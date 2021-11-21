If we start the season with
Allison
Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk Konate Robertson
Keita Fabinho Thiago
Jota Firmino Diaz
Kelleher Gomez Matip Henderson Milner Jones Elliot Minimino Carvalho Tsimikas
I won't cry but I suspect it will be better than that, club comes first
Id be amazed if we kept Minamino.
Apart from that the squad is quite close to what Id expect it to be come the close of the transfer window.
Salah, Mane, Origi, Minamino, AOC out. Carvalho in. Plus we bought Diaz 6 months early.
Keep our powder dry and go big next summer