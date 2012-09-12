I certainly don't think the club should break its wage structure or make special exceptions for certain players coming to the end of their contracts. At the end of the day the player effectively has 2 choices.



1, Sign a new deal with Liverpool where you've won all there is to win whilst playing for one of the best, if not the best, managers in the world. Playing in one of the best, & most famous, stadiums in the world known for its passionate supporters & electric atmosphere. A stadium that can make a big difference.



2, Sign a deal with another club that'll pay for you more, where you probably may not win all there is to win whilst playing for a manager who isn't one of the best in the world, & playing in front of a crowd where you won't feel anywhere the love & admiration you had at Anfield.