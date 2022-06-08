« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1486943 times)

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14840 on: June 8, 2022, 09:16:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  8, 2022, 10:18:16 am
Yesterday when someone wrote Nigerian rather than Senegalese

Fucking grass  :wave
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14841 on: June 8, 2022, 09:25:34 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on June  8, 2022, 09:16:24 pm
Fucking grass  :wave

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on June  3, 2022, 03:23:24 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C3xU0fnjUcg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C3xU0fnjUcg</a>
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14842 on: June 8, 2022, 11:33:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on June  8, 2022, 12:55:35 pm
And no fucking song(s) being offered as part of the deal!!
 

That's the good thing for Bayern. I don't think their supporters have any real songs, just a boring fucking drone for 90 minutes, where you can't make out what they're trying to sing. I hate watching their matches...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14843 on: Yesterday at 07:39:09 am »
Quote from: stoa on June  8, 2022, 11:33:19 pm
 

That's the good thing for Bayern. I don't think their supporters have any real songs, just a boring fucking drone for 90 minutes, where you can't make out what they're trying to sing. I hate watching their matches...
It's fine, everytime time Mane scores they will play a cringy song selected by a twitter poll his countrymen in Algeria
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14844 on: Yesterday at 08:02:02 am »
The rumours of him going because he wants to be the main man, and him feeling undervalued at Liverpool is quite funny considering Bayern are offering less than they did for fucking Vidal.

You'd think they'd value him the same as Lewandowski who's in the same circumstances no?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14845 on: Yesterday at 08:23:19 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:02:02 am
The rumours of him going because he wants to be the main man, and him feeling undervalued at Liverpool is quite funny considering Bayern are offering less than they did for fucking Vidal.

You'd think they'd value him the same as Lewandowski who's in the same circumstances no?

Given how sore Lewandowski is about his treatment, it doesnt seem as though they treat their main man very well. And he's an all time Bayern great, not signing at 30.

It'll end in tears but he may have been sold that he can win a CL and then the ballon d'or will follow as he will be the main man. Lewandowski would have presumably won it in 2020.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14846 on: Yesterday at 08:43:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:23:19 am
Given how sore Lewandowski is about his treatment, it doesnt seem as though they treat their main man very well. And he's an all time Bayern great, not signing at 30.

It'll end in tears but he may have been sold that he can win a CL and then the ballon d'or will follow as he will be the main man. Lewandowski would have presumably won it in 2020.

He will quickly realise he's made a mistake in my opinion, maybe I am just ignorant as an Englishman, but winning the Bundesliga just won't hit the same as winning even the FA Cup in England, its not earned, it is just a thing they do every year, fucking boring and unfulfilling.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14847 on: Yesterday at 09:31:05 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:43:20 am
He will quickly realise he's made a mistake in my opinion, maybe I am just ignorant as an Englishman, but winning the Bundesliga just won't hit the same as winning even the FA Cup in England, its not earned, it is just a thing they do every year, fucking boring and unfulfilling.

Thinking the same. They give Bayern players their medals at the start rather than the end of the season, just to get that out of the way.
Scouse not English

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14848 on: Yesterday at 10:35:12 am »
Keep him and get Nunez in aswell. Start the game with Diaz - Nunez- Salah, if we need a goal bring on Jota - Bobby - Mane. If someone is injured we can still bring Carvalho aswell. There is no chance we draw 8 games with these kind of options from the bench and the 5-sub rule in place.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14849 on: Yesterday at 01:06:17 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:43:20 am
He will quickly realise he's made a mistake in my opinion, maybe I am just ignorant as an Englishman, but winning the Bundesliga just won't hit the same as winning even the FA Cup in England, its not earned, it is just a thing they do every year, fucking boring and unfulfilling.

They've won 10 in a row ffs. It's nothing. Their domestic season is just a waste of time now, there's no satisfaction in it. Everything is geared to the CL and the jury very much out on Nagelsman tactically when up against the likes of Klopp, Ancelotti and Guardiola who have better players to work with anyway.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14850 on: Yesterday at 01:10:25 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:43:20 am
He will quickly realise he's made a mistake in my opinion, maybe I am just ignorant as an Englishman, but winning the Bundesliga just won't hit the same as winning even the FA Cup in England, its not earned, it is just a thing they do every year, fucking boring and unfulfilling.

I agree, Keep hearing people say he wants a new challenge but winning the league in Germany isn't a challenge at all.

Only reason I can think of is financial but it's rare any footballer will come out and say that's the reason for leaving and considering Mane has this reputation that he's not interested in money and actually lives in a 2 bed semi somewhere.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14851 on: Yesterday at 01:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 10:35:12 am
Keep him and get Nunez in aswell. Start the game with Diaz - Nunez- Salah, if we need a goal bring on Jota - Bobby - Mane. If someone is injured we can still bring Carvalho aswell. There is no chance we draw 8 games with these kind of options from the bench and the 5-sub rule in place.

Fergusons playbook loads of attackers and a shite central midfield, still won all the time and threw the lot on in Fergie time if they werent.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14852 on: Yesterday at 02:28:00 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 01:11:15 pm
Fergusons playbook loads of attackers and a shite central midfield, still won all the time and threw the lot on in Fergie time if they werent.
We don't control the refs in this league, so don't expect the "favours" Ferguson got.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14853 on: Yesterday at 02:29:30 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 08:02:02 am
The rumours of him going because he wants to be the main man, and him feeling undervalued at Liverpool is quite funny considering Bayern are offering less than they did for fucking Vidal.

You'd think they'd value him the same as Lewandowski who's in the same circumstances no?


Players are not bothered by their transfer fees, the lower the fee the more money is left to pay them. Plenty of players would prefer a free transfer is they had the choice.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14854 on: Yesterday at 02:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 01:10:25 pm
I agree, Keep hearing people say he wants a new challenge but winning the league in Germany isn't a challenge at all.

Only reason I can think of is financial but it's rare any footballer will come out and say that's the reason for leaving and considering Mane has this reputation that he's not interested in money and actually lives in a 2 bed semi somewhere.

Bayern don't tend to throw daft money around any more than we do though, especially at 30+. They let Thiago go because they wouldn't offer him close to what we would and now Lewandowski's contract.

He'll be well paid of course but there won't be a huge difference in what we offered him to stay I wouldn't have thought.

He played in Austria before so culturally with language etc he must have a good grasp of German. Maybe he just wants an easier time of it. A few easy league titles, a winter break, less games, less pressure (domestically) and he can be the big star in Germany after Haaland and Lewandowski leave. A crack at the CL and he'll have been sold he can win the ballon d'or, rather than playing second fiddle to Mo and others at Liverpool.

I think he'll regret it in the long run (unless Bayern really do have big success in the CL while he's there) but for now he's been sold on the above.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14855 on: Yesterday at 03:14:09 pm »
Have Bayern even been remotely pushed hard over the last while?

Its like shooting fish in a barrel, if you did that on football manager you'd end up not logging on and decide gardening and ironing is better.

By the way is there a summer transfer forum or thread? I think Mane and Nunez moves will be announced very quickly together.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14856 on: Yesterday at 03:17:39 pm »
Love Mane and a full legend of the club. If this all goes through, I wish him all the best. He has won everything there is to win with us, and given us 6 years of fantastic and committed service. I generally have sympathy for these big international pros who, in the duration of a playing career limited to 10-15 years at the top level, fancy a change of lifestyle in a different place, with a different culture, against different teams. That is the nature of modern day football in a completely international league such as ours. Him going now rather then the end of his contract at least means he will help us fund another attacker coming in.

He will be a massive loss for sure - but so confident am I in Klopp, our squad and our entire club structure that I am pretty certain we can absorb it. I still expect us to win the League next year. I imagine Mane would win a couple of titles with Bayern for sure (practically a given isn´t it?!) - but I´d still fancy us to win another European Cup before they do.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14857 on: Yesterday at 03:44:40 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:14:09 pm
Have Bayern even been remotely pushed hard over the last while?

Its like shooting fish in a barrel, if you did that on football manager you'd end up not logging on and decide gardening and ironing is better.

By the way is there a summer transfer forum or thread? I think Mane and Nunez moves will be announced very quickly together.

One year out the 10 Dortmund took them to the last day, otherwise they've had it wrapped up with many games to spare. Even the close one they had it in their hands and won the last game 5-0.

Their margin of victory over the last 10 seasons has been: 25 points, 19 points, 10 points, 10 points, 15 points, 21 points, 2 points, 13 points, 13 points, 8 points
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14858 on: Yesterday at 03:49:50 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:14:09 pm
Have Bayern even been remotely pushed hard over the last while?

Its like shooting fish in a barrel, if you did that on football manager you'd end up not logging on and decide gardening and ironing is better.

By the way is there a summer transfer forum or thread? I think Mane and Nunez moves will be announced very quickly together.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349030.28280
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14859 on: Yesterday at 05:08:00 pm »
Whats going to happen to this thread if he stays?  :)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14860 on: Yesterday at 05:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 03:17:39 pm
Love Mane and a full legend of the club. If this all goes through, I wish him all the best. He has won everything there is to win with us, and given us 6 years of fantastic and committed service. I generally have sympathy for these big international pros who, in the duration of a playing career limited to 10-15 years at the top level, fancy a change of lifestyle in a different place, with a different culture, against different teams. That is the nature of modern day football in a completely international league such as ours. Him going now rather then the end of his contract at least means he will help us fund another attacker coming in.

He will be a massive loss for sure - but so confident am I in Klopp, our squad and our entire club structure that I am pretty certain we can absorb it. I still expect us to win the League next year. I imagine Mane would win a couple of titles with Bayern for sure (practically a given isn´t it?!) - but I´d still fancy us to win another European Cup before they do.

Here here
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14861 on: Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14862 on: Yesterday at 05:31:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm
It's "hear, hear".

maybe he was just making sure we knew where the post was he wanted us to read.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14863 on: Yesterday at 05:31:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm
It's "hear, hear".

How'd you know he wasn't inviting Indomitable Carp round?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14864 on: Yesterday at 05:35:44 pm »
'Here here' is correct.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14865 on: Yesterday at 05:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:35:44 pm
'Here here' is correct.

LOL no it isn't.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14866 on: Yesterday at 05:40:46 pm »
Here, there, everywhere
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14867 on: Yesterday at 05:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 03:17:39 pm
Love Mane and a full legend of the club. If this all goes through, I wish him all the best.

He's been a joy to have in the team for all these years. What an important part of what has been achieved.
The goals, the smiles.
The scowls at Mo.
The sub hugs with Jürgen.

And now I'll never get to bump into him in the Asda.

Best wishes to him, whatever way it goes.

 :)



It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14868 on: Yesterday at 05:58:48 pm »
Mane will be still here next season.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14869 on: Yesterday at 06:39:57 pm »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14870 on: Yesterday at 06:42:20 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 05:58:48 pm
Mane will be still here next season.

It's hear.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14871 on: Yesterday at 07:42:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:29:59 pm
It's "hear, hear".

That's what I said
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14872 on: Yesterday at 08:02:38 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 05:58:48 pm
Mane will be still here next season.


But will he be hear?

Edit: damn it Craig...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14873 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 08:02:38 pm
But will he be hear?

Edit: damn it Craig...
Bare with us and we'll find out.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14874 on: Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14875 on: Yesterday at 09:58:56 pm »
Shit...don't let the Seneguineans know that Mo Salah just won another award! They will demand that we sell Mane.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14876 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Captain Caveman on Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm
You're both wrong, it's "Here hare here"

https://youtu.be/E4HHaspKL_4?t=24

I thought it was hair hair, but thats just from the top of my head
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14877 on: Yesterday at 10:05:57 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm
I thought it was hair hair, but thats just from the top of my head
Hear her here, wear their ware, where there were hare hairs.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14878 on: Today at 05:44:26 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 03:17:39 pm
Love Mane and a full legend of the club. If this all goes through, I wish him all the best. He has won everything there is to win with us, and given us 6 years of fantastic and committed service. I generally have sympathy for these big international pros who, in the duration of a playing career limited to 10-15 years at the top level, fancy a change of lifestyle in a different place, with a different culture, against different teams. That is the nature of modern day football in a completely international league such as ours. Him going now rather then the end of his contract at least means he will help us fund another attacker coming in.

He will be a massive loss for sure - but so confident am I in Klopp, our squad and our entire club structure that I am pretty certain we can absorb it. I still expect us to win the League next year. I imagine Mane would win a couple of titles with Bayern for sure (practically a given isn´t it?!) - but I´d still fancy us to win another European Cup before they do.

Love him too. He's a Liverpool legend. Don't really care about the quotes nonsense. He gave his all for the club in every game and I'll be sad to see him go assuming he does.
