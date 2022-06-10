

Honestly, had again a thought about the last 2 weeks and watched the parade on Youtube again.



Sometimes you just need a change and Mané has been really really good for us. But despite his last 6 months and as I mentioned about 1-2 weeks ago, and the months leading to the Champions league final in 18/19, I think he wasn't always at it.



Completely neutral, he missed a lot of sitters over the time and his first touch wasn't quite good enough. Not horrible, but sometimes frustrating.



Don't get me wrong, I'd rather had kept him but with Nunez on the horizon I'm not too bothered.



I just want a proper striker again like Suarez or Torres. I hope Nunez can fill these shoes over the next seasons (if everything works out with the remaining issues).



He can be enigmatic.Mane was mostly awful in 20/21 but mitigation was Covid and empty stadiums etc. It wasn't a proper season.He's been more back to his best this season though but at 30 and in a season where he's won his country's first AFCON and his focus will be partly on probably his last World Cup mid-season (and then another AFCON at the end of it), then his club career probably has peaked. To be fair, going to The Bundesliga could prolong his career because he's on easy street really for most of the season and gets more of a break, less games etc. It's helped Lewandoski still be at the top of his game at 34. The sheer work Mane has put in for us for 6 years will have took a lot out of him.