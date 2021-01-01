Of course they do, that's not the point, though. People are obviously going to be upset by the loss of one of our best players in recent years, who's also won a shit ton of titles, and is still playing at a very high level, even if he's not exactly at his prime anymore. It's a natural and understandable reaction, especially when you lose him for a fraction of his actual worth.



I don't think taking players of the level of Salah and Mané for granted, is a smart way to go about things though. It will not be easy to replace their impact on a football field, when or if they go, no matter how much false bravado one spouts. I have all the faith in the world in Klopp and the stuff to do so, but there are things that are obviously out of their control.



I agree with most of these sentiments. But perhaps Salah and Mane would have never became the players they are now had it not been for Klopp and all the coaches. Perhaps them going elsewhere will not be as big a success as people think. Players are not Lego building blocks; you get the double red here and put it there and you have a new shape. In fact, the recent Liverpool transfer history confirms that. The days when Suarez, Xabi left and had big success elsewhere seem gone now. And finally, perhaps our analytical team has seen a trend in a player that will only get worse with time and won't help us win more titles. I don't know, it's a complex issue with many variables. Nowadays, I just trust the club to make the right decision, and I'm at peace with Mane leaving and wish him good luck. And I will do the same to Salah next season when he leaves.