outrageous, to this day I still love the image of him leaping onto Klopps back after scoring.

He had his critics due to a slightly less aesthetically pleasing style of play, not the most flawless of first touches, had a knack of scoring while falling :lmao but fucking hell was he an elite forward and that front 3 had the whole world of football talking. At this club if you are in the conversation for best winger with John Barnes then you've made a huge impact.

A lot has been said about him recently but personally i'll only have fond memories of Mane. There are very very few footballers I can think of, especially in recent years who have been so effective in moving positions and reinventing themselves and I dont think that gets nearly enough attention when it comes to Mane, that and the fact the guy just doesn't know when he's beaten, if any player summed up the never say die attitude of this club in the Klopp era it's Mane. We've seen countless stories of the guy doing the things people just dont associate with footballers, smashed phone, cleaning toilets, spending vast amounts on helping those from his home country and reading some of the finer details of those actions recently just left me thinking 'typical Mane'.

I wish him the best of luck at Bayern, I hope he wins a lot there and is really loved at the club, everyone approaches and processes thing different but I dont get the constant groans when a player fights tooth and nail for the club from day one and eventually decides to take on a new challenge. No faking injuries, no running down his contract, no using his agent to badmouth the club, just hard work and a departure followed by respectful words and appreciation of the fans and the club, calling himself a 'small part' again sums up the man.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15481 on: Yesterday at 07:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm
Weird how that Mane's annoyance at Salah for not passing to him at Turf Moor snowballed into it being accepted that they absolutely loath each other, almost comical.

Firmino's reaction was worth it though.

Firmino's reaction to pretty much anything is worth it in some manner...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,560
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15482 on: Yesterday at 07:45:12 pm »
Remember the transfer forum? Of course you all do.
I've just had a glance through the Mane thread when he was about to sign for us in May 2016.

55 pages of 80% sceptics and doubt about Sadio :) There's some good posts but there loads of people proven absolutely wrong, hahahaha.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,647
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15483 on: Yesterday at 07:47:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:45:12 pm
Remember the transfer forum? Of course you all do.
I've just had a glance through the Mane thread when he was about to sign for us in May 2016.

55 pages of 80% sceptics and doubt about Sadio :) There's some good posts but there loads of people proven absolutely wrong, hahahaha.

 ;D

I was one of them John. Sadio definitely shoved it down people's throats.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,971
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15484 on: Yesterday at 07:48:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:45:12 pm
Remember the transfer forum? Of course you all do.
I've just had a glance through the Mane thread when he was about to sign for us in May 2016.

55 pages of 80% sceptics and doubt about Sadio :) There's some good posts but there loads of people proven absolutely wrong, hahahaha.

Please tell me I was the lone voice of reason Uncle John?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,540
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15485 on: Yesterday at 07:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:48:27 pm
Please tell me I was the lone voice of reason Uncle John?

I think I might have made an Office/Des'ree joke that some mistook for criticism :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,556
  • Cool as
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15486 on: Yesterday at 08:10:51 pm »
A real legend with the kind of heart, desire and fighting spirit that most others could only dream of. I loved watching him maraud all down that left side, so direct and would scare the life out of defenders, especially in the early days.

Hopefully he has some great times at Bayern to cap off a remarkable career.


Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15487 on: Yesterday at 08:15:50 pm »
Im not particularly fussed about him leaving because all good things come to an end and I do believe that he is on a downward trajectory, but it will be strange to not see him lining up for us next season. Probably my favourite ever Liverpool player all things considered. Just stupidly good. Best of luck to him in Germany.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,971
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15488 on: Yesterday at 08:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:54:00 pm
I think I might have made an Office/Des'ree joke that some mistook for criticism :P

Mané dont make my world go round? :D
Logged

Offline missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15489 on: Yesterday at 08:18:24 pm »
Oh, bloody hell.  I'm crying...
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15490 on: Yesterday at 08:19:09 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,540
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15491 on: Yesterday at 08:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:18:13 pm
Mané dont make my world go round? :D

I think so ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,053
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15492 on: Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 07:13:47 pm
Why? Are you Senegalese?

No Nigerian
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,291
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15493 on: Yesterday at 08:40:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:45:12 pm
Remember the transfer forum? Of course you all do.
I've just had a glance through the Mane thread when he was about to sign for us in May 2016.

55 pages of 80% sceptics and doubt about Sadio :) There's some good posts but there loads of people proven absolutely wrong, hahahaha.

One of my very favourite threads on this forum that :lmao Only reason I miss the old transfer forum!

A few regulars had a nightmare, one more than most lol.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,560
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15494 on: Yesterday at 09:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:48:27 pm
Please tell me I was the lone voice of reason Uncle John?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 26, 2016, 11:05:42 pm
All we hear is...Sadio Mané (clap clap)
;D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,971
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15495 on: Yesterday at 09:10:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:05:40 pm
;D

Fucks sake! If you arseholes had paid attention to me, that would have caught on and Sadio would still be here. Hope you can all live with yourselves.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:19:49 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,560
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15496 on: Yesterday at 09:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:40:23 pm
One of my very favourite threads on this forum that :lmao Only reason I miss the old transfer forum!

A few regulars had a nightmare, one more than most lol.
I can't find the post now but you were in support of the signing. Loads baulked at the fee :)
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15497 on: Yesterday at 09:49:29 pm »
An absolute Liverpool legend, and one of my favourite ever players.  Was explosive on the right when he joined, gets moved to the left when Salah joined the following year, and got even better.  There were a couple of seasons when he was legit top 2-3 players in the world.  I remember Messi voted for him in Balon dor.  Had a bit of a dip in form in 20/21, but reinvented himself again this season playing in the middle.  Still one of the top forwards in world football, but probably just on the other side of his peak, hence why i think the club have made this calculation.  Wish you all the best Sadio, a top human being, a brilliant footballer, YNWA.

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,291
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15498 on: Yesterday at 10:02:42 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:19:22 pm
I can't find the post now but you were in support of the signing. Loads baulked at the fee :)

30 mill is far too much for a really inconsistent player from Southampton, what are we doing! He went months without scoring! He scored all his goals in about 5 games! Were only signing him cos he had a blinder against us!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,525
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15499 on: Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm »
Wish him well on a personal level, a fantastic player, no doubt he'll be missed.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,983
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15500 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm »
So sad to see him go..

But nice that were in a position to let players go because theyve literally won everything with us..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,163
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15501 on: Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm »
Knowing Bayern they may even fix his receding hairline.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
  • Linudden.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15502 on: Yesterday at 10:38:44 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:19:22 pm
I can't find the post now but you were in support of the signing. Loads baulked at the fee :)

Can't you just make the historical transfer threads view only in perpetuity for documentary reasons? :D

I'm sure there are some gems in those.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,351
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15503 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
Knowing Bayern they may even fix his receding hairline.

God I hope not otherwise Mo will definitely join him.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15504 on: Yesterday at 11:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 04:31:48 pm
Im glad people are using the word legend in relation to Sadio Mané. Its generally reserved for a relatively select few. Sometimes its used and others might put up an argument against it. In this mans case, I doubt theres anyone who could deny his legendary status, which lasts forever of course. Thank you Sadio, youll be missed but not forgotten.

Goback through the thread, there were a couple of entitled cry arses arguing against him  being a legend
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,109
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15505 on: Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm »
Transfer threads can be quite skeptical but I do think that when someone actually officially arrives then mostly everyone tries to get on board which is what matters

Thanks Mane! I'm still not sure if I want you to do well though. A bad part of me loves it when players find out how good they really had it here. I'm pretty sure you were appreciative of that though. And you'll definitely be considered a hero whenever you return.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm by B0151? »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,962
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15506 on: Yesterday at 11:25:43 pm »
Hopefully Bayern can dump City, PSG and Real out of next years CL and then Mo can have his revenge over Sadio in the final (in his last game)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15507 on: Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:45:12 pm
Remember the transfer forum? Of course you all do.
I've just had a glance through the Mane thread when he was about to sign for us in May 2016.

55 pages of 80% sceptics and doubt about Sadio :) There's some good posts but there loads of people proven absolutely wrong, hahahaha.
I laughed my tits off the year before when the mancs nearly signed him. Cant remember what I thought when we were about to do it.
Logged

Online Songs to Sing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,511
  • ...Hold your head up high He made the people happy
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15508 on: Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm »
Feels like the end of an era. That front three so many memories. They tore up the league and beyond for so many years. Sad it is over but glad we got to witness it reds.
Logged
-Rafael Benitez 03/06/2010: "Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone." No, thank you, you wondeful, humble, gracious man. You fought for us for years and won't be forgotten.-
The 5th Benitle

Offline palimpsest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15509 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm »
The first of Klopps revolutionaries to come to Liverpool and the first to leave. Seems apt and inaugurates a new era. Will miss him dearly.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,832
  • Bam!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15510 on: Today at 01:10:14 am »
Going to be awful when he has a bad game in Germany and the media all decide he hates Thomas Muller and he's mad that the giant T mobile logo aren't singing his name.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,102
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15511 on: Today at 01:14:48 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:28:43 pm
Been a long long long time since i've been this gutted about a player leaving

Mane is a modern day Liverpool legend. The start of his Liverpool career was just so electric and the goal then celebration just feels like such a huge moment even though it wasn't the usual defining moment people remember. Him coming in really set the ball rolling on some incredible times with Klopp managing us and that goal was outrageous, to this day I still love the image of him leaping onto Klopps back after scoring.

He had his critics due to a slightly less aesthetically pleasing style of play, not the most flawless of first touches, had a knack of scoring while falling :lmao but fucking hell was he an elite forward and that front 3 had the whole world of football talking. At this club if you are in the conversation for best winger with John Barnes then you've made a huge impact.

A lot has been said about him recently but personally i'll only have fond memories of Mane. There are very very few footballers I can think of, especially in recent years who have been so effective in moving positions and reinventing themselves and I dont think that gets nearly enough attention when it comes to Mane, that and the fact the guy just doesn't know when he's beaten, if any player summed up the never say die attitude of this club in the Klopp era it's Mane. We've seen countless stories of the guy doing the things people just dont associate with footballers, smashed phone, cleaning toilets, spending vast amounts on helping those from his home country and reading some of the finer details of those actions recently just left me thinking 'typical Mane'.

I wish him the best of luck at Bayern, I hope he wins a lot there and is really loved at the club, everyone approaches and processes thing different but I dont get the constant groans when a player fights tooth and nail for the club from day one and eventually decides to take on a new challenge. No faking injuries, no running down his contract, no using his agent to badmouth the club, just hard work and a departure followed by respectful words and appreciation of the fans and the club, calling himself a 'small part' again sums up the man.

Good post. Will always have love for Sadio. He was just fucking great. Skilful warrior
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15512 on: Today at 01:33:02 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:28:43 pm
Been a long long long time since i've been this gutted about a player leaving

Mane is a modern day Liverpool legend. The start of his Liverpool career was just so electric and the goal then celebration just feels like such a huge moment even though it wasn't the usual defining moment people remember. Him coming in really set the ball rolling on some incredible times with Klopp managing us and that goal was outrageous, to this day I still love the image of him leaping onto Klopps back after scoring.

He had his critics due to a slightly less aesthetically pleasing style of play, not the most flawless of first touches, had a knack of scoring while falling :lmao but fucking hell was he an elite forward and that front 3 had the whole world of football talking. At this club if you are in the conversation for best winger with John Barnes then you've made a huge impact.

A lot has been said about him recently but personally i'll only have fond memories of Mane. There are very very few footballers I can think of, especially in recent years who have been so effective in moving positions and reinventing themselves and I dont think that gets nearly enough attention when it comes to Mane, that and the fact the guy just doesn't know when he's beaten, if any player summed up the never say die attitude of this club in the Klopp era it's Mane. We've seen countless stories of the guy doing the things people just dont associate with footballers, smashed phone, cleaning toilets, spending vast amounts on helping those from his home country and reading some of the finer details of those actions recently just left me thinking 'typical Mane'.

I wish him the best of luck at Bayern, I hope he wins a lot there and is really loved at the club, everyone approaches and processes thing different but I dont get the constant groans when a player fights tooth and nail for the club from day one and eventually decides to take on a new challenge. No faking injuries, no running down his contract, no using his agent to badmouth the club, just hard work and a departure followed by respectful words and appreciation of the fans and the club, calling himself a 'small part' again sums up the man.
Well said, mate.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,229
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15513 on: Today at 06:13:18 am »
Best of luck Mane , gutted your leaving .

Hope they keep  giving  you the admiration you deserve.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15514 on: Today at 07:07:59 am »
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=595359985279195&id=100044155958197

Quote
Jürgen Klopp on the exit of Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich.

"Its a big moment. There is no point in anyone trying to pretend otherwise. One of Liverpools greatest ever players is leaving and we must acknowledge how significant this is.

He leaves with our gratitude and our love. He leaves with his status among the greats guaranteed. And, yes, he leaves in a moment where he is one of the best players in world football.

But we must not dwell on what we now lose, instead celebrate what we were privileged to have.

The goals he scored, the trophies he won; a legend, for sure, but also a modern-day Liverpool icon.

Since he first stepped through the door, he made us better. If someone had told us in that moment what he would go on to contribute and achieve for this club, Im not sure it would have been possible to comprehend in that moment. Not the scale of it at least. Sadio made it all possible.

To be that good for such a sustained period and continuously improve season on season  no matter how high he set his own bar in the previous one  is an example to any player anywhere on the planet that professionalism and dedication leads to reward.

I respect completely his decision and Im sure our supporters do also. If you love LFC, you have to love Sadio  non-negotiable. It is possible to do this while accepting our loss is Bayerns gain.

We wish him nothing but success in every match he plays in, unless, of course, it's against us. His star will continue to rise, I have no doubts.

I remember last season I was asked, in an interview or Q&A from memory, to describe Sadio in three words. I said at the time its not possible to do this.

If I was to try Id need to be allowed multiple attempts  because there are so many ways you can describe him using three words.

World-class player!

True club legend!

Ideal role model!

The perfect teammate!

Compassionate, caring person!

But the three words that feel the most appropriate today are also the hardest to say. Will miss you!

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 383 384 385 386 387 [388]   Go Up
« previous next »
 