Fisco shared in good faith. To my mind a fair amount of it was based on inaccuracies, and it all carried a bit of a whiff of Yaya Toures birthday cake.



I only speak for myself but I have loved Sadio at Liverpool. He has been a great player for us, and has won the lot. He also seems like he is a genuine nice guy.



I hope he stays, but at this point it seems a foregone conclusion. If he leaves it will be for the fee the club accept, and we will also have a replacement lined up.



If he leaves, good luck and thanks for all that you did for us. In an alternate universe the shot that Courtois pushed on to the post goes in, we win the CL, and Sadio gets the ballon Dor. Still, Im old school and dont really care about individual prizes, but it would have been nice for Sadio.



Good luck, and Bayern can bugger off with their ridiculous lowball offer.



If we are interested in Gnabry, we should make an offer for him that matches what they offer for Mane, if they want to play tennis and go to and fro all summer.