Even if could all have this emotional detachment towards players that were crucial to our success in recent years, like you do, you're saying fans shouldn't be bothered about losing proven world-class forwards, for little to no money? Players of the quality of Mane and Salah don't grow on trees, you know.



I don't have an emotional detachment to our players, but I have a real life understanding that they are footballers who will come, play, and then leave. Its always been the case.I love them when they're here playing for us, but when they (or the club) decide its time to move on then so be it. Thanks for the great times you've given us, good luck in the future, hope you do well, no hard feelings at all. Cant wait until your replacement arrives.Its not a big deal that Sadio wants to move on. Whether its for money, or a change of scenery, or whatever. Hes entitled to do it. I just appreciate the good times he gave us... and probably wont think about him again unless discussing days gone by.