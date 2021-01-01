« previous next »
swoopy

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15440 on: Today at 02:44:22 pm
Good luck Sadio.
xbugawugax

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15441 on: Today at 02:47:38 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:31:37 pm


Legend

Gotta admit onions are being cut right now as i watched videos of his time with us.

his "very small part of success" is basically winning all that could be won. If that is not the definition of humble then i don't know what is.

thank you sadio :'(
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15442 on: Today at 02:56:27 pm
Think everybody knew how important Sadio was for our team. But he leaves having helped us to many trophies, which I think the fans will always be grateful for. And long into the future, everyone will remember Sadio Mane was once part of one of the greatest Liverpool generations in history, he will always be etched into the right side of our history.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15443 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm
Lovely interview from Sadio.

clinical

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15444 on: Today at 03:08:13 pm
Sad day.
ScubaSteve

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15445 on: Today at 03:21:26 pm
Legend Sadio. Will be badly missed. Long will we talk about that front 3 in years to come.
Dull Tools

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15446 on: Today at 03:24:09 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:31:37 pm

Don't think this is him. He doesn't have social media.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15447 on: Today at 03:25:33 pm
It's official, off his Instagram.
PhilV

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15448 on: Today at 03:41:27 pm
Anyone got that GIF of Sadio cartoon style running fast, it's just his face side on sort of thing. Such a good gif of him.

Farewell, Sadio! 100% legend in my books!
blert596

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15449 on: Today at 03:45:07 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:23:38 pm
Even if could all have this emotional detachment towards players that were crucial to our success in recent years, like you do, you're saying fans shouldn't be bothered about losing proven world-class forwards, for little to no money? Players of the quality of Mane and Salah don't grow on trees, you know.

I don't have an emotional detachment to our players, but I have a real life understanding that they are footballers who will come, play, and then leave. Its always been the case.

I love them when they're here playing for us, but when they (or the club) decide its time to move on then so be it. Thanks for the great times you've given us, good luck in the future, hope you do well, no hard feelings at all. Cant wait until your replacement arrives.

Its not a big deal that Sadio wants to move on. Whether its for money, or a change of scenery, or whatever. Hes entitled to do it. I just appreciate the good times he gave us... and probably wont think about him again unless discussing days gone by.

Chakan

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15450 on: Today at 03:46:00 pm
I hope they make him a song soon, otherwise i'm sure there will be another poll on social media on where he should move next.
blert596

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15451 on: Today at 03:48:22 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:46:00 pm
I hope they make him a song soon, otherwise i'm sure there will be another poll on social media on where he should move next.

Yup. Them Nigerians can be an impatient lot.  :)
Black Bull Nova

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15452 on: Today at 03:53:34 pm
Booked in as a legend already, thank you


Time waits for no mane






Diaz  Nunez  Salah (and Jota)



Keita Success

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15453 on: Today at 03:57:19 pm
Probably the saddest I've been about a transfer since Gerrard left.

Phenomenal player, incredibly improviser, and showed in the second half of the season just how much he still has to offer. Pre-pandemic, I expect we'd be after at least double that. From our point of view, we must have had something in-mind for when he leaves and I hope Nunez & Diaz can be the perfect replacements.
Caston

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15454 on: Today at 04:00:57 pm
amir87

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15455 on: Today at 04:08:48 pm
Always a horrible day when a legend leaves. All the best Sadio.

As usual, Jurgen nails it with his comments about Mane leaving and what he's done for us the past 6 years.
Red_Mist

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15456 on: Today at 04:31:48 pm
Im glad people are using the word legend in relation to Sadio Mané. Its generally reserved for a relatively select few. Sometimes its used and others might put up an argument against it. In this mans case, I doubt theres anyone who could deny his legendary status, which lasts forever of course. Thank you Sadio, youll be missed but not forgotten.
tubby

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15457 on: Today at 04:37:47 pm
Was asked this by a Utd fan(!) the other day... where does Mane rank in importance in the Klopp team of the past 5 years?  Is he more crucial to the team than Salah, Virgil, Fabinho, Trent, Alisson, Firmino, etc?

The way I looked at it was that he was the catalyst for the way Klopp wanted to move us forward, but not necessarily the single most important component once everything and everyone came together.  I'm not sure there really is one, other than the manager himself.

But Sadio was the blueprint for a Liverpool attacker under Klopp, he set the standard.
jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15458 on: Today at 04:42:52 pm
I decided to wait until it was official, while I feel its the right time for both parties I will miss the guy. He was the first piece of the puzzle and he has represented us superbly well and I have loved watching him play with all the gorgeous skills he has. He leaves a legend as do all those players who won us that title, all the best Sadio and hopefully one day he will come back to the club and we can give him a proper send off.  :wave
Clint Eastwood

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15459 on: Today at 04:52:55 pm
It's a shame his last two appearances were the disappointment of the final day, and then Paris. He's one of the players I'd hoped would get a good send-off. Hopefully Bobby gets a fitting farewell when he likely leaves at the end of this season.
Chakan

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15460 on: Today at 05:08:45 pm
Time to move the thread no?
meady1981

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15461 on: Today at 05:11:14 pm
Better get used to these tough goodbyes I guess.
This is going to be a doddle compared to Virgil. Or Alisson.





OR KLOPP.
kasperoff

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15462 on: Today at 05:28:49 pm
Big game player and one that will be missed. But the time is right. Good luck Sadio. Thanks for everything.
