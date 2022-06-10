« previous next »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on June  9, 2022, 01:11:15 pm
Fergusons playbook loads of attackers and a shite central midfield, still won all the time and threw the lot on in Fergie time if they werent.

United were always very strong in midfield until his last few years when he failed to replace ageing players.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

If we do get Darwin Nunez (and it appears weve agreed personal terms) Ill find it much easier to consider a future without Mane. Weve had his best years and if he wants to move on, good luck to him. Nunez is 22 so if we sign him for a 5 year deal weve got his best years too. Its good management and it enables us not to crater our wage structure.
Quote from: Fromola on June  9, 2022, 03:44:40 pm
One year out the 10 Dortmund took them to the last day, otherwise they've had it wrapped up with many games to spare. Even the close one they had it in their hands and won the last game 5-0.

Their margin of victory over the last 10 seasons has been: 25 points, 19 points, 10 points, 10 points, 15 points, 21 points, 2 points, 13 points, 13 points, 8 points
too easy isnt it, thanks for the reply.

Quote from: duvva on June  9, 2022, 03:49:50 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349030.28280
many thanks
Looks like it' near to being finalised now.  New bid.

Bayern and Liverpool are currently 10m apart in their valuation for Sadio Mané. FCB are offering 35m including add-ons while LFC want 45m [@Sky_Marc/ @Plettigoal]
To those who think FC Bayern are being ridiculous with their bids for Sadio Mané. This is a repetition of what happened in reverse with regards to a 29yo Thiago, and a good taste of their own medicine. FCB accepted 22m in the end. Wonder what'll be their next bid for 30yo Mané.
 
https://twitter.com/BayernForumCom/status/1535286963321847809

State of this tweet from Bayernforum (which is a similar arrogant shitshow to that Barca forum but not quite as bad)


( :lmao the bolded bit, how fantastically childish)
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 10, 2022, 06:26:26 pm
To those who think FC Bayern are being ridiculous with their bids for Sadio Mané. This is a repetition of what happened in reverse with regards to a 29yo Thiago, and a good taste of their own medicine. FCB accepted 22m in the end. Wonder what'll be their next bid for 30yo Mané.
 
https://twitter.com/BayernForumCom/status/1535286963321847809

State of this tweet from Bayernforum (which is a similar arrogant shitshow to that Barca forum but not quite as bad)


( :lmao the bolded bit, how fantastically childish)
I had a quick look on Bayernforum a few days ago to gauge their thoughts on Mane, and see how enthusiastic they are. Didn't last long. Terrible forum, no one seems to have a clue. I think a Germany-based forum would have better posters, but I can't speak German.
I hope the Senegalese dont think we are disrespecting mane by moving for Nunez so quickly.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:06:43 am
I hope the Senegalese dont think we are disrespecting mane by moving for Nunez so quickly.
The Nigerians might though.
Quote from: Samie on June 10, 2022, 06:19:53 pm
Looks like it' near to being finalised now.  New bid.

LFC and Bayern can finalise whatever they want. It's entirely academic until 60 to 70% of the Senegalese people have given their verdict. :Let's not pretend otherwise.

And what about the songs? Have Bayern written any? Then where are the lyrics? Are they catchy? Who's going to sing them, and how often?

Who is going to supply the horses for the chariot ride around the Allianz Arena with the Afcon trophy?

The real world is not like Football Manager .    .    .
Quote from: Schmarn on June 10, 2022, 11:12:47 am

If we do get Darwin Nunez (and it appears weve agreed personal terms) Ill find it much easier to consider a future without Mane. Weve had his best years and if he wants to move on, good luck to him. Nunez is 22 so if we sign him for a 5 year deal weve got his best years too. Its good management and it enables us not to crater our wage structure.

Will be sad to see Mane leave and would have loved him to have stayed for another couple of years.  But Liverpool do have a wage structure and when you look at thire ages and reported salaries of Jota, Diaz and potentially Nunez, then you realise that Mane moving on isn't the worst thing in the world.  Crazy to think that if you combine the salaires of Diaz, Jota and Nunez, they're still probably earning less than De Gea or Haaland!!!
Quote from: Schmarn on June 10, 2022, 11:12:47 am

If we do get Darwin Nunez (and it appears weve agreed personal terms) Ill find it much easier to consider a future without Mane. Weve had his best years and if he wants to move on, good luck to him. Nunez is 22 so if we sign him for a 5 year deal weve got his best years too. Its good management and it enables us not to crater our wage structure.


Honestly, had again a thought about the last 2 weeks and watched the parade on Youtube again.

Sometimes you just need a change and Mané has been really really good for us. But despite his last 6 months and as I mentioned about 1-2 weeks ago, and the months leading to the Champions league final in 18/19, I think he wasn't always at it.

Completely neutral, he missed a lot of sitters over the time and his first touch wasn't quite good enough. Not horrible, but sometimes frustrating.

Don't get me wrong, I'd rather had kept him but with Nunez on the horizon I'm not too bothered.

I just want a proper striker again like Suarez or Torres. I hope Nunez can fill these shoes over the next seasons (if everything works out with the remaining issues).
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 08:03:21 pm

Honestly, had again a thought about the last 2 weeks and watched the parade on Youtube again.

Sometimes you just need a change and Mané has been really really good for us. But despite his last 6 months and as I mentioned about 1-2 weeks ago, and the months leading to the Champions league final in 18/19, I think he wasn't always at it.

Completely neutral, he missed a lot of sitters over the time and his first touch wasn't quite good enough. Not horrible, but sometimes frustrating.

Don't get me wrong, I'd rather had kept him but with Nunez on the horizon I'm not too bothered.

I just want a proper striker again like Suarez or Torres. I hope Nunez can fill these shoes over the next seasons (if everything works out with the remaining issues).

He can be enigmatic.

Mane was mostly awful in 20/21 but mitigation was Covid and empty stadiums etc. It wasn't a proper season.

He's been more back to his best this season though but at 30 and in a season where he's won his country's first AFCON and his focus will be partly on probably his last World Cup mid-season (and then another AFCON at the end of it), then his club career probably has peaked. To be fair, going to The Bundesliga could prolong his career because he's on easy street really for most of the season and gets more of a break, less games etc. It's helped Lewandoski still be at the top of his game at 34. The sheer work Mane has put in for us for 6 years will have took a lot out of him.
Reminds me of John Barnes.

An excellent player for most of his career. However like Sadio they both had a purple period. They both temporarily had a burst of acceleration that made them borderline unplayable.

Personally  I think like Barnes did. Mane will move inside and still be a good player. However, he will never be the player of a two or three years ago.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:06:34 pm
Reminds me of John Barnes.

An excellent player for most of his career. However like Sadio they both had a purple period. They both temporarily had a burst of acceleration that made them borderline unplayable.

Personally  I think like Barnes did. Mane will move inside and still be a good player. However, he will never be the player of a two or three years ago.

Although Barnes was cut down in his prime with injuries in 91 and lost his pace after that. Now Mane is 30 he will slow down soon enough. From the club's point of view there may be some of the Paisley maxim of selling someone at the right time to 'let them lose their legs on somewhere else's pitch'. It's always a risk when you see how good Benzema and Lewandowski are in their mid 30s, although these were never players that relied on pace. Mane in 20/21 did look to have lost a yard and struggled without it.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:17:30 pm
Although Barnes was cut down in his prime with injuries in 91 and lost his pace after that. Now Mane is 30 he will slow down soon enough. From the club's point of view there may be some of the Paisley maxim of selling someone at the right time to 'let them lose their legs on somewhere else's pitch'. It's always a risk when you see how good Benzema and Lewandowski are in their mid 30s, although these were never players that relied on pace. Mane in 20/21 did look to have lost a yard and struggled without it.



Mane has already slowed down. It took him a good 18 months to adapt and come good again. He used to have this ridiculous ability where he would stand still    to encourage defenders to close the space and then just burn them from a standing start.

That has gone and he will never be the same player again.   
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:08:39 pm
Mane has already slowed down. It took him a good 18 months to adapt and come good again. He used to have this ridiculous ability where he would stand still    to encourage defenders to close the space and then just burn them from a standing start.

That has gone and he will never be the same player again.   

As evidence of this, his dribbling numbers have fallen off a cliff. He's no longer able to find space where he used to in the past. He's still a lethal player and has so much more to his game now in terms of intelligence and movement but he's not the force of nature he was a few years ago. He'll do well in Germany where the slower pace and greater availability of space will play nicely into his hands.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:08:39 pm
Mane has already slowed down. It took him a good 18 months to adapt and come good again. He used to have this ridiculous ability where he would stand still    to encourage defenders to close the space and then just burn them from a standing start.

That has gone and he will never be the same player again.

Strange comment after we reached three finals, collected 92 points and scored 94 goals.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with this team. Every single one of them deserves all the praise.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:08:39 pm
Mane has already slowed down. It took him a good 18 months to adapt and come good again. He used to have this ridiculous ability where he would stand still    to encourage defenders to close the space and then just burn them from a standing start.

That has gone and he will never be the same player again.

This is true but his overall game has still stayed at high level. I was very impressed with his play as a striker for us in the second half of season. As you say, he is not lighting fast any more but his passing and hold up play has improved a lot. He still can score with his feet or his head.

I reckon Bayern want him as a striker to replace Lewandowski. I think he has another good 4-5 years in him considering he has an impeccable fitness record and takes care of himself.
What a player
Footspeed is overrated. More important to be able to move the ball quickly, than to run faster.

It's fun to watch a quick player, but being able to beat your man from a standing start means nothing if it doesn't lead to goals, or chances.

Speed can be useful if the opposition is chasing the game, and everything is stretched.

Otherwise the opposition can simply fall into a low block to nullify your speed advantage. That is what we have faced for the last three years.

What matters for forwards at the highest level is ability to see the play evolve and drift into space, the technique to instantly control the ball, and to get a shot off, on target, before being closed down.

That's why two of the top forwards in the world are now in their mid-thirties.

If Sadio can work on those areas of his game, then not only can he continue to play at the highest, he might become even "better", playing in that number 9 type of role.
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:20:35 am
As evidence of this, his dribbling numbers have fallen off a cliff. He's no longer able to find space where he used to in the past. He's still a lethal player and has so much more to his game now in terms of intelligence and movement but he's not the force of nature he was a few years ago. He'll do well in Germany where the slower pace and greater availability of space will play nicely into his hands.

Should be comfortably the best forward in the league with Haaland and Lewandowski gone.
