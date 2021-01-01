« previous next »
rob1966

  Re: Sadio Mané
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15200
Quote from: Fitzy.
Mané-Twitter is berserk. A cohort of lads from Africa somehow creating a division between Mané and LFC. The club, its fans holding him back. Not appreciating him. Favouring Salah. Wild.

At least these will all fuck off and go and annoy Bayern instead.
Scouse not English

Red-4-Ever

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15201
Quote from: newterp
Why would you be bothered? They are of the same intelligence level as people who post on ESPN comments, Newspaper comment sections, etc.

It really attracts some dumb dumb dumb folks.

Yep, I was on Twitter for over a decade but packed it in (and all social media) a few years back - I haven't missed it or the the absolute bullcrap that goes on on it which had began to outweigh any good, sane thinking IMO.
Do yourselves a favour folks - give it a swerve and you'll realise a lot of the 'opinions' you see there are pretty much only confined to there. You'll be all the better for it, trust me.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15202
Quote from: rob1966
At least these will all fuck off and go and annoy Bayern instead.

A lad earlier took offense with a lad calling Sadio a great servant for the Club.


They're off their fucking heads.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15203
Quote from: Fitzy.
Mané-Twitter is berserk. A cohort of lads from Africa somehow creating a division between Mané and LFC. The club, its fans holding him back. Not appreciating him. Favouring Salah. Wild.

Who gives a fuck? If they are pissed off with our apparent treatment of Mane, or Klopp’s comments on the AFCON, then they can get fucked. Nobody should really give a shit, we shouldnt be in the business of having to try to appease anyone, be it twitter fans, genuine fans, a country or continent.
Lastrador

  Italians do it better
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15204
What's the first image it comes to mind when you think of Klopp's Liverpool? Origi's second against Barcelona, after Trent's fast corner? Alisson's injury-time winner against West Brom? Any of Salah's breathtaking individual goals? While I cherish all those moments, they are not the first ones on my mind.

When I think of this Liverpool team, I think of the swarming of opposition players on possession, like a pack of wild dogs after a prey. The havoc created by the constant pressing and movement from our players. The panic in the defender's eyes when they found themselves with the ball at their feet on the edge of the area, knowing full well someone is gonna knick it. The way this team almost forces the ball into the net by sheer collective power of will. And whenever I think of some of those instances, in my mind, it's always Sadio Mané leading the charge.

In an era where everything must be quantified by those who think empirical understanding is not reliable and inherently biased, Sadio's impact on a football pitch goes way beyond his stats. The way he plays the game, perfectly embodies what this Liverpool team is all about. The intensity. The physicality. The speed and skill. Most importantly, the unwavering will to win. He was perfect for us, and we were perfect for him. No two ways about it.

Much like Suarez before him, he isn't the most consistent player on a technical level. There would be instances where his touch would be too heavy. Where his close control would be too loose. Where he would miss a simple finish or a pass. But also like Suarez, he would have these incredible moments of pure instinctive genius. Moments that let you in awe of his quickness of mind. Of the sheer audacity to try those things. More than anything, he's absolutely fearless on a football pitch. He never hides, in any instance, no matter the result. He chases after every loose ball, with the speed and intensity that must bring nightmares to his rivals. And you could always count on him delivering when we most needed it, even if he was playing like crap.

This team will be different after him, it'll have to be. You can't just replace Mané, he's too unique. His skillset, too specific. I don't think the full impact of his departure has been realized by the fans yet. But who other than Klopp would you want in charge of that transition? And who's to say that the next chapter won't be as or even more successful than the last? 

It will feel different though.

Thanks for everything and good luck Sadio, you mad instinctive genius.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:57:32 pm by Lastrador »
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15205
Eventhough we've known for a while it's still very sad to see such a popular person leave the club.

He'll be missed, but hopefully not in a footballing sense.
Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  Linudden.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15206
There's a strong Arabic-African rivalry going on too. Enormous gaps in wealth, access to electricity, clean water and the availability of education. Especially Morocco is having very high living standards in that sense, but also Egypt compared to other parts of the continent. Black people (often from Senegal) are being abused as very cheap labour in North Africa if they've not been able to get a migratory route to Europe. It breeds hostilities. That people in Senegal don't like Salah very much have many other external explations that go far beyond football. It's the cleanest way I can put it. Many Senegalese simply see the adulation Salah receives in the light of this. It's sad but I can't see it being any other way. The Sahara desert is the gigantic wall that divides the African continent in two in so many ways.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:13 pm by Linudden »
Linudden.

Oskar

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15207
Sad to see him go and wish him all the best in Germany, unless we draw them in the CL.

He's a club legend who has contributed massively to everything we've achieved over the last few years. Thanks for the memories, Sadio.
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15208
Gutted, but happy for him. Always put a shift in like no one else. Never got a thing from the refs. Can't blame him, but he will be missed so much. I think he will always be ours.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

princeoftherocks

  black sheep scouse
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15209
Endings are Beginnings.  Good luck Sadio!
dios esta buena

Clint Eastwood

  The man with no name
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15210
Quote from: Lastrador
What's the first image it comes to mind when you think of Klopp's era, Liverpool? Origi's second against Barcelona, after Trent's fast corner? Alisson's injury-time winner against West Brom? Any of Salah's breathtaking individual goals? While I cherish all those moments, they are not the first ones on my mind.

When I think of this Liverpool team, I think of the swarming of opposition players on possession, like a pack of wild dogs after a prey. The havoc created by the constant pressing and movement from our players. The panic in the defender's eyes when they found themselves with the ball at their feet on the edge of the area, knowing full well someone is gonna knick it. The way this team almost forces the ball into the net by sheer collective power of will. And whenever I think of some of those instances, in my mind, it's always Sadio Mané leading the charge.

In an era where everything is quantified by those who think empiric understanding is not reliable and inherently biased, Sadio's impact on a football pitch goes way beyond his stats. The way he plays the game, perfectly embodies what this Liverpool team is all about. The intensity. The physicality. The speed and skill. Most importantly, the unwavering will to win. He was perfect for us, and we were perfect for him. No two ways about it.

Much like Suarez before him, he isn't the most consistent player on a technical level. There would be instances where his touch would be too heavy. Where his close control would be too loose. Where he would miss a simple finish or a pass. But also like Suarez, he would have these incredible moments of pure instinctive genius. Moments that let you in awe of his quickness of mind. Of the sheer audacity to try those things. More than anything, he's absolutely fearless on a football pitch. He never hides, in any instance, no matter the result. He chases after every loose ball, with the speed and intensity that must bring nightmares to his rivals. And you could always count on him delivering when we most needed it, even if he was playing like crap.

This team will be different after him, it'll have to be. You can't just replace Mané, he's too unique. His skillset, too specific. I don't think the full impact of his departure has been realized by the fans yet. But who other than Klopp would you want in charge of that transition? And who's to say that the next chapter won't be as or even more successful than the last? 

It will feel different too.

Thanks for everything and good luck Sadio, you mad instinctive genius.
Well said. Nothing but respect for Sadio. More often than most the man who delivered on the big occasion. The early goal against Roma, the glimmer of hope in Kiev, moment of brilliance in Munich, an underappreciated performance against Barcelona at home, won the penalty in Madrid,  a number of goals against City (4 last season alone). I absolutely love this player, and Im gutted to see him leave. Granted, hes not what he used to be, but hes had a new lease of life as a CF and will always be capable of brilliant moments.

A Liverpool legend, one of my favourites, wish him nothing but success in Munich, aside from the CL of course.

The one thing I wont miss is the circus that comes with him.
Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15211
What a player - thank you for six wonderful years Sadio. Ill never forget your debut goal at Arsenal and you got me off my seat more than any other player under the Klopp era. Thank you and good luck legend
Keith Lard

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15212
Sullied his legendary standing right at the very end with his nonsense before the CL final and afterwards. Supporters remember this and its a sodding shame as I dont think he will be looked on with 100% love by our supporters as the years go by and hes retired.

Amazing player for us and a legend of the club. Wish him well.

A deal that suits both parties. Necessarily reduces risk from our starting front line losing their legs on our watch. And Im convinced this will free up Salah a bit - I want him to be at his selfish best next year
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

kasperoff

  What happened to Sabu?
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15213
Top player. The red arrows phase from a few years back was as exiting as Ive seen us play. Lacked a bit of control, but Firmino, Salah and Mane bombing forward on a break from an opposition corner was a sight to behold!

Weve backed off a bit in the past few years, maybe its a slightly different style or play, but probably down to the fact that theyve all lost a yard. Time waits for no one and its simply time to refresh.

Never doubt this LFC administration, hes going on our terms, Im certain of that. If we wanted him to stay, hed be signed up now. I suspect we feel hes peaked and the wages wed have to pay are better spent on rotating the squad.

Thats said, he was an integral part of bringing the league back. Hell be remembered as a legend and rightly so.

Good luck Sadio.
a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15214
Quote from: Keith Lard
Sullied his legendary standing right at the very end with his nonsense before the CL final and afterwards. Supporters remember this and its a sodding shame as I dont think he will be looked on with 100% love by our supporters as the years go by and hes retired.

Amazing player for us and a legend of the club. Wish him well.

A deal that suits both parties. Necessarily reduces risk from our starting front line losing their legs on our watch. And Im convinced this will free up Salah a bit - I want him to be at his selfish best next year

Agree with all of this.
nerdster4

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15215
An absolute beast of a player . Given the form he has been in recently compared to Salah its certainly a gamble that he is the one being moved on . There maybe non footballing factors we dont know about underneath it .
That second goal against Villa recently . How many have the neck muscles to score that ? Unless Darwin hits the ground running we lose a bit in the short term . But this is a long term planning move which I understand . We would have had huge problems replacing two world class centre forwards at the same time and doing so gradually is very sensible .

Mane you will be missed . You have given us all incredible memories and been a brilliant servant to our club
