Love Mane and a full legend of the club. If this all goes through, I wish him all the best. He has won everything there is to win with us, and given us 6 years of fantastic and committed service. I generally have sympathy for these big international pros who, in the duration of a playing career limited to 10-15 years at the top level, fancy a change of lifestyle in a different place, with a different culture, against different teams. That is the nature of modern day football in a completely international league such as ours. Him going now rather then the end of his contract at least means he will help us fund another attacker coming in.



He will be a massive loss for sure - but so confident am I in Klopp, our squad and our entire club structure that I am pretty certain we can absorb it. I still expect us to win the League next year. I imagine Mane would win a couple of titles with Bayern for sure (practically a given isn´t it?!) - but I´d still fancy us to win another European Cup before they do.