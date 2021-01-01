So a 29 year old Hazard with one year left on his contract goes for 100M. 30 year old Mane who is quite obviously a better player leaves for almost a quarter of that amount. The club has done a lot of smart deals over the past few years, this one has failure written all over it.



We got a 29-yr old Thiago in a similar situation, who is also quite clearly better than Hazard, for 25 million quid. It all boils down to whats on the table at a given time and the respect between all parties. Pre-covid both numbers would have been doubled at the very least.