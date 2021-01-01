Was asked this by a Utd fan(!) the other day... where does Mane rank in importance in the Klopp team of the past 5 years? Is he more crucial to the team than Salah, Virgil, Fabinho, Trent, Alisson, Firmino, etc?
The way I looked at it was that he was the catalyst for the way Klopp wanted to move us forward, but not necessarily the single most important component once everything and everyone came together. I'm not sure there really is one, other than the manager himself.
But Sadio was the blueprint for a Liverpool attacker under Klopp, he set the standard.