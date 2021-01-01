« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 378 379 380 381 382 [383]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1517791 times)

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,807
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15280 on: Yesterday at 04:22:46 pm »
Gutted really

Proper club legend, loved watching him play

Shame about how it's ended, with all that bollocks about instagram comments etc
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15281 on: Yesterday at 07:48:04 pm »
Amazing player, mentality monster, low maintenance, all about the team, no ego, Liverpool legend, hope he goes on to smash it at Bayern
Logged

Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15282 on: Yesterday at 07:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:36:03 pm
Not even comparable though with Coutinho (which is the one one that matters in this discussion, as Suarez went pre-Klopp).  Coutinho threw a strop right before a massive CL qualifier, after the squad had been set for the new season.

I think its Mane who wanted out for whatever reasons, and because he let them know early, they are respectful of that and got it sorted, as they had plenty of time to get another forward in.  Klopp adores Mane as a player, and I am reasonably sure hed have loved to have him around longer.  But on the other side, a new contract negotiation would have been difficult, as at this stage of his career, hed have got nowhere near the sort of offer hes got from Bayern.

I don't know. There hasn't been the slightest inkling from the club that we are looking to retain him compared to Salah where even klopp has been commenting about negotiations taking place and hoping to find an agreement.

It might have been mane pushing for it but in his shoes, surely you look to play out another year and secure a more lucrative deal as a free agent next season. His comments sound more like a guy whos pissed off he's being moved on more than anything else. I mean, if he wanted a move, he's been given everything he wanted so you wouldn't expect any bullshit on the way out.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,568
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15283 on: Yesterday at 08:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 07:58:09 pm
I don't know. There hasn't been the slightest inkling from the club that we are looking to retain him compared to Salah

From all reports Mane made it clear he had no intention of signing another deal, so the club likely knew of this a fairly long time back as I'm under no doubt we at least approached him to begin discussions (even just to preserve value).
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,551
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15284 on: Yesterday at 08:32:08 pm »
Thanks for the memories and helping deliver all of those amazing trophies Sadio.
Thank you for the patience while we rebuilt and the eventual goals, assists, effort and tenacity you gave. You are 100% a reason why this club is where it is now.
Thanks for enabling one of the favourite songs on the Kop in the modern era.
We thank you graciously for your service and we appreciate everything you have given, including your mad moments. You've been a star Sadio lad.

Your departure is a huge loss to us, you leave as an absolute Anfield legend, but you leave the adulation behind. Unfortunately the recompense you receive for your services elsewhere won't be matched by the emphatic fondness and love that we gave you.

Good luck away Sadio.
YNWA.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15285 on: Yesterday at 08:47:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:03:30 pm
From all reports Mane made it clear he had no intention of signing another deal, so the club likely knew of this a fairly long time back as I'm under no doubt we at least approached him to begin discussions (even just to preserve value).

Thats exactly what you want from a player though, a definitive early answer on a contract to allow the club to plan, not a McManaman, a Can, a Wjnaldum (hopefully not a Salah) where a club and its fans are led down the garden path with uncertainty and no incoming fee for a replacement at the end of it.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,267
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15286 on: Yesterday at 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 07:58:09 pm
I don't know. There hasn't been the slightest inkling from the club that we are looking to retain him compared to Salah where even klopp has been commenting about negotiations taking place and hoping to find an agreement.

It might have been mane pushing for it but in his shoes, surely you look to play out another year and secure a more lucrative deal as a free agent next season. His comments sound more like a guy whos pissed off he's being moved on more than anything else. I mean, if he wanted a move, he's been given everything he wanted so you wouldn't expect any bullshit on the way out.

only in answer to the repetetive questions from the journalists in press conferences.

I havent read any comments to be honest that suggest hes pissed off at being pushed out, what has he said?

He is getting a very lucrative deal at Bayern. I doubt hed get much better next year when he is a year older anyway.

Being as he clearly knew pre CL final he was going there, I am guessing he and/or his agent where sounded out a few months ago about going to Bayern when Lewandowski started his campaign to leave.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline edeyj

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • 1-2,1-2-3,1-2-3-4...5-0
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15287 on: Yesterday at 09:08:19 pm »
Just watched a YT of all Sadio's goals.

Bayern are getting a feckin' bargain.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15288 on: Today at 08:12:55 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:47:05 pm
Thats exactly what you want from a player though, a definitive early answer on a contract to allow the club to plan, not a McManaman, a Can, a Wjnaldum (hopefully not a Salah) where a club and its fans are led down the garden path with uncertainty and no incoming fee for a replacement at the end of it.

I'm not aware of Can or Wijnaldum stringing us along? Didn't they simply reject the contract on offer but Klopp decided they had more value being kept for a further year than selling them for a minimal fee with a year left on their contract and having to replace them ahead of time?
Logged

Offline Another Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,700
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15289 on: Today at 08:36:44 am »
Thank you, goodbye and good luck.

Brilliant, brilliant player. Perfect temperament. Inspirational person.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15290 on: Today at 08:58:35 am »
Absolutely committed and professional for us always,helped massively with our trophy hauls.

Thank you for everything Sadio and good luck at Bayern (except against us)!



Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,862
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15291 on: Today at 10:54:09 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:12:55 am
I'm not aware of Can or Wijnaldum stringing us along? Didn't they simply reject the contract on offer but Klopp decided they had more value being kept for a further year than selling them for a minimal fee with a year left on their contract and having to replace them ahead of time?

Yup I think that would have been the plan with Sadio had Bayern kept lowballing. But neither would Klopp wanted to stop a player who has given us so much from leaving. So in the end I am glad it worked out for our club and him.

All the best Sadio. Thank you and best wishes.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15292 on: Today at 01:23:33 pm »
Good luck to him, been a fantastic player for us and involved in a lot of stuff that will be remembered forever.  Feel we got the best years of his career, but been an incredible servant and player while keeping relatively quiet in the press and rarely putting himself above the team.

Made a bit of a tit of himself on the way out imo and his home country fans seem to be somewhat deranged, so I hope he finds the love and adulation his fans and seemingly he(?) seem to think he was somehow missing here.
Logged

Offline **** The Pain Away.

  • the cat who went all Yusuf Islam
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • "We are the real people's club."
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15293 on: Today at 03:49:56 pm »
Hope he fail miserably at Bayern.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:42 pm by **** The Pain Away. »
Logged
Meh...

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15294 on: Today at 05:25:03 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 03:49:56 pm
Hope he fail miserably at Bayern.

A bit ungrateful on someone who helped us built two new stands and a brand new training ground.

We don't have oil owners. Literally our success on the pitch and having players like Mane who weren't greedy during all these years, made it possible for us to grow as a club and to catch up with others since we were far far behind.

Not saying he's the only meritorious for that, but this entire generation in general deserves absolutely nothing but respect. Every single one of them. Therefore keep such bitter bullshit to yourself.

I wish him all the best in his career and his life. He fully deserves it.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15295 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:25:03 pm
A bit ungrateful on someone who helped us built two new stands and a brand new training ground.

We don't have oil owners. Literally our success on the pitch and having players like Mane who weren't greedy during all these years, made it possible for us to grow as a club and to catch up with others since we were far far behind.

Not saying he's the only meritorious for that, but this entire generation in general deserves absolutely nothing but respect. Every single one of them. Therefore keep such bitter bullshit to yourself.

I wish him all the best in his career and his life. He fully deserves it.


Can respect & still want him and Bayern to fail.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,388
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15296 on: Today at 05:28:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:26:15 pm

Can respect & still want him and Bayern to fail.

Think the middle ground is wanting Sadio to do well over there, but also for Bayern to not gain from this transfer.  They'll win the league, they always do, but if that's all he gets out of it, then that's fine with me.

He's a good man, Mane.  Wouldn't wish for him to 'fail miserably' at any new venture.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15297 on: Today at 05:33:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:26:15 pm

Can respect & still want him and Bayern to fail.

He's a Liverpool legend. I don't want any of our legends to fail.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15298 on: Today at 05:34:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:28:21 pm
Think the middle ground is wanting Sadio to do well over there, but also for Bayern to not gain from this transfer.  They'll win the league, they always do, but if that's all he gets out of it, then that's fine with me.

He's a good man, Mane.  Wouldn't wish for him to 'fail miserably' at any new venture.


Title is a given but that and maybe the odd cup's all I want him to win,a complete failure in Europe would be comical.


I'm more interested in seeing how long it takes the people of Djibouti to turn on the Germans.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15299 on: Today at 05:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:33:13 pm
He's a Liverpool legend. I don't want any of our legends to fail.

I wanted Gini to fail.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15300 on: Today at 05:36:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:34:40 pm
I wanted Gini to fail.

You're a miserable bastard  :D
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #15301 on: Today at 05:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:36:54 pm
You're a miserable bastard  :D


But it brought me such joy  :P
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 378 379 380 381 382 [383]   Go Up
« previous next »
 