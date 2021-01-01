« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Online Ray K

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:30:07 pm
@LFC
269 games 🏟️
120 goals ⚽
38 assists 🅰️

Thank you, Sadio ❤



I guess people can stop getting offended by him wearing a shirt to a medical when the clubs had already agreed the transfer.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online bornandbRED

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:30:12 pm
One of our greatest.

Also a great time to sell as hes notably physically declined. Bayern arent getting him at his best. Thanks for everything Sadio.
Online G1-tiga

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:32:35 pm
A legend.

That's all that needs to be said, I wish him all the best.

Thank you Sadio Mane.
Online Wool

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:39:36 pm
People really do throw around legend too easily these days, but the description is a fitting one for Sadio. What a player and person, good luck to him.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:40:26 pm
I feel like I did when a girlfriend binned me off back in 1990. However life goes on, and you get over these things.
Online PIPA23

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:43:02 pm
we did a great business in these circumstances.

he wanted a new experience, we have sold him for similar as we bought and got the best years of his career + he helped us get many trophies.

Thank you for all Sadio! all the best except against us :)

YNWA!
Online redgriffin73

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:49:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:13:30 pm
What is this shit?

:lmao  :lmao

Cheers Sadio and farewell :wave
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
