I agree he should keep quiet and let his agent do the job. But the guy is just genuine. It's like you're talking to and old friend at the corner store , he just answers what he thinks with no malice in it. Just Yesterday again he said Marseille was his favorite team . With rumors of PSG being interrested, that was not the best thing to say, but he just says these things without really thinking about it. He means no harm.



From what I know, He loves Liverpool and really enjoyed playing there. He just knows it's time to move on.



As for Bayern, i don't think he will get songs and what not. It's the lack of consideration. And the song part is just a small portion of it. It's an accumulation of reasons .



I don't think Bayern is better than Liverpool but it can be for him. Example : If you work at a firm that don't value you and refuse to bump your salary by more than 3%, you can apply to another firm that does the same to its employees, but for you the newcomer, they can give you a bump of 20% of your salary.