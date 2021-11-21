Agree, it's incredibly simplistic.



Main point was that we'd be losing two players who'd contributed that number without replacing them (as per post I quoted) and I'd have concerns that we'd be able to make those numbers up without doing so.



No doubt wed need to replace them if we want to maintain our position, the current squad without them two would be a pretty big step backwards, but after the season weve had we should be in a good financial position where if we need to spend money on buying quality replacements we should be able to do so.