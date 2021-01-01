« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1524706 times)

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15360 on: Yesterday at 02:27:07 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:05:52 pm
even with the smiley face hint you still hooked a few. too easy

:D

Nah I'm no MacRed, proclaiming a fishing trip after the event. Could just do without him being paraded around as a Bayern player before he's a Bayern player. I appreciate its his medical, its not ruined my day or anything but again I'd probably like a little more respect. I'm pretty sure he owns his own clothes, I'm sure we do the same when we have players here for medicals but we don't seem quite as shithousey to start photographing them during the event.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15361 on: Yesterday at 02:53:02 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Yesterday at 02:26:50 pm
I wish him well, he gave us his best years. I'll never forget that debut goal away to Arsenal, the last minute header against Villa, the goal in this years FA cup semi, closing down the keeper (showing his best assets), and of course, one of the greatest technical goals I've ever seen, the goal away to Bayern where he had the picture in his head and then painted the outcome like a true artist. Good luck to Sadio, Liverpool evolves.

Yup. No reason to diss the man and he had been a great player for our club.

However things can change depending on how he approach his departure. Gini and Torres soured it by talking shit about not getting loved in Liverpool and getting respect from their new club respectively.

I dont see Mane as that kind of person and hope he leaves on a good note.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15362 on: Yesterday at 03:02:21 pm »
Quote from: ac link=topic=328812.msg18393150#msg18393150   he is definitely on a decline physically. Perhaps in a less taxing league he can re-discover that dynamism
[/quote
True, this. I'm ashamed of some of the clubs I need to hang out at nowadays to get some lovin'.  :-[
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15363 on: Yesterday at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Yesterday at 02:26:50 pm
I wish him well, he gave us his best years. I'll never forget that debut goal away to Arsenal, the last minute header against Villa, the goal in this years FA cup semi, closing down the keeper (showing his best assets), and of course, one of the greatest technical goals I've ever seen, the goal away to Bayern where he had the picture in his head and then painted the outcome like a true artist. Good luck to Sadio, Liverpool evolves.
Beautifully put, great memories from a great player.
Thank him for everything he's given us, he's been an integral part of a team supporters in 40 years and on will dream they could have seen.
Best wishes, Sadio.
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15364 on: Yesterday at 03:12:17 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 01:37:12 pm
Hope we play Bayern to give Sadio the respect, thanks, and ovation he deserves.

Let him have one last Anfield goal.

As a 90th minute consolation when we're already 4-0 up.

In his own net.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15365 on: Yesterday at 04:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 03:12:17 pm
Let him have one last Anfield goal.

As a 90th minute consolation when we're already 4-0 up.

In his own net.

That's it, respect, thanks, an ovation, and a good hiding...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15366 on: Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm »
Id put money on Mane being the top scorer next season, especially if Lewa does go.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15367 on: Yesterday at 05:11:25 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm
Id put money on Mane being the top scorer next season, especially if Lewa does go.
Imagine the number of shots he'd have to take with his conversion rate... Astronomical!  ;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15368 on: Yesterday at 05:17:38 pm »
Gutted to hear the news about him to be honest.

However Klopp needs to start building his next team, which I think has been obvious for at least twelve months given the age of some of the players.

I can't help but think about us playing in three finals, two with extra time and not scoring a single goal. I'm hoping that we can sign someone that can provide that bit of 'extra' clinical finishing in these big games against the top teams.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15369 on: Yesterday at 05:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 05:17:38 pm
I'm hoping that we can sign someone that can provide that bit of 'extra' clinical finishing in these big games against the top teams.

I mean we're not going to sign another forward unless Salah goes, so the hope is that Nunez, and a more settled Diaz, and a back in form Salah, are those players. Not forgetting Jota too who can always pop up with an important goal.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15370 on: Yesterday at 07:06:31 pm »
I hope we draw Bayern in the CL at some point next season, I'd love to hear Mane's reception.
Brilliant footballer and even better person, love him to bits.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15371 on: Yesterday at 07:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 07:06:31 pm
I hope we draw Bayern in the CL at some point next season, I'd love to hear Mane's reception.
Brilliant footballer and even better person, love him to bits.

I would too, but mostly so we can knock them out.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15372 on: Yesterday at 07:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 07:06:31 pm
I hope we draw Bayern in the CL at some point next season, I'd love to hear Mane's reception.
Brilliant footballer and even better person, love him to bits.

I'd hope he'd get a proper reception like we used to give and then twat the fuck out of them "Mane Mane whats the score?, Mane whats the score?"
Scouse not English

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15373 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:39:59 pm
I'd hope he'd get a proper reception like we used to give and then twat the fuck out of them "Mane Mane whats the score?, Mane whats the score?"

The Suarez return with Barcelona was wonderful, probably doesn't get any better than that. Was Coutinho also involved that night as I can't remember as he'd become irrelevant by then.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15374 on: Yesterday at 10:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm
The Suarez return with Barcelona was wonderful, probably doesn't get any better than that. Was Coutinho also involved that night as I can't remember as he'd become irrelevant by then.

Yeah, Coutinho played that night, think he started for them
Scouse not English

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15375 on: Yesterday at 10:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm
The Suarez return with Barcelona was wonderful, probably doesn't get any better than that. Was Coutinho also involved that night as I can't remember as he'd become irrelevant by then.

Keegan with Hamburg is unlikely to ever be beaten.

"You should have stayed at Anfield" bellowed the Kop.

And I loved Kevin.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15376 on: Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm »
I'm genuinely not too bothered about losing players these days (i just worry about them being replaced) but not going to lie seeing Mane in another shirt is weird and going to take a while to process.  An absolute legend that typified everything about Klopps football.  He brought so much to this team in every game so it's going to be interesting to see how the team evolves without him.  Anyway good luck to him. 
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15377 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm »
Not sure why everyones got worked up over him going. Great player for us, but has decided hed like to fuck off. See ya. Good luck an all that, but no big deal.

Not that arsed about whether Salah stays or goes either to be honest.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15378 on: Yesterday at 11:23:38 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm
Not sure why everyones got worked up over him going. Great player for us, but has decided hed like to fuck off. See ya. Good luck an all that, but no big deal.

Not that arsed about whether Salah stays or goes either to be honest.
Even if could all have this emotional detachment towards players that were crucial to our success in recent years, like you do, you're saying fans shouldn't be bothered about losing proven world-class forwards, for little to no money? Players of the quality of Mane and Salah don't grow on trees, you know.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15379 on: Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:23:38 pm
Even if could all have this emotional detachment towards players that were crucial to our success in recent years, like you do, you're saying fans shouldn't be bothered about losing proven world-class forwards, for little to no money? Players of the quality of Mane and Salah don't grow on trees, you know.


But they do age.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15380 on: Today at 12:43:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm

But they do age.
Of course they do, that's not the point, though. People are obviously going to be upset by the loss of one of our best players in recent years, who's also won a shit ton of titles, and is still playing at a very high level, even if he's not exactly at his prime anymore. It's a natural and understandable reaction, especially when you lose him for a fraction of his actual worth.

I don't think taking players of the level of Salah and Mané for granted, is a smart way to go about things though. It will not be easy to replace their impact on a football field, when or if they go, no matter how much false bravado one spouts. I have all the faith in the world in Klopp and the stuff to do so, but there are things that are obviously out of their control.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15381 on: Today at 02:08:47 am »
Fuck
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15382 on: Today at 02:14:46 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:43:04 am
Of course they do, that's not the point, though. People are obviously going to be upset by the loss of one of our best players in recent years, who's also won a shit ton of titles, and is still playing at a very high level, even if he's not exactly at his prime anymore. It's a natural and understandable reaction, especially when you lose him for a fraction of his actual worth.

I don't think taking players of the level of Salah and Mané for granted, is a smart way to go about things though. It will not be easy to replace their impact on a football field, when or if they go, no matter how much false bravado one spouts. I have all the faith in the world in Klopp and the stuff to do so, but there are things that are obviously out of their control.
I agree with most of these sentiments. But perhaps Salah and Mane would have never became the players they are now had it not been for Klopp and all the coaches. Perhaps them going elsewhere will not be as big a success as people think. Players are not Lego building blocks; you get the double red here and put it there and you have a new shape. In fact, the recent Liverpool transfer history confirms that. The days when Suarez, Xabi left and had big success elsewhere seem gone now. And finally, perhaps our analytical team has seen a trend in a player that will only get worse with time and won't help us win more titles. I don't know, it's a complex issue with many variables. Nowadays, I just trust the club to make the right decision, and I'm at peace with Mane leaving and wish him good luck. And I will do the same to Salah next season when he leaves.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
