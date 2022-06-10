Footspeed is overrated. More important to be able to move the ball quickly, than to run faster.
It's fun to watch a quick player, but being able to beat your man from a standing start means nothing if it doesn't lead to goals, or chances.
Speed can be useful if the opposition is chasing the game, and everything is stretched.
Otherwise the opposition can simply fall into a low block to nullify your speed advantage. That is what we have faced for the last three years.
What matters for forwards at the highest level is ability to see the play evolve and drift into space, the technique to instantly control the ball, and to get a shot off, on target, before being closed down.
That's why two of the top forwards in the world are now in their mid-thirties.
If Sadio can work on those areas of his game, then not only can he continue to play at the highest, he might become even "better", playing in that number 9 type of role.