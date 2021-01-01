Hi all, I am Senegalese. Ive been reading this forum for many years now. I will explain to you why we want Said to leave Liverpool (He said 60-70% but its actually like 95%). Sorry in advance for the lenght of this message.



Note that I am just explaining and you have the right to disagree. I am writing all of this is a non conflictual way but just to show the perspective of a senegalese fan.



I also run a Youtube Channel and every time the subject is about Sadio it spreads like wildfire. ( One of the recent videos I made got around around 1 million views YouTube+fb+tiktok, and Sadio definitely sees them). Its in French though.



But First let me translate what he said ( he spoke in Wolof not French)



 I go on social media like everyone from the young generation and I often see the comments . I think when you look at it , 60 or 70% of senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool. Is that what you want ? I will do what senegalese people want. Just wait and see, no need to rush.



Just a bit of context here : when you say, I will only do what you want, its like an expression to say dont worry I am handling it, youll be happy . His decision is already made and it just coincides with what people want. Its not to say they decide for him and not trying to disrespect Liverpool neither. It is said in a Jest. But I understand how it can come accross. Also after yesterday's game he made another declaration still joking saying that now senegalse journalists are putting him on liverpool fans bad side.



Now let me explain the reasons why people want him to leave. I made several videos about it, but to summarize In 10 major points with no particular order (again this is our perspective):



1- In 2019 when Liverpool won the UCL, Sadio had a Wonderfull season. Yet the whole Liverpool , coach and Top management and also former Liverpool players and club legends were backing Van Dijk for ballon dOr not him. Van Dijk had a great season, but we felt Sadio was left out in the support when he was the one scoring the goals and making most things happen for the club on the pitch. Even teammates were posting about Van Dijk BO and no word for Sadio. Also the previous year when Salah had a Wonderfull season, the club backed him for BO ( rightfully so) but it never happened when it was time to back Sadio.



2- Liverpool fans : We noticed that Sadio was the only one at Liverpool whith such impact , that was not cheered on by chants from fans. There was great songs about Salah, Van Dijk, Firmino even Jota and Diaz now.

When the game is going on, all of a sudden, fans start singing Van Dijk or Salah for no reason( which is a good thing) but when Sadio scores, fans just cheer but you never hear anything past a casual 5 seconds lasting Oh Mané Mané and he usually has to score for you to hear it. Even Origi has a good song . Ive read dozens of messages here saying we should come up with a great song for him. But its been at least 4 years that people have been saying this. I still havent seen it ( expect from the great We are going to Madrid song for the final against Tottenham)



3- The salary : How can he be paid 100K if all those numbers are correct and guys like the OX have more than him ? Not even mentioning Salah or Van Dijk . Sadio has the 13th salary at Liverpool. This is a guy who builds schools and hospitals and we feel more money could help him better contribute to his countrys development. But it also shows how the club views him. He does a lot of good with that money. Just last Friday at the team's training session, some random person handed him their medical prescription and he took care of it.



4- We feel like Liverpool the club ( not necessarily the majority of fans) dont want him and its nothing new. They took Jota, then Diaz this year all to prepare for Sadios departure. They never offered a new contract to him. They did not even bother opening talks . His agent went on senegalese tv 2 months ago and said Liverpool told them nothing yet. There is the disrespect. Meanwhile there was a lot of talks about Salahs contract.



5- Liverpool fans that said last year that he was finished and he had the last 3 games of the season to prove his value ( We were shocked !). It was on a LFC supporters Website.



6- Klopp was subbing him all the time and not Salah. For example, the first game against Manchester United, he played like 3 minutes when Liverpool score 5 goals. In the champions league he was benched a lot or subbed a lot for a player of his caliber. All of that while Salah was playing even if he was not playing well.



7- The silence treatment he received after AFCON. While he finished with the trophy ( the most important he ever won in his eyes) and won the player of the tournament award, he got back to Merseyside with no recognition from the club. All of this while even substitutes at other clubs like Bayern, PSG, Watford, Crystal Palace etc got some public praise from their clubs. We took it as a lack of recognition. Of course after 2 weeks the club wanted to do something and he just did not feel like it anymore and said he wanted to focus on the next game.



8- The club is always putting Salah and others in front. You can see it on the clubs social media pages (not saying they dont post about him at all) or on the official posters ( he is rarely the central figure).



9- The year 2020 , he was the key element in Liverpool conquest of the premier league title, he wasnt even in the talks for player of the year. They gave it to Henderson! I mean , really? You won a title and your best player was your defensive midfielder ? That is not entirely on Liverpool, but weve seen Liverpool legends early in the year already pushing the Henderson narrative. I dont think if Salah was having a great season that they would have done the same.



10- This years Ballon dOR campaign. While weve seen the whole institution of Real Madrid backing Karim Benzema, fans having pictures of him in the stands and clearly campaigning for him, there was NOTHING from Liverpool. Now, Benzema won the final and he deserves it but before there was no support. Only time Klopp talked about it was when he was asked a question by an African journalist.



Its for all these reasons senegalese people want him to leave. You can talk to a security guard, an old lady, a grandpa, a mechanic, wherever you go, people love him unconditionally and they take to heart anything that's not done right by him. Its like he is everyones family member.



Also have you noticed that despite all the rumors of him leaving, you never heard anything about the club trying to keep him ? There.



Good day



Thanks very much for the post. It is very clear.Basically Mané is a player who plays for Liverpool but who is moving on (it seems). I actually think he himself will have loads of wonderful memories, friendships and a really good feeling for the club, city and supporters. His experience here he may have difficulty translating to a Senegalese audience as it is another world.I wouldn't myself put much store by what you say in your post, the interview was not given to Liverpool supporters but to a completely different audience. Most of it is (actually incorrect in places) playing to a gallery, creating stories and pandering to nationalistic, jingoistic and infantile egoistic version of football in my opinion. I, like most on here, am a life-long, die hard Liverpool supporter not a Mané supporter (or Salah or anyone else bar Lucas Leiva !!). My (and our) views on football come from a different place to yours and that's fair enough.I like Mané for what it's worth. I like him as a player and as a person and I wish him all the best and much success in Germany. We will miss him here because of his dedication, talent, will to win, tenacity and ruthlessness. He will go down as a major factor in our success. I hope he too has success with Senegal as it is clearly important to him. He has done much good in the world and will always have my respect.