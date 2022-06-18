Thanks for the memories and helping deliver all of those amazing trophies Sadio.

Thank you for the patience while we rebuilt and the eventual goals, assists, effort and tenacity you gave. You are 100% a reason why this club is where it is now.

Thanks for enabling one of the favourite songs on the Kop in the modern era.

We thank you graciously for your service and we appreciate everything you have given, including your mad moments. You've been a star Sadio lad.



Your departure is a huge loss to us, you leave as an absolute Anfield legend, but you leave the adulation behind. Unfortunately the recompense you receive for your services elsewhere won't be matched by the emphatic fondness and love that we gave you.



Good luck away Sadio.

YNWA.