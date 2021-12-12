I am not sure I would put him in the category of a legend at this club but a great player nonetheless. Good luck and all that.
Right. Nunez
Not sure I get this shout that a couple people on this thread have made since he decided to leave.
What is he if not a legend. Played a massive part in winning the 2 greatest prizes of all (one of them that wed not won in 30 years) as well as the domestic cups and club world cup.
Theres players from the decade before Sadio Mane that get called legends, and no one thinks twice (many shouldnt be), not sure how on earth there can be a debate about it with Mane.
Sadio, like Ali, Trent, Robbo, Virgil, Fab, Matip, Gini, Hendo, Milner, Salah and Bobby are all legends.