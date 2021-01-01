« previous next »
Online AmanShah21

  May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15160 on: Today at 06:04:55 pm
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 03:17:10 pm
So a 29 year old Hazard with one year left on his contract goes for 100M. 30 year old Mane who is quite obviously a better player leaves for almost a quarter of that amount. The club has done a lot of smart deals over the past few years, this one has failure written all over it.

We got a 29-yr old Thiago in a similar situation, who is also quite clearly better than Hazard, for 25 million quid. It all boils down to whats on the table at a given time and the respect between all parties. Pre-covid both numbers would have been doubled at the very least.
Online Saus76

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15161 on: Today at 06:08:55 pm
What a player and servant. 6 fantastic years....should have been more.
Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,000
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15162 on: Today at 06:09:43 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 05:49:50 pm
All the best Sadio. Thanks for the performances, hard work and professionalism while you were here.

On another note I hope the nigerians are happy now
Are you being sarcastic?. He's Senegalese.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15163 on: Today at 06:09:55 pm
Thanks for memories Sadio, you will always be a legend to me. Hope he enjoys the rest of his career, but not against us.  :wave
Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15164 on: Today at 06:13:25 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 06:09:43 pm
Are you being sarcastic?. He's Senegalese.

But the Ivorians have written a song...
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,919
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #15165 on: Today at 06:17:43 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 06:09:43 pm
Are you being sarcastic?. He's Senegalese.

You need to go back a week or so in the thread and you'll understand why.
Scouse not English
