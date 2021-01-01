What's the first image it comes to mind when you think of Klopp's Liverpool? Origi's second against Barcelona, after Trent's fast corner? Alisson's injury-time winner against West Brom? Any of Salah's breathtaking individual goals? While I cherish all those moments, they are not the first ones on my mind.



When I think of this Liverpool team, I think of the swarming of opposition players on possession, like a pack of wild dogs after a prey. The havoc created by the constant pressing and movement from our players. The panic in the defender's eyes when they found themselves with the ball at their feet on the edge of the area, knowing full well someone is gonna knick it. The way this team almost forces the ball into the net by sheer collective power of will. And whenever I think of some of those instances, in my mind, it's always Sadio Mané leading the charge.



In an era where everything must be quantified by those who think empirical understanding is not reliable and inherently biased, Sadio's impact on a football pitch goes way beyond his stats. The way he plays the game, perfectly embodies what this Liverpool team is all about. The intensity. The physicality. The speed and skill. Most importantly, the unwavering will to win. He was perfect for us, and we were perfect for him. No two ways about it.



Much like Suarez before him, he isn't the most consistent player on a technical level. There would be instances where his touch would be too heavy. Where his close control would be too loose. Where he would miss a simple finish or a pass. But also like Suarez, he would have these incredible moments of pure instinctive genius. Moments that let you in awe of his quickness of mind. Of the sheer audacity to try those things. More than anything, he's absolutely fearless on a football pitch. He never hides, in any instance, no matter the result. He chases after every loose ball, with the speed and intensity that must bring nightmares to his rivals. And you could always count on him delivering when we most needed it, even if he was playing like crap.



This team will be different after him, it'll have to be. You can't just replace Mané, he's too unique. His skillset, too specific. I don't think the full impact of his departure has been realized by the fans yet. But who other than Klopp would you want in charge of that transition? And who's to say that the next chapter won't be as or even more successful than the last?



It will feel different though.



Thanks for everything and good luck Sadio, you mad instinctive genius.