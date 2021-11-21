« previous next »
Sadio Mané

west_london_red

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14760 on: Today at 06:09:58 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 06:01:14 pm
Agree, it's incredibly simplistic.

Main point was that we'd be losing two players who'd contributed that number without replacing them (as per post I quoted) and I'd have concerns that we'd be able to make those numbers up without doing so.

No doubt wed need to replace them if we want to maintain our position, the current squad without them two would be a pretty big step backwards, but after the season weve had we should be in a good financial position where if we need to spend money on buying quality replacements we should be able to do so.
Jookie

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14761 on: Today at 06:12:16 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:55:33 pm
If we start the season with


Allison
Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk Konate Robertson
Keita Fabinho Thiago
Jota Firmino Diaz


Kelleher Gomez Matip Henderson Milner Jones Elliot Minimino Carvalho Tsimikas


I won't cry but I suspect it will be better than that, club comes first

Id be amazed if we kept Minamino.

Apart from that the squad is quite close to what Id expect it to be come the close of the transfer window.

Salah, Mane, Origi, Minamino, AOC out. Carvalho in. Plus we bought Diaz 6 months early.

Keep our powder dry and go big next summer
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14762 on: Today at 06:13:57 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:12:16 pm
Id be amazed if we kept Minamino.

Apart from that the squad is quite close to what Id expect it to be come the close of the transfer window.

Salah, Mane, Origi, Minamino, AOC out. Carvalho in. Plus we bought Diaz 6 months early.

Keep our powder dry and go big next summer


Fuck that,we need replacements for this season.
killer-heels

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14763 on: Today at 06:14:01 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:12:16 pm
Id be amazed if we kept Minamino.

Apart from that the squad is quite close to what Id expect it to be come the close of the transfer window.

Salah, Mane, Origi, Minamino, AOC out. Carvalho in. Plus we bought Diaz 6 months early.

Keep our powder dry and go big next summer

;D
killer-heels

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14764 on: Today at 06:14:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:13:57 pm

Fuck that,we need replacements for this season.

He got you there.
KloppRoy

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14765 on: Today at 06:21:21 pm
yes maybe we could sell minamino and maybe loan out elliott and Carvalho and really keep our powder dry and spend big in 3 years
