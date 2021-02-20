« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané

Kalito

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 11:45:54 am
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:50:18 am
^^^He might not miss us that much if theyre winning week in week out and hes collecting massive cheques.  Sadio is the ultimate team player and theres nobody like him. We might end up missing him more than you think. Am still hoping he stays.
Someone should have a word with him and tell him to keep his mouth shut in public and not disrespect the Club, whom pay his wages, and the players and more importantly the supporters.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Morgana

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 03:10:56 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:45:54 am
Someone should have a word with him and tell him to keep his mouth shut in public and not disrespect the Club, whom pay his wages, and the players and more importantly the supporters.


What proof do we have that Sadio has been saying anything nasty about the club or the supporters? Am not saying he's behaved impeccably in all this, since even I can't work out whether or not he was joking in that interview where he mentioned the 70% or whatever, but I haven't heard him say anything bad about Liverpool supporters. This is a weird accusation all things considering.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 03:26:23 pm
I´m really looking forward to people pouring over mild comments from now and ever onwards from Sadio for signs of "disrespect". Seems to be the fate of most ex-Liverpool players these days. God help you if you piss off the Red Twittersphere.

Red Cactii

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 03:45:17 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:45:54 am
Someone should have a word with him and tell him to keep his mouth shut in public and not disrespect the Club, whom pay his wages, and the players and more importantly the supporters.

If this is bile youre going to spill, perhaps take your own advice.

The lad makes what quite clearly was a joke in his native tongue and then gets absolute pelters for it. Youd think hed come here on a monster contract and being content picking up a cheque with the way people are carrying on in here and on social media.
Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 04:04:11 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 03:26:23 pm
I´m really looking forward to people pouring over mild comments from now and ever onwards from Sadio for signs of "disrespect". Seems to be the fate of most ex-Liverpool players these days. God help you if you piss off the Red Twittersphere.

Who cares about the Red Twittersphere though eh, they are not indicative of actual Liverpool fans, being that most of them are childish trolls.

Shaq, Ings, Moreno, Sturridge, Emre Can, Lucas, Benteke, Lallana, Mignolet, Allen to name some quite departures in the last few years, dont seem to have suffered that fate.  Mane wont either if he like them goes on with his career maturely and professionally.

Only ones who got a lot of grief recently where Coutinho and Wijnaldum I think? 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Kalito

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 04:12:59 pm
What bile?  ;D

Tongue in cheek joke or not, I couldn't give a fuck.

Saying that he should remain professional and not joke around. If he wants to leave, discuss with the Club rather than giving the media and social media shit to stir.

Btw my response was to Morgana, who loves to chat shit about Salah, at any given time and loves throwing sly digs in his thread.

Yet no posts reprimanding Mane?  ;D

Fuck knows what the response would be if Salah said the same from some on here.  ;D



"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

El Lobo

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 04:28:25 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 03:45:17 pm
If this is bile youre going to spill, perhaps take your own advice.

The lad makes what quite clearly was a joke in his native tongue and then gets absolute pelters for it. Youd think hed come here on a monster contract and being content picking up a cheque with the way people are carrying on in here and on social media.

Are you talking about cultivating his own personal version of 'The Decision' the day before the CL Final? Because that was in English.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Indomitable_Carp

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:04:11 pm
Who cares about the Red Twittersphere though eh, they are not indicative of actual Liverpool fans, being that most of them are childish trolls.

I certainly don´t. Although I´d rather people didn´t bring it to RAWK as well  ;)


Quote
Shaq, Ings, Moreno, Sturridge, Emre Can, Lucas, Benteke, Lallana, Mignolet, Allen to name some quite departures in the last few years, dont seem to have suffered that fate.  Mane wont either if he like them goes on with his career maturely and professionally.

Emre Can took plenty of stick for having the temerity to leave, Benteke took stick for being rubbish, and Lovren has taken stick for being both rubbish and (more fairly) for being a nationalistic homophobe. Even Sturridge is on the receiving end of negativity for have the temerity to get injured a lot.

Quote
Only ones who got a lot of grief recently where Coutinho and Wijnaldum I think?

I would implore you not to venture into the Carragher thread, amongst others (I think that one is thankfully locked). If you´re an ex-Liverpool pundit you are basically damned to eternity.

And I still struggle to see how Wijnaldum ended up on the recieving end of so much viterol. He said like one line in an interview which basically no one has actually read or listened to the entirety of - even after years of solid professional service, with trophies to match, and no agitation to leave before the end of his contract. Wouldn´t want Mane to suffer that fate.

Long story short we have a lot of thin skinned soft arses in our fan base - on the internet and otherwise.

And don´t even get me started on the YouTube videos titled "so and so shows respect" because someone doesn´t celebrate after a goal or some other dumb bollocks, with a load of comments in awe of such a gracious display of "respect". Sad reality of modern fandom I guess
Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm
I certainly don´t. Although I´d rather people didn´t bring it to RAWK as well  ;)


Emre Can took plenty of stick for having the temerity to leave, Benteke took stick for being rubbish, and Lovren has taken stick for being both rubbish and (more fairly) for being a nationalistic homophobe. Even Sturridge is on the receiving end of negativity for have the temerity to get injured a lot.

I would implore you not to venture into the Carragher thread, amongst others. If you´re an ex-Liverpool pundit you are basically damned to eternity.

And I still struggle to see how Wijnaldum ended up on the recieving end of so much viterol. He said like one line in an interview which basically no one has actually read or listened to the entirety of - even after years of solid professional service, with trophies to match, and no agitation to leave before the end of his contract. Wouldn´t want Mane to suffer that fate.

Long story short we have a lot of thin skinned soft arses in our fan base - on the internet and otherwise.

And don´t even get me started on the YouTube videos titled "so and so shows respect" because someone doesn´t celebrate after a goal or some other dumb bollocks, with a load of comments in awe of such a gracious display of "respect". Sad reality of modern fandom I guess

you are moving the goal posts a lot with Sturridge and Benteke there arent you? Yes, Benteke wasn't good enough, but I dont think Liverpool fans turned on him or have ill will towards him, and hes always been positive about LFC as far as I know.  And not sure what you even mean with Sturridge, yes players being injured all the time is shit for them and the fans, but again, Sturridge always seemed popular before and after.

Any player who runs down his contract will get stick in the run up to that, but again, dont think actual LFC fans have been abusive towards Emre have they?  I know for sure I have zero ill will towarsd the guy, and he seems to have nothing but good to say about the club.

Carragher deserves all the stick he gets  ;D  Hes a gobshite.  And I never mentioned Lovren as hes a nasty piece of work for non footballing reasons and I have zero sympathy if he gets a few home truths thrown at him.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

afc turkish

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 06:07:34 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm


Carragher deserves all the stick he gets  ;D  Hes a gobshite. 

 ;D Think he sort of revels in so being...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Morgana

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 06:49:54 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 04:12:59 pm
What bile?  ;D

Tongue in cheek joke or not, I couldn't give a fuck.

Saying that he should remain professional and not joke around. If he wants to leave, discuss with the Club rather than giving the media and social media shit to stir.

Btw my response was to Morgana, who loves to chat shit about Salah, at any given time and loves throwing sly digs in his thread.

Yet no posts reprimanding Mane? ;D

Fuck knows what the response would be if Salah said the same from some on here.  ;D
First, I wasn't speaking to you so get off my arse. Second, I've avoided the Salah thread for a long time now until yesterday with the whole Ballon d'Or shite. That has absolutely nothing to do with someone on here saying Mané has been disrespectful to LFC fans, which simply isn't true. And I've criticised Mané in the past too when it was warranted.

Stop conflating... Stop assuming that every time says something about Salah it's because they hate him and love Mané instead. That's just a silly way of looking at the world.
fenre

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 10:58:47 pm
Really sad to see him leave. One of the key images of the Klopp-era. First major signing and have been incredible.

Heart break to see him leave, but it was always coming. One of the greatest for me.
Always_A_Red

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm
Quote from: fenre on Yesterday at 10:58:47 pm
Really sad to see him leave. One of the key images of the Klopp-era. First major signing and have been incredible.

Heart break to see him leave, but it was always coming. One of the greatest for me.

Steady.
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

darragh85

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm
Steady.

ofc he is unless you are revisionist little child who feels that a footballer who gave everything for the past 6 years owes you anything.





DangerScouse

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 11:27:18 pm
King Kenny 7

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:21:00 am
Gutted to see him go .


But if that is the path he chooses then so be it. Fair play he has give us a lot.


Now 40m, is not a lot to ask for one of the best forwards in Europe, not gonna play then piss off and let us keep him to the end.
Bobinhood

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:54:45 am
Yeah lets keep him for another year why not.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 02:40:34 am
Adios Sadios!

Good luck!
Chakan

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 03:08:56 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:40:34 am
Adios Sadios!

Good luck!

Bayern met our valuation ?
newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 03:11:47 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:08:56 am
Bayern met our valuation ?

Just a matter of time.
Rosario

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 03:46:06 am
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm
Steady.

I mean it's not that outlandish of a statement depending on how strict you want to be. He is currently 14th on the all time goal scoring list for the club and 5-6 of those above him were playing well before 99.9% of the fan base were even born, so in living memory he probably is one of the greats.
Peabee

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 05:33:53 am
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 03:46:06 am
I mean it's not that outlandish of a statement depending on how strict you want to be. He is currently 14th on the all time goal scoring list for the club and 5-6 of those above him were playing well before 99.9% of the fan base were even born, so in living memory he probably is one of the greats.


7th highest in the last 50 years (9th post WW2). The players between him and Salah on the list all played 1900-1936. So yeah, in living memory, agreed.

If you just look at the last 50 years, Salah, Mané and Firmino are 6th, 7th and 10th. And they played in the same team.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Passmaster Molby

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 05:37:39 am
Wish Bayern would just stop acting like a small club and either shit or get off the pot. In my head Sadio has already gone but the longer this drags on the worse it gets.
Red Cactii

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 07:16:05 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:28:25 pm
Are you talking about cultivating his own personal version of 'The Decision' the day before the CL Final? Because that was in English.

No not that, but on that quote; English is at best Sadios third language so if people want to hammer him for the delivery of that well, theyre hard markers.

I was referring to his comment about 70% of Senegalese want me to do etc which was said in jest.
keano7

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 08:42:19 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:37:39 am
Wish Bayern would just stop acting like a small club and either shit or get off the pot. In my head Sadio has already gone but the longer this drags on the worse it gets.
Worse for who? Were under no obligation to sell him unless a club meets our valuation. No-one wants him to leave and if he was to see his contract out here then it only bolsters our squad.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

CraigDS

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 08:57:50 am
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 08:42:19 am
Worse for who? Were under no obligation to sell him unless a club meets our valuation. No-one wants him to leave and if he was to see his contract out here then it only bolsters our squad.

Worse for squad harmony (if it carries on into preseason), worse for us fans with the will he wont he, worse for the club in planning future transfer spending.

I mean hes clearly pushing for a way out, Bayern clearly want him, so Im with Passmaster in that it would be better if they just pay whats needed and a line can be drawn under this.
paulrazor

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 10:05:48 am
There is no way he is staying anyway with Nunez signing

Best of luck to him, he has been fantastic for us, a club legend
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

FLRed67

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 10:37:19 am
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 08:42:19 am
Worse for who? Were under no obligation to sell him unless a club meets our valuation. No-one wants him to leave and if he was to see his contract out here then it only bolsters our squad.

If he's not signing a new contract, then I'm quite sure the club wants to get that fee for him ASAP. We have bills to pay. A lot of them.

I believe there may be a lump sum of 75 million euros due to Benfica very soon. And that's before agent fees. Jorge Mendes won't come cheap. No to mention up to 60 million euros due for Lucho .   .   .
Scottymuser

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 11:03:45 am
Quote from: Linudden on June 13, 2022, 02:59:02 pm
If Lewandowski leaves this summer and he gets to be Bayern's undisputed #9 then I think he'll put up goalscoring numbers that will make his Liverpool time pale into insignificance. He's got what it takes to really bully Bundesliga defences around with players like that in his team to link him up. Thing is, he'll score a lot fewer than Lewandowski did so it might not be enough to win the Bayern fans over though.

I can't see him scoring anywhere near Lewa numbers - unless he massively (massively) increases how clinical he is - in front of goal he is so wasteful even when he is in one of his mini purple patches.  Would surprise me actually if he was even top scorer in the league - Schick at Bayer scored 24 goals this season (despite being injured for 8 of their games), and Mane isn't getting close to that number withh the way he currently finishes.
Zlen

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 11:21:18 am
I hope we don't budge an inch for Bayern.
Let them waste time as much as they want.
40+m and easily achievable objective bonus.
Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:13:29 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:21:18 am
I hope we don't budge an inch for Bayern.
Let them waste time as much as they want.
40+m and easily achievable objective bonus.

according to the usual journos when this news first broke, theyve set the price at 42 mill. Id guess itll end up being around 35 mill with add-ons pushing it up a bit.

 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Chakan

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 12:23:12 pm
Bayern must be shocked they're not getting their way, usually it's Bayern strong arming the smaller clubs until they finally cave. Must be quite a change for them this.
Keita Success

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 01:06:29 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm
I certainly don´t. Although I´d rather people didn´t bring it to RAWK as well  ;)


Emre Can took plenty of stick for having the temerity to leave, Benteke took stick for being rubbish, and Lovren has taken stick for being both rubbish and (more fairly) for being a nationalistic homophobe. Even Sturridge is on the receiving end of negativity for have the temerity to get injured a lot.

I would implore you not to venture into the Carragher thread, amongst others (I think that one is thankfully locked). If you´re an ex-Liverpool pundit you are basically damned to eternity.

And I still struggle to see how Wijnaldum ended up on the recieving end of so much viterol. He said like one line in an interview which basically no one has actually read or listened to the entirety of - even after years of solid professional service, with trophies to match, and no agitation to leave before the end of his contract. Wouldn´t want Mane to suffer that fate.

Long story short we have a lot of thin skinned soft arses in our fan base - on the internet and otherwise.

And don´t even get me started on the YouTube videos titled "so and so shows respect" because someone doesn´t celebrate after a goal or some other dumb bollocks, with a load of comments in awe of such a gracious display of "respect". Sad reality of modern fandom I guess
Wonderful post. Temerity is a great word. Used it twice, though.

Agreed on Carra. Lot of love for the man. Red through and through.
Dim Glas

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 01:16:32 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:23:12 pm
Bayern must be shocked they're not getting their way, usually it's Bayern strong arming the smaller clubs until they finally cave. Must be quite a change for them this.

Bayern usually take advantage of buy-outs rather than strong-arm. But they have done with Mane another of their usual tricks - tap him up and turn his head when he has a year left on his deal, so as to get a good deal. And that is what they will get fee wise considering the level of talent they are getting. But, the wages, thats a different thing, they certainly will be paying a big fee when you consider the contract too.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Persephone

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 03:04:42 pm
Hopefully this is done sooner rather than later, it's annoying when a transfer is strung out. Bayern obviously know what we want and low balling is not going to work, so they need to shut up and pay what we want.

Ever since I was a kid and Torres left for Chelsea I've learned not to get too attached to players. Enjoy them while they're here and wish them well ( but not against us) when they leave. Mane will go down as a Liverpool legend and no one should have a bad word to say about him. Do I like the stupid interviews? No. He should have been smarter with the way he's handled the media. I hope this transfer is wrapped up soon so that we can focus on the players who want to be here.
xbugawugax

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 03:36:21 pm
is only bayern interested or is it mane's choice to go there.

any chance of getting a bidding war with maybe other clubs? similar to the gini situation. He was going to barca next and end up at psg...we might see mane in inter or something as long as the buying club is willing to pay us what we want for mane. Kind of shocked that no other clubs are showing interest as well considering how versatile and consistent player he has been.


absolutely gutted to see him go but his service to us have been examplary. developing from one of highly rated talents to one of the best forwards in our modern era. credit to him for improving and the squad and coaches for getting the best out of him.
Yorkykopite

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 03:38:02 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:04:42 pm
Hopefully this is done sooner rather than later, it's annoying when a transfer is strung out. Bayern obviously know what we want and low balling is not going to work, so they need to shut up and pay what we want.

They'll want him, presumably, for the start of the pre-season so he can learn 'the Bayern way' (if there is such a thing). We won't want him hanging round like a bad smell after the players re-assemble. That means concluding the deal in the next 2 weeks or so.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
