« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 382 383 384 385 386 [387]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1528154 times)

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,662
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15440 on: Today at 02:44:22 pm »
Good luck Sadio.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15441 on: Today at 02:47:38 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:31:37 pm


Legend

Gotta admit onions are being cut right now as i watched videos of his time with us.

his "very small part of success" is basically winning all that could be won. If that is not the definition of humble then i don't know what is.

thank you sadio :'(
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,281
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15442 on: Today at 02:56:27 pm »
Think everybody knew how important Sadio was for our team. But he leaves having helped us to many trophies, which I think the fans will always be grateful for. And long into the future, everyone will remember Sadio Mane was once part of one of the greatest Liverpool generations in history, he will always be etched into the right side of our history.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15443 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm »
Lovely interview from Sadio.

Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15444 on: Today at 03:08:13 pm »
Sad day.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15445 on: Today at 03:21:26 pm »
Legend Sadio. Will be badly missed. Long will we talk about that front 3 in years to come.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15446 on: Today at 03:24:09 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:31:37 pm

Don't think this is him. He doesn't have social media.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15447 on: Today at 03:25:33 pm »
It's official, off his Instagram.
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,512
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15448 on: Today at 03:41:27 pm »
Anyone got that GIF of Sadio cartoon style running fast, it's just his face side on sort of thing. Such a good gif of him.

Farewell, Sadio! 100% legend in my books!
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,819
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15449 on: Today at 03:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:23:38 pm
Even if could all have this emotional detachment towards players that were crucial to our success in recent years, like you do, you're saying fans shouldn't be bothered about losing proven world-class forwards, for little to no money? Players of the quality of Mane and Salah don't grow on trees, you know.

I don't have an emotional detachment to our players, but I have a real life understanding that they are footballers who will come, play, and then leave. Its always been the case.

I love them when they're here playing for us, but when they (or the club) decide its time to move on then so be it. Thanks for the great times you've given us, good luck in the future, hope you do well, no hard feelings at all. Cant wait until your replacement arrives.

Its not a big deal that Sadio wants to move on. Whether its for money, or a change of scenery, or whatever. Hes entitled to do it. I just appreciate the good times he gave us... and probably wont think about him again unless discussing days gone by.

Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,329
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15450 on: Today at 03:46:00 pm »
I hope they make him a song soon, otherwise i'm sure there will be another poll on social media on where he should move next.
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,819
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15451 on: Today at 03:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:46:00 pm
I hope they make him a song soon, otherwise i'm sure there will be another poll on social media on where he should move next.

Yup. Them Nigerians can be an impatient lot.  :)
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,960
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15452 on: Today at 03:53:34 pm »
Booked in as a legend already, thank you


Time waits for no mane






Diaz  Nunez  Salah (and Jota)



Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,943
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15453 on: Today at 03:57:19 pm »
Probably the saddest I've been about a transfer since Gerrard left.

Phenomenal player, incredibly improviser, and showed in the second half of the season just how much he still has to offer. Pre-pandemic, I expect we'd be after at least double that. From our point of view, we must have had something in-mind for when he leaves and I hope Nunez & Diaz can be the perfect replacements.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,797
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15454 on: Today at 04:00:57 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 382 383 384 385 386 [387]   Go Up
« previous next »
 