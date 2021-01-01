« previous next »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14560 on: Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm »
£21m is the opening offer with £4m in add-ons

Instantly rejected
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14561 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1533561709096488962

Quote
Liverpool have turned down Bayern Munichs opening bid for Sadio Mane. It was for £21m guaranteed, plus £4m in add-ons payable if, for example, Bayern won the Champions League.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14562 on: Yesterday at 10:34:57 pm »
:lmao what a bunch of c*nts.

Fuck of Bayern
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14563 on: Yesterday at 10:36:48 pm »
If thats their opening offer Im afraid this is probably going to drag
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14564 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm »
Explains the PR bullshit offensive he pulled in Senegal.

Knew the offer would be rejected and now he's forcing a move.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14565 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm »
Im sure there were similar bids when we wanted Thiago but surely this can just be sorted out in a room somewhere in a few days. the price will be 35-40m up front i expect
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14566 on: Yesterday at 10:39:22 pm »
I mean £21m plus Gnabry or Sane and then maybe we could talk
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14567 on: Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm »
These seem. Absurdly small sums
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14568 on: Yesterday at 10:44:13 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
£21m is the opening offer with £4m in add-ons

Instantly rejected

I hope that Sadio's fans online can come to forgive Bayern for this disrespect.

In the last few seasons they've signed three centre backs for various multiples higher than they value Mane. And Sane cost them almost three times as much, off the back of horrific ligament injuries.

On top of those three, for reference, they signed that lummox of a centre back Sule for £18mil.

Can't believe Bayern are treating him with such disdain. I hope he can move on from Bayern quickly, to a club where he can appear on the official team calendar merchandise for two months minimum
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14569 on: Yesterday at 10:44:24 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm
Im sure there were similar bids when we wanted Thiago but surely this can just be sorted out in a room somewhere in a few days. the price will be 35-40m up front i expect

Much lower price of course, being as we paid 20m in the end. But Im sure there where lower bids - but can you remember what they where? I am pretty sure Liverpool where not breefing the press every single step of the way.

Bayern will play this out in the full glare, briefing the press on everything.  Respectful isnt a word they know the meaning of.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14570 on: Yesterday at 10:45:28 pm »
Bayern. Haha . . get fucked you arrogant c*nts. That derisory shit may wash elsewhere.  :lmao
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14571 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14572 on: Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm
Im sure there were similar bids when we wanted Thiago but surely this can just be sorted out in a room somewhere in a few days. the price will be 35-40m up front i expect

Compare injury records for starters.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14573 on: Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm »
Bayern must think we're Dortmund or one of the other forelock-tugging Bundesliga clubs with that offer.

Get tae fuck with that shite.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14574 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm »
For me if we're going to sell it has to be about double that, before any add ons. An insulting opening bid but if that's where Mane himself is keen on going this could be a really sour dealing.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14575 on: Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm »
Fisco shared in good faith. To my mind a fair amount of it was based on inaccuracies, and it all carried a bit of a whiff of Yaya Toures birthday cake.

I only speak for myself but I have loved Sadio at Liverpool. He has been a great player for us, and has won the lot. He also seems like he is a genuine nice guy.

I hope he stays, but at this point it seems a foregone conclusion. If he leaves it will be for the fee the club accept, and we will also have a replacement lined up.

If he leaves, good luck and thanks for all that you did for us. In an alternate universe the shot that Courtois pushed on to the post goes in, we win the CL, and Sadio gets the ballon Dor. Still, Im old school and dont really care about individual prizes, but it would have been nice for Sadio.

Good luck, and Bayern can bugger off with their ridiculous lowball offer.

If we are interested in Gnabry, we should make an offer for him that matches what they offer for Mane, if they want to play tennis and go to and fro all summer.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14576 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm
Your issue is that people took umbrage with someone's post that many thought was asinine? So you resort to throwing some snide insults around about numerous posters? maybe take your own advice and pretend to be nice aye.

Many? No. Many aren't the usual 6-7 people spouting shit constantly everywhere, bullying and mocking everyone, and laughing at their own jokes. In you mean the most annoying ones, then yes.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14577 on: Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:44:24 pm
Much lower price of course, being as we paid 20m in the end. But Im sure there where lower bids - but can you remember what they where? I am pretty sure Liverpool where not breefing the press every single step of the way.

Bayern will play this out in the full glare, briefing the press on everything.  Respectful isnt a word they know the meaning of.

But they are the MOST respected team in Germany! Or so I've been told.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14578 on: Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm »
Id expect Sadio to still be a Liverpool player next season without them at least doubling that.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14579 on: Today at 12:38:47 am »
That's an insulting offer. Just keep him another year, it's the one thing we have control over. 
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14580 on: Today at 01:01:11 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
Explains the PR bullshit offensive he pulled in Senegal.

Knew the offer would be rejected and now he's forcing a move.
he was using sarcasm  which got lost in translation and even said so post match.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14581 on: Today at 01:25:24 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm
Id expect Sadio to still be a Liverpool player next season without them at least doubling that.
Me too. I mean look at what they paid for Leroy  Sané
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14582 on: Today at 02:44:53 am »
Mane jokes: I'd pick Marseille over Bayern!

there a new clip of him being interviewd i think manes having a giggle dont know how to embed the vid
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14583 on: Today at 04:09:23 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm
But they are the MOST respected team in Germany! Or so I've been told.

Incorrect.

Bayern are the most hated team in Germany, closely followed by RB Leipzig.
