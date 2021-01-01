Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Sadio Mané
Author
Topic: Sadio Mané
Ray K
Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,292
Truthiness
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #15400 on:
Today
at 12:30:07 pm
@LFC
269 games 🏟️
120 goals ⚽
38 assists 🅰️
Thank you, Sadio ❤
I guess people can stop getting offended by him wearing a shirt to a medical when the clubs had already agreed the transfer.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75
bornandbRED
... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,206
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #15401 on:
Today
at 12:30:12 pm
One of our greatest.
Also a great time to sell as hes notably physically declined. Bayern arent getting him at his best. Thanks for everything Sadio.
Logged
G1-tiga
Kopite
Posts: 938
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #15402 on:
Today
at 12:32:35 pm
A legend.
That's all that needs to be said, I wish him all the best.
Thank you Sadio Mane.
Logged
Wool
eBack
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,600
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #15403 on:
Today
at 12:39:36 pm
People really do throw around legend too easily these days, but the description is a fitting one for Sadio. What a player and person, good luck to him.
Logged
Brain Potter
Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,271
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #15404 on:
Today
at 12:40:26 pm
I feel like I did when a girlfriend binned me off back in 1990. However life goes on, and you get over these things.
Logged
PIPA23
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,181
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #15405 on:
Today
at 12:43:02 pm
we did a great business in these circumstances.
he wanted a new experience, we have sold him for similar as we bought and got the best years of his career + he helped us get many trophies.
Thank you for all Sadio! all the best except against us
YNWA!
Logged
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 29,525
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #15406 on:
Today
at 12:49:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on
Today
at 12:13:30 pm
What is this shit?
Cheers Sadio and farewell
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
