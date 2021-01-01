But they do age.
Of course they do, that's not the point, though. People are obviously going to be upset by the loss of one of our best players in recent years, who's also won a shit ton of titles, and is still playing at a very high level, even if he's not exactly at his prime anymore. It's a natural and understandable reaction, especially when you lose him for a fraction of his actual worth.
I don't think taking players of the level of Salah and Mané for granted, is a smart way to go about things though. It will not be easy to replace their impact on a football field, when or if they go, no matter how much false bravado one spouts. I have all the faith in the world in Klopp and the stuff to do so, but there are things that are obviously out of their control.