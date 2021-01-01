« previous next »
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14480 on: Today at 04:53:42 pm
Quote from: edeyj on Today at 01:29:54 pm
Am I the only one that thinks Fisco's post is a wind up?

Nah it's legit in terms of believing it, I did a bit of work.

Welcome Fisco. I tracked down his youtube channel, this is the one:

https://www.youtube.com/c/OnzePourtous/videos

A video from two years ago laying out some of the reasons:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pX2OjcdLGF0

You could have posted the links man, quite a few of us on here are conversant in french.

I welcome the window into this section of fandom fisco, but it's one I don't recognise to be honest. A lot of us, we look at the team, the work, decisions, actions needed to get things done - in the case of the league title about 30 years of it - and barely pay attention to the rest of the noise about individual players. My impression is Mane is well liked and his value recognised by the majority of Liverpool supporters.

This sort of forum setting, where you rely on individual human quality / restraint versus a physical face to face - the best you can hope for is the bulk being civil, but disagreeing, and a few (usually the same ones) taking the opportunity to let out their poison. Which is what you got. You've got to decide if it's for you, if not, the youtube vlog channel is calmer, but either way, the information is appreciated.

 

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14481 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 03:21:40 pm
Fuck me, never seen anything as needy in football.

Feed me, stroke me, praise me, PRAISE ME!

Sounds like my missus after we've been on the ale.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14482 on: Today at 05:03:02 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y78oMK6InCU

If only we'd sung this song for Mane. He'd be signing a 5 year extension now  :no
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14483 on: Today at 05:11:27 pm
You go through the comments on the videos (from africa's francosphere, not just senegalese but also ivorians, algerians and others) it's a surreal reality, one I wasn't even aware of before. Fisco is certainly not alone with those views. Just how do you go from what we here usually perceive as one of our most popular, best, low key, no frills, players to being Salah's battered bitch over there haha...

 
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14484 on: Today at 05:19:45 pm
I do agree it's a shame he never had a song that caught on here.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14485 on: Today at 05:21:05 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:58:54 pm
Sounds like my missus after we've been on the ale.
Come to think of it Michael my Mrs is a bit like that too  :)
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14486 on: Today at 05:27:42 pm
We need this thread bumping a few times as Salah is above him and his thread has more pages. No wonder hes leaving.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14487 on: Today at 05:50:11 pm
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 05:21:05 pm
Come to think of it Michael my Mrs is a bit like that too  :)

Yeah I know  ;)
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14488 on: Today at 05:52:57 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:53:42 pm
Nah it's legit in terms of believing it, I did a bit of work.

Welcome Fisco. I tracked down his youtube channel, this is the one:

https://www.youtube.com/c/OnzePourtous/videos

A video from two years ago laying out some of the reasons:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pX2OjcdLGF0

You could have posted the links man, quite a few of us on here are conversant in french.

I welcome the window into this section of fandom fisco, but it's one I don't recognise to be honest. A lot of us, we look at the team, the work, decisions, actions needed to get things done - in the case of the league title about 30 years of it - and barely pay attention to the rest of the noise about individual players. My impression is Mane is well liked and his value recognised by the majority of Liverpool supporters.

This sort of forum setting, where you rely on individual human quality / restraint versus a physical face to face - the best you can hope for is the bulk being civil, but disagreeing, and a few (usually the same ones) taking the opportunity to let out their poison. Which is what you got. You've got to decide if it's for you, if not, the youtube vlog channel is calmer, but either way, the information is appreciated.

Ahahaha How the hell did you find that ?!! Are you FBI ?  ;D I did not post the links because i did not want to use this forum as a way to promote my channel.

I saw the reactions. These are not Sadio's toughts. All i did was take the time to explain why people want him to leave. And i don't expect liverpool fans to agree but that's how we feel. Now for the insults and mockery it's all good. English is only my 4th language but i think i am able to intelligently insult or mock people too if i wanted to. But i'm not interrested in that.

I think Sadio should leave Liverpool in good terms and I think he will do just that. The club also wants him to leave. It's just some fans that don't.



Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14489 on: Today at 05:53:47 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:46:54 pm
I hope we at least buy Sadio a cake on his birthday. I would imagine clubs have learned from the Yaya Toure situation.

We did but it wasn't big enough and Jurgen Klopp never jumped out of it as a surprise.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14490 on: Today at 05:56:31 pm
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 05:52:57 pm
Ahahaha How the hell did you find that ?!! Are you FBI ?  ;D I did not post the links because i did not want to use this forum as a way to promote my channel.

I saw the reactions. These are not Sadio's toughts. All i did was take the time to explain why people want him to leave. And i don't expect liverpool fans to agree but that's how we feel. Now for the insults and mockery it's all good. English is only my 4th language but i think i am able to intelligently insult or mock people too if i wanted to. But i'm not interrested in that.

I think Sadio should leave Liverpool in good terms and I think he will do just that. The club also wants him to leave. It's just some fans that don't.

Do they think he'll be much more adored in Munich then?
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14491 on: Today at 06:02:29 pm
Dont know what Fisco is on about. After Halloween all I sing is Manes scoring, all around us
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14492 on: Today at 06:08:38 pm
Sadio is Senegal's superstar. Mo is Egypt's. I suppose when you're by far your country's best player and carry the national side upon your back as they both do, you're more likely to be influenced by what the majority of people from there think as opposed to being from a prominent footballing nation like England, Germany, France, Netherlands, etc where you have multiple household names in each side.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14493 on: Today at 06:10:19 pm
I don't care if Mane stays or goes to be honest.  We've been here before under Klopp and I have no doubts that we'll continue to evolve.  Mane seems a good sort, some of his recent comments have been odd, if not outright disrespectful, but translation can change nuance I guess.

As for our Senegalese friend, well those bullet points are outright absurd and actually a bit pathetic.  He hasn't got a good song ?  We supported Virgil for awards ?   Mental.

Hopefully an amicable solution is found, if I were Mane's advisor I'd tell him to keep quiet though, especially if the Senegalese supporters are of that opinion.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14494 on: Today at 06:22:32 pm
I agree he should keep quiet and let his agent do the job. But the guy is just genuine. It's like you're talking to and old friend at the corner store , he just answers what he thinks with no malice in it. Just Yesterday again he said Marseille was his favorite team . With rumors of PSG being interrested, that was not the best thing to say, but he just says these things without really thinking about it. He means no harm.

From what I know, He loves Liverpool and really enjoyed playing there. He just knows it's time to move on.

As for Bayern, i don't think he will get songs and what not. It's the lack of consideration. And the song part is just a small portion of it. It's an accumulation of reasons .
 
I don't think Bayern is better than Liverpool but it can be for him. Example : If you work at a firm that don't value you and refuse to bump your salary by more than 3%, you can apply to another firm that does the same to its employees, but for you the newcomer, they can give you a bump of 20% of your salary.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14495 on: Today at 06:26:02 pm
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 05:52:57 pm
I think Sadio should leave Liverpool in good terms and I think he will do just that. The club also wants him to leave. It's just some fans that don't.

I mean, I don't want to insult you or the Senegalese people, but if you hold all of those views, yet never took the time to find out whether the odd twitter remark or 'fact' was true or not. This makes you look very immature

Now you all decided that, because some wanted him sold that you would take that personally. I'm sure you haven't forgotten the way the Senegalese team have been treated after being beaten on previous occasions, Mane would be accused of allsorts.

Mane's been loved here for 6 years, but we're very happy to see him leave if this is the kind of attitude he wants to display. Just make sure Bayern stump up the cash, ok?
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14496 on: Today at 06:27:35 pm
This has to be a wind up.. Most pathetic post I have read in a long time.

Quote from: Fisco on Today at 09:09:54 am
Hi all, I am Senegalese. Ive been reading this forum for many years now. I will explain to you why we want Said to leave Liverpool (He said 60-70% but its actually like 95%).  Sorry in advance for the lenght of this message.

Note that I am just explaining and you have the right to disagree. I am writing all of this is a non conflictual way but just to show the perspective of a senegalese fan.

I also run a Youtube Channel and every time the subject is about Sadio it spreads like wildfire. ( One of the recent videos I made got around around 1 million views YouTube+fb+tiktok, and Sadio definitely sees them). Its in French though.

But First let me translate what he said ( he spoke in Wolof not French)

 I go on social media like everyone from the young generation and I often see the comments . I think when you look at it , 60 or 70% of senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool. Is that what you want ? I will do what senegalese people want. Just wait and see, no need to rush.

Just a bit of context here : when you say, I will only do what you want, its like an expression to say dont worry I am handling it, youll be happy . His decision is already made and it just coincides with what people want. Its not to say they decide for him and not trying to disrespect Liverpool neither. It is said in a Jest. But I understand how it can come accross.  Also after yesterday's game he made another declaration still joking saying that now senegalse journalists are putting him on liverpool fans bad side.

Now let me explain the reasons why people want him to leave.  I made several videos about it, but to summarize In 10 major points with no particular order  (again this is our perspective):

1- In 2019 when Liverpool won the UCL, Sadio had a Wonderfull season. Yet  the whole Liverpool , coach and Top management and also former Liverpool players and club legends were backing Van Dijk for ballon dOr not him. Van Dijk had a great season, but we felt Sadio was left out in the support when he was the one scoring the goals and making most things happen for the club on the pitch. Even teammates were posting about Van Dijk BO and no word for Sadio. Also the previous year when Salah had a Wonderfull season, the club backed him for BO ( rightfully so) but it never happened when it was time to back Sadio.

2- Liverpool fans : We noticed that Sadio was the only one at Liverpool whith such impact , that was not cheered on by chants from fans. There was great songs about Salah, Van Dijk, Firmino even Jota and Diaz now.
When the game is going on, all of a sudden, fans start singing Van Dijk or Salah for no reason( which is a good thing) but when Sadio scores, fans just cheer but you never hear anything past a casual 5 seconds lasting Oh Mané Mané and he usually has to score for you to hear it. Even Origi has a good song . Ive read dozens of messages here saying we should come up with a great song for him. But its been at least 4 years that people have been saying this. I still havent seen it ( expect from the great We are going to Madrid song for the final against Tottenham)

3- The salary : How can he be paid 100K if all those numbers are correct and guys like the OX have more than him ? Not even mentioning Salah or Van Dijk . Sadio has the 13th salary at Liverpool. This is a guy who builds schools and hospitals and we feel more money could help him better contribute to his countrys development. But it also shows how the club views him. He does a lot of good with that money. Just last Friday at the team's training session, some random person handed him their medical prescription and he took care of it.

4- We feel like Liverpool the club ( not necessarily the majority of fans) dont want him and its nothing new. They took  Jota, then Diaz this year all to prepare for Sadios departure. They never offered a new contract to him. They did not even bother opening talks . His agent went on senegalese tv 2 months ago and said Liverpool told them nothing yet. There is the disrespect. Meanwhile there was a lot of talks about Salahs contract.

5- Liverpool fans that said last year that he was finished and he had the last 3 games of the season to prove his value ( We were shocked !). It was on a LFC supporters Website.

6- Klopp was subbing him all the time and not Salah. For  example, the  first game against Manchester United, he played like 3 minutes when Liverpool score 5 goals. In the champions league he was benched a lot or subbed a lot for a player of his caliber. All of that while Salah was playing even if he was not playing well.

7- The silence treatment he received after AFCON. While he finished with the trophy ( the most important he ever won in his eyes) and won the player of the tournament award, he got back to Merseyside with no recognition from the club. All of this while even substitutes at other clubs like Bayern, PSG, Watford, Crystal Palace etc got some public praise from their clubs. We took it as a lack of recognition. Of course after 2 weeks the club wanted to do something and he just did not feel like it anymore and said he wanted to focus on the next game.

8- The club is always putting Salah and others in front. You can see it on the clubs social media pages (not saying they dont post about him at all) or on the official posters ( he is rarely the central figure).

9- The year 2020 , he was the key element in Liverpool conquest of the premier league title, he wasnt even in the talks for player of the year. They gave it to Henderson! I mean , really? You won a title and your best player was your defensive midfielder ? That is not entirely on Liverpool, but weve seen Liverpool legends early in the year already pushing the Henderson narrative. I dont think if Salah was having a great season that they would have done the same.

10- This years Ballon dOR campaign. While weve seen the whole institution of Real Madrid backing Karim Benzema, fans having pictures of him in the stands and clearly campaigning for him, there was NOTHING from Liverpool. Now, Benzema won the final and he deserves it but before there was no support. Only time Klopp talked about it was when he was asked a question by an African journalist.

Its for all these reasons senegalese people want him to leave. You can talk to a security guard, an old lady, a grandpa, a mechanic, wherever you go, people love him unconditionally and they take to heart anything that's not done right by him. Its like he is everyones family member.

Also have you noticed that despite all the rumors of him leaving, you never  heard anything about the club trying to keep him? There.

Good day
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14497 on: Today at 06:27:55 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:56:31 pm
Do they think he'll be much more adored in Munich then?

The way i see it is that there's a genuine rivalry between Mane and Salah. Both are considered "national heroes" for their countries, both are considered the greatest for their countries, both helping the poor in their countries, both same background etc. When there's a rivalry, people usually tend to pick sides and senegalese people believe that our club and our fans have picked Salah's side.

I usually like rivalries between the players, like Robbo and Trent, but i don't like it when that rivalry becomes toxic and personal, because in that case it's the club who gets kicked in the balls most, and now we have potentially one entire nation disliking our club and that is very bad for our reputation and for business.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14498 on: Today at 06:36:03 pm
Senegal won the AFCON and are going to the WC over Egypt but Mo is living rent free in their heads for some reason.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14499 on: Today at 06:38:40 pm
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 06:22:32 pm
I agree he should keep quiet and let his agent do the job. But the guy is just genuine. It's like you're talking to and old friend at the corner store , he just answers what he thinks with no malice in it. Just Yesterday again he said Marseille was his favorite team . With rumors of PSG being interrested, that was not the best thing to say, but he just says these things without really thinking about it. He means no harm.

From what I know, He loves Liverpool and really enjoyed playing there. He just knows it's time to move on.

As for Bayern, i don't think he will get songs and what not. It's the lack of consideration. And the song part is just a small portion of it. It's an accumulation of reasons .
 
I don't think Bayern is better than Liverpool but it can be for him. Example : If you work at a firm that don't value you and refuse to bump your salary by more than 3%, you can apply to another firm that does the same to its employees, but for you the newcomer, they can give you a bump of 20% of your salary.

Love Mane to bits and wish him well wherever he goes, a proper warrior.

Everything else I'm putting down to cultural differences, and it would serve some Senegalese well to do the same.

See, for us, players come and go, we've seen and will see great players after Mane who is also a great. But for you, and I mean Senegal, is it fair to say Mane is uniquely great?

Thanks for your input to the forum mate.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14500 on: Today at 06:43:07 pm
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 05:52:57 pm
Ahahaha How the hell did you find that ?!! Are you FBI ?  ;D I did not post the links because i did not want to use this forum as a way to promote my channel.

I saw the reactions. These are not Sadio's toughts. All i did was take the time to explain why people want him to leave. And i don't expect liverpool fans to agree but that's how we feel. Now for the insults and mockery it's all good. English is only my 4th language but i think i am able to intelligently insult or mock people too if i wanted to. But i'm not interrested in that.

I think Sadio should leave Liverpool in good terms and I think he will do just that. The club also wants him to leave. It's just some fans that don't.



Haha, I was curious about the videos because the post was such a different take to what most on here think of Mane. Ran your username through twitter together with 'sadio mane', found @tafaveli that seemed to match the theme, content, went through the media section to the youtube videos, which of course confirmed the points in your post, so knew it was you.

Seeing more of the reaction over there, it's clearly not just him, people in those spheres share those views and have more of a similar vein.

How much these viewpoints can affect / be believed by Mane himself is ultimately what will decide the situation. I never really worried about Mane, but perhaps the complete silence regarding a contract extension should have been noticed more.

In terms of squad building, I'm happy for us to move on Mane, we've had his peak. From a personal point of view, the hope is he's aware how much he means to a lot of supporters and how pivotal he was to our achievements.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14501 on: Today at 06:50:52 pm
I would to have seen what the reaction was from the Senegal Internet massive when Mendy was taken off for Kepa in the League Cup final. Or is it just Mane who generates these levels of paranoia.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14502 on: Today at 07:01:49 pm
Quote from: edeyj on Today at 01:29:54 pm
Am I the only one that thinks Fisco's post is a wind up?

WTF you on about you disrespectful sod,he has over 1m views and likes.


So he's on the wind up or one of the main pushers of the bullshit narrative.


My money is on it being that El Hadji McSpitty c*nt.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14503 on: Today at 07:03:38 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:50:52 pm
I would to have seen what the reaction was from the Senegal Internet massive when Mendy was taken off for Kepa in the League Cup final. Or is it just Mane who generates these levels of paranoia.
The colour blue has been outlawed
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #14504 on: Today at 07:06:28 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:01:49 pm
WTF you on about you disrespectful sod,he has over 1m views and likes.


So he's on the wind up or one of the main pushers of the bullshit narrative.


My money is on it being that El Hadji McSpitty c*nt.

:)
