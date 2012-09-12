« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 366 367 368 369 370 [371]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1480435 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14800 on: Today at 12:48:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:45:34 pm
Has anyone polled the people of Senegal as to if Bayern's two offers are insulting or not?

I reckon their 3 x Ballon D'ors was them trying to show they value him that much and he could only win them with a club like theirs.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,249
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14801 on: Today at 12:50:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:45:34 pm
Has anyone polled the people of Senegal as to if Bayern's two offers are insulting or not?

Aren't Bayern basing their bids on the result of polls? Can be the only way they've put together these offers.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,630
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14802 on: Today at 12:51:29 pm »
The Ghanians will be furious.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,492
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14803 on: Today at 12:55:35 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:45:34 pm
Has anyone polled the people of Senegal as to if Bayern's two offers are insulting or not?

And no fucking song(s) being offered as part of the deal!!
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,016
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14804 on: Today at 12:57:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:51:29 pm
The Ghanians will be furious.

What about the popular peoples front of judea?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,534
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14805 on: Today at 01:04:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:51:29 pm
The Ghanians will be furious.

Theyre full Accrap.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,937
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14806 on: Today at 01:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:56:01 am
That proves nothing. Just about everyone jeers Kane and Maguire.

Trying to get ahead of everyone mouthing off...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,359
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14807 on: Today at 01:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Topwings! on Today at 12:47:11 pm
The Germans are surely taking the piss by the gallons.   No wonder Lewandowski is saying good-bye to the bunch of clowns.

Hard to believe there isn't a raft of clubs in for his signature to be honest. If as it seems he seems intent on leaving would be nice if someone like a Juventus came in for him and started a bidding war. Insulting offer that from Munich.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,088
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14808 on: Today at 01:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:50:28 pm
Aren't Bayern basing their bids on the result of polls? Can be the only way they've put together these offers.
Wait will they find out Mane's been offered wages of £100,001 a week. Big increase.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,440
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14809 on: Today at 01:24:06 pm »
COME ON WARD
PROVE TO US WHAT YOU'RE MADE OF
EDWARDS MUST CONDEMN
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14810 on: Today at 01:27:34 pm »
Bayern are so used to bullying other German clubs in the transfer market and get it their way that they don't know any other way of negotiating apart from leaks to friendly journos and then lowballing. We should stick to our evaluation and not move an inch.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,148
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14811 on: Today at 01:29:12 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 12:18:14 pm
Liverpool turn down Bayern for the second time according to the Athletic/ James Pearce

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1534494033527115776?t=C9_Z5G0WDpj3RCpSnohFNQ&s=19

Ignore them until they put in a serious offer. We dont have to sell this year. I very much doubt theyd be willing to wait until the end of another season with him being a year older & them not having a Lewandowski replacement. Which they appear to be wanting on the cheap. After all, it will be only some of his wages Mane is getting. Are they short of cash or have it earmarked for someone else? Why should we do a rival a favour?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,004
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14812 on: Today at 01:40:40 pm »
To be expected with Mane saying he wants to leave. First offers were always likely to be low. Bayern will want Mane to kick up a fuss or hand in a request. If not I suspect an offer of 45mill plus is likely eventually
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,191
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14813 on: Today at 01:47:44 pm »
Ive not read any of the transfer parts of the thread.

Im assuming there will be a tipping point where the money is better than keeping the player.

What that is Im unsure but it must be close to 50mil IMO
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline SMASHerano

  • Provides nothing extra. Average poster.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • Liverpool 6-1 London
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14814 on: Today at 01:51:24 pm »
50M sounds like a steal when you consider what Real Madrid paid for a lesser player in Hazard with 1 year remaning.
Logged

Online klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14815 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 01:51:24 pm
50M sounds like a steal when you consider what Real Madrid paid for a lesser player in Hazard with 1 year remaning.

Not sure if you listen to TAW but they discussed this recently. The Hazard deal now looks bonkers but it was pre covid and still in the post Neymar haze, also Hazard had a couple of stellar years prior to his move, plus hes been shite there.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,147
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14816 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:27:34 pm
Bayern are so used to bullying other German clubs in the transfer market and get it their way that they don't know any other way of negotiating apart from leaks to friendly journos and then lowballing. We should stick to our evaluation and not move an inch.

The words you are looking for is tapping up. It isnt bullying.

They contact agents of the players they want, and get them to run down contracts and let them know theyll sign them on the cheap with a year left or for free, they do it over and over. They often use this tactic with squad signings too,, who they have no intention of using as anything but bit part players - just taking them out of the clutches of other clubs or their current club. (Sabitzer being the latest example of this Bayern tactic).

Or like a lot of clubs of course will take advantage of buy-outs.

Im sure they where in contact with Manes agent very very early, hence he had no interest in even discussing a new deal with Liverpool.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,807
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14817 on: Today at 02:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:02:15 pm
The words you are looking for is tapping up. It isnt bullying.

They contact agents of the players they want, and get them to run down contracts and let them know theyll sign them on the cheap with a year left or for free, they do it over and over. They often use this tactic with squad signings too,, who they have no intention of using as anything but bit part players - just taking them out of the clutches of other clubs or their current club. (Sabitzer being the latest example of this Bayern tactic).

Or like a lot of clubs of course will take advantage of buy-outs.

Im sure they where in contact with Manes agent very very early, hence he had no interest in even discussing a new deal with Liverpool.

Very true, but dont think we dont do or try to do exactly the same either.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,147
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14818 on: Today at 02:35:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:29:56 pm
Very true, but dont think we dont do or try to do exactly the same either.

for sure! But they are different level and blatant.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,625
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14819 on: Today at 02:39:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:29:56 pm
Very true, but dont think we dont do or try to do exactly the same either.

I'm seeing a bit more of this, and its not really true. There's levels. We're probably worse than Port Vale for tapping people up, but the likes of Bayern, Barca and Real are far worse than us.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,199
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14820 on: Today at 02:42:58 pm »
Some sort of clause needs to be put in for free agents I think going forward, maybe something like their previous club gets half of any proposed signing on bonus.

I can see players with 2/3 years on their deals nowadays seeing the potential for silly signing on fees, lets call it the Mbappe rule, similar to Bosman ;D
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,807
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14821 on: Today at 02:51:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:39:56 pm
I'm seeing a bit more of this, and its not really true. There's levels. We're probably worse than Port Vale for tapping people up, but the likes of Bayern, Barca and Real are far worse than us.

You remember the VVD transfer? We had to make a statement saying we wouldnt sign him after Southampton reported us for tapping him up if I recall correctly.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,088
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14822 on: Today at 02:52:15 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 01:54:13 pm
Not sure if you listen to TAW but they discussed this recently. The Hazard deal now looks bonkers but it was pre covid and still in the post Neymar haze, also Hazard had a couple of stellar years prior to his move, plus hes been shite there.
Agreed, can't really compare that deal. Hazard was a couple of years younger at the time and Real thought they were getting the guy who would take the mantle of worlds best player off the likes of Ronaldo.

Mane probably hit a £100m valuation at his very peak so much less now. Think we'll add a fuck you premium to the price for all the shit we've had before the final etc.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,625
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14823 on: Today at 02:58:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:51:27 pm
You remember the VVD transfer? We had to make a statement saying we wouldnt sign him after Southampton reported us for tapping him up if I recall correctly.

*Sigh*

I do yeah.

If you've ever swatted a fly, dyou think you're in a position to criticise people killing and then posing with lions?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,696
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14824 on: Today at 03:03:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:51:27 pm
You remember the VVD transfer? We had to make a statement saying we wouldnt sign him after Southampton reported us for tapping him up if I recall correctly.

Whats the German equivalent of Blackpool? If we see Sadio there, we know somethings up.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14825 on: Today at 03:33:45 pm »
I certainly don't think the club should break its wage structure or make special exceptions for certain players coming to the end of their contracts. At the end of the day the player effectively has 2 choices.

1, Sign a new deal with Liverpool where you've won all there is to win whilst playing for one of the best, if not the best, managers in the world. Playing in one of the best, & most famous, stadiums in the world known for its passionate supporters & electric atmosphere. A stadium that can make a big difference.

2, Sign a deal with another club that'll pay for you more, where you probably may not win all there is to win whilst playing for a manager who isn't one of the best in the world, & playing in front of a crowd where you won't feel anywhere the love & admiration you had at Anfield.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,911
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14826 on: Today at 03:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:02:15 pm
The words you are looking for is tapping up. It isnt bullying.

They contact agents of the players they want, and get them to run down contracts and let them know theyll sign them on the cheap with a year left or for free, they do it over and over. They often use this tactic with squad signings too,, who they have no intention of using as anything but bit part players - just taking them out of the clutches of other clubs or their current club. (Sabitzer being the latest example of this Bayern tactic).

Or like a lot of clubs of course will take advantage of buy-outs.

Im sure they where in contact with Manes agent very very early, hence he had no interest in even discussing a new deal with Liverpool.
It's not Bayern's fault the rest of the Bundesliga can't keep up. ::)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,534
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14827 on: Today at 03:40:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:18:16 am
Yesterday when someone wrote Nigerian rather than Senegalese

Fucks sake, that was just a set up so I could use an incredible pun in the next line. Ruined it for everyone Robert.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 366 367 368 369 370 [371]   Go Up
« previous next »
 