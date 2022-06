Considering the market is very, very different to what it was pre-COVID....no-one really knows if its a great fee or not. They just paid £15 million odd for one of the most promising CMs in the world because he's got a year left on his contract. Jesus, Sterling, Lewa, Skriniar, Kante, Asensio, Lemar, Tielemans, Ruiz, Rashford and Gnabry all have contracts expiring next summer and are linked with moves. Gnabry will be an interesting one. If they end up losing him on a free, or for similar money, it suddenly doesn't look like an amazing deal.



To me it looks like a great deal because they get an amazing player for a few years who still is more than capable of performing at an immensely high level. Not sure I would judge it relative to other deals, for all we know they know something in Gnabry's make up and that doesn't make it worth giving him the money he wants.In terms of us, the fee doesn't bother me in the slightest. We clearly don't need the money desperately and he was always going. Seeing as we were willing to let him go on a free, any money is fine.