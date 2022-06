Can't believe of all the teams people are frustrated he's going to that it's Bayern Munich. There was so many other worse clubs he could have gone toHe's actually picked someone that's borderline inoffensive to us, to myself at the very least.Also, the idea at 30 years of age he should be going somewhere to 'challenge himself' is bizarre. It says much more about him that he does still want to win and be the best player at a massive club. I hope he wins every domestic honour he can while he's there because that's what Bayern are basically going to do with or without him.I do agree the comments before the final were bizarre but it meant nothing to the result and nobody would probably have gave a fuck had we won. It was just something he didn't need to say and it's not like he has a history of it. He's left on fine terms IMO, and I thought Gini did the same last year. I dread to think what this is going to be like with Salah next year.