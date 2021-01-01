« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1458675 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,263
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14400 on: Today at 09:26:06 am »
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 09:09:54 am

Thanks for the post and explanations mate.

But there's a lot to unpack there, but the majority of it seems to be people just being far too sensitive about any perceived slight on Mane. And most of it is perceived.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:27:41 am by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,368
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14401 on: Today at 09:31:30 am »
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 09:09:54 am


Good day



Thanks for that. I always think it is good to get the another view. Whilst there are points above which I am not sure are true, I can see why some people might think those things.

I do think sometimes when a player is understated or not as forthcoming that may affect their popularity but doesn't mean they are not loved by the fanbase. Similar could be said about Ngolo Kante. Everyone loves him but sometimes his understated personality allows others to have more prominence. But that doesn't mean he isn't universally liked.

Anyway interesting.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,191
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14402 on: Today at 09:31:44 am »
I hope he gets a nice song in Munich. Imagine the mental turmoil in Senegal if he doesnt.

I love the new Luis Diaz song by the way.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,427
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14403 on: Today at 09:32:37 am »
Hello, welcome. Lovely of you to explain it all.

We usually worship the managers here. And support the 'team'.
Liverpudlians tend to react to big characters, not neccessarily the 'quiet ones', it doesn't mean they love them any less.
And no one except for 12 year olds on the internet really give a shit about player of the years or ballon doors.
How anyone can accuse the whole fanbase and club of not giving a shit about one of our greatest ever players because of this, or because no-ones found a good song to rhyme the word Mane with is frankly a bit needy. I guess Dalglish must have felt pretty unwanted all those years too.
The only reason there is constantly talks about Salah's contract is because him and his agent won't shut up about it. Thankfully, these days, Liverpool keep their own dealings in-house.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:38:26 am by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,864
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14404 on: Today at 09:39:07 am »
Thing is if that's genuinely representative, which there's no reason to believe it isn't, it wouldn't be a surprise if Mane genuinely feels that way. It's a strange new era of football, the ego's are massive and its not beyond the realms of belief for a player to feel that way. More money, more fame, more everything than ever but completely and utterly insecure.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,993
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14405 on: Today at 09:40:11 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:31:44 am
I hope he gets a nice song in Munich. Imagine the mental turmoil in Senegal if he doesnt.

I love the new Luis Diaz song by the way.

Perhaps the fan on the loud hailer can think of a german rhyming word.

Seems the the Senegalese are quite needy for affection.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,463
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14406 on: Today at 09:41:56 am »
So basically he wants to leave because Killer Heels and a few others said they wanted him sold last season? Hope you guys are happy. :wanker

Thanks for taking the time to explain. A lot of those reasons seem a bit flimsy though and the Ballon D9r nonsense has a lot to answer for in general (not just at Liverpool, you regularly see it quoted as a reason why someone has to leave and get out of X players shadow).

The wage/contract issue is probably the biggest issue from that list. Maybe we didnt so enough to keep him. Perhaps Klopp and team are happy enough for him to go. I would find that a bit surprising. Maybe he needed a better agent if he is paid that little compared to others in the squad but again with bonuses etc Im sure hes doing much better than that.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,427
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14407 on: Today at 09:42:26 am »
Does Alison actually have a song that's often sung?
Logged

Offline Anfield14

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • * * * * *
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14408 on: Today at 09:47:55 am »

Both him and Salah will go down as greats of the club and rightly so.

However, I am starting to get a little fed up with the constant contract wrangling and how they have been handled by the players and representatives.  Especially all that bullshit from mane prior to the final.

In my mind we have had the peak years (or nearly) out of probably both players and if we arent prepared to break the clubs pay structure and give  them what they want, a line should be drawn and the players should be sold.

This might not be popular but in my mind the club is bigger than one or two players and this sort of stuff is likely to have a negative impact on the team going in to a new season.

Unfortunately the status quo of football was shifted when countries started buying clubs, cooking books and giving players anything they wanted (ala. Mbappe, Haaland)

Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14409 on: Today at 09:54:48 am »
Sounds like people were looking for things to be offended about
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,396
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14410 on: Today at 09:58:12 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:25:58 am
Your post is a load of old shite

So we didnt buy him a birthday cake then?
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14411 on: Today at 09:58:51 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:25:58 am
Your post is a load of old shite

It's made me question my my indifference to Bale's situation at Real.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,191
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14412 on: Today at 10:01:50 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:40:11 am
Perhaps the fan on the loud hailer can think of a german rhyming word.

Seems the the Senegalese are quite needy for affection.

Mane, Mane
He gives the ball to Sane
And Sane slots it in, cause Sane is the King.
Is the King, is the King, oh Sane is the King.

Senegal would self-combust.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,555
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14413 on: Today at 10:08:04 am »
To the Abba hit

Mane mane mane
Leaving lfc jokes must be funny
In a rich mans world


. No? . Ill get my coat
« Last Edit: Today at 10:11:52 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,263
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14414 on: Today at 10:11:56 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:42:26 am
Does Alison actually have a song that's often sung?

I suggested Alison by the Pixies but was quickly shot down. I hope if Alisson decides to leave those fans are happy with themselves.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,463
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14415 on: Today at 10:12:30 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:08:04 am
To the Abba hit

Mane mane mane
Leaving lfc jokes are funny
In a rich mans world


. No? . Ill get my coat

Cheerio
Mané!
Transfer talk is boring
Mané
Cant he stick to scoring?
Mané
Hell be playing in Munich

Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,479
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14416 on: Today at 11:17:33 am »
Poor old Fiasco having his name associated with that massive amount of shite
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,255
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14417 on: Today at 11:27:42 am »
Kind of thinking now we should sell Mane to Man City so he can become one of a dozen interchangeable winger/10s/false 9s playing to a library, Senegal would implode.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,446
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14418 on: Today at 11:37:37 am »
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 09:09:54 am
Hi all, I am Senegalese. Ive been reading this forum for many years now. I will explain to you why we want Said to leave Liverpool (He said 60-70% but its actually like 95%).  Sorry in advance for the lenght of this message.

Note that I am just explaining and you have the right to disagree. I am writing all of this is a non conflictual way but just to show the perspective of a senegalese fan.

I also run a Youtube Channel and every time the subject is about Sadio it spreads like wildfire. ( One of the recent videos I made got around around 1 million views YouTube+fb+tiktok, and Sadio definitely sees them). Its in French though.

But First let me translate what he said ( he spoke in Wolof not French)

 I go on social media like everyone from the young generation and I often see the comments . I think when you look at it , 60 or 70% of senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool. Is that what you want ? I will do what senegalese people want. Just wait and see, no need to rush.

Just a bit of context here : when you say, I will only do what you want, its like an expression to say dont worry I am handling it, youll be happy . His decision is already made and it just coincides with what people want. Its not to say they decide for him and not trying to disrespect Liverpool neither. It is said in a Jest. But I understand how it can come accross.  Also after yesterday's game he made another declaration still joking saying that now senegalse journalists are putting him on liverpool fans bad side.

Now let me explain the reasons why people want him to leave.  I made several videos about it, but to summarize In 10 major points with no particular order  (again this is our perspective):

1- In 2019 when Liverpool won the UCL, Sadio had a Wonderfull season. Yet  the whole Liverpool , coach and Top management and also former Liverpool players and club legends were backing Van Dijk for ballon dOr not him. Van Dijk had a great season, but we felt Sadio was left out in the support when he was the one scoring the goals and making most things happen for the club on the pitch. Even teammates were posting about Van Dijk BO and no word for Sadio. Also the previous year when Salah had a Wonderfull season, the club backed him for BO ( rightfully so) but it never happened when it was time to back Sadio.

2- Liverpool fans : We noticed that Sadio was the only one at Liverpool whith such impact , that was not cheered on by chants from fans. There was great songs about Salah, Van Dijk, Firmino even Jota and Diaz now.
When the game is going on, all of a sudden, fans start singing Van Dijk or Salah for no reason( which is a good thing) but when Sadio scores, fans just cheer but you never hear anything past a casual 5 seconds lasting Oh Mané Mané and he usually has to score for you to hear it. Even Origi has a good song . Ive read dozens of messages here saying we should come up with a great song for him. But its been at least 4 years that people have been saying this. I still havent seen it ( expect from the great We are going to Madrid song for the final against Tottenham)

3- The salary : How can he be paid 100K if all those numbers are correct and guys like the OX have more than him ? Not even mentioning Salah or Van Dijk . Sadio has the 13th salary at Liverpool. This is a guy who builds schools and hospitals and we feel more money could help him better contribute to his countrys development. But it also shows how the club views him. He does a lot of good with that money. Just last Friday at the team's training session, some random person handed him their medical prescription and he took care of it.

4- We feel like Liverpool the club ( not necessarily the majority of fans) dont want him and its nothing new. They took  Jota, then Diaz this year all to prepare for Sadios departure. They never offered a new contract to him. They did not even bother opening talks . His agent went on senegalese tv 2 months ago and said Liverpool told them nothing yet. There is the disrespect. Meanwhile there was a lot of talks about Salahs contract.

5- Liverpool fans that said last year that he was finished and he had the last 3 games of the season to prove his value ( We were shocked !). It was on a LFC supporters Website.

6- Klopp was subbing him all the time and not Salah. For  example, the  first game against Manchester United, he played like 3 minutes when Liverpool score 5 goals. In the champions league he was benched a lot or subbed a lot for a player of his caliber. All of that while Salah was playing even if he was not playing well.

7- The silence treatment he received after AFCON. While he finished with the trophy ( the most important he ever won in his eyes) and won the player of the tournament award, he got back to Merseyside with no recognition from the club. All of this while even substitutes at other clubs like Bayern, PSG, Watford, Crystal Palace etc got some public praise from their clubs. We took it as a lack of recognition. Of course after 2 weeks the club wanted to do something and he just did not feel like it anymore and said he wanted to focus on the next game.

8- The club is always putting Salah and others in front. You can see it on the clubs social media pages (not saying they dont post about him at all) or on the official posters ( he is rarely the central figure).

9- The year 2020 , he was the key element in Liverpool conquest of the premier league title, he wasnt even in the talks for player of the year. They gave it to Henderson! I mean , really? You won a title and your best player was your defensive midfielder ? That is not entirely on Liverpool, but weve seen Liverpool legends early in the year already pushing the Henderson narrative. I dont think if Salah was having a great season that they would have done the same.

10- This years Ballon dOR campaign. While weve seen the whole institution of Real Madrid backing Karim Benzema, fans having pictures of him in the stands and clearly campaigning for him, there was NOTHING from Liverpool. Now, Benzema won the final and he deserves it but before there was no support. Only time Klopp talked about it was when he was asked a question by an African journalist.

Its for all these reasons senegalese people want him to leave. You can talk to a security guard, an old lady, a grandpa, a mechanic, wherever you go, people love him unconditionally and they take to heart anything that's not done right by him. Its like he is everyones family member.

Also have you noticed that despite all the rumors of him leaving, you never  heard anything about the club trying to keep him? There.

Good day



:lmao how can one post have all the wrong in it.

We arent paying Sadio anything for starters. Thats how others make more.
Weve never sung a song for Sadio. Ever. For sure 100%.
We definitely didnt agree to his wishes and not make a big deal about the AFCON because of his own stated desire to not show up Salah.
Etc etc.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14419 on: Today at 11:41:38 am »
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 09:09:54 am
Hi all, I am Senegalese. Ive been reading this forum for many years now. I will explain to you why we want Said to leave Liverpool (He said 60-70% but its actually like 95%).  Sorry in advance for the lenght of this message.

Note that I am just explaining and you have the right to disagree. I am writing all of this is a non conflictual way but just to show the perspective of a senegalese fan.

I also run a Youtube Channel and every time the subject is about Sadio it spreads like wildfire. ( One of the recent videos I made got around around 1 million views YouTube+fb+tiktok, and Sadio definitely sees them). Its in French though.

But First let me translate what he said ( he spoke in Wolof not French)

 I go on social media like everyone from the young generation and I often see the comments . I think when you look at it , 60 or 70% of senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool. Is that what you want ? I will do what senegalese people want. Just wait and see, no need to rush.

Just a bit of context here : when you say, I will only do what you want, its like an expression to say dont worry I am handling it, youll be happy . His decision is already made and it just coincides with what people want. Its not to say they decide for him and not trying to disrespect Liverpool neither. It is said in a Jest. But I understand how it can come accross.  Also after yesterday's game he made another declaration still joking saying that now senegalse journalists are putting him on liverpool fans bad side.

Now let me explain the reasons why people want him to leave.  I made several videos about it, but to summarize In 10 major points with no particular order  (again this is our perspective):

1- In 2019 when Liverpool won the UCL, Sadio had a Wonderfull season. Yet  the whole Liverpool , coach and Top management and also former Liverpool players and club legends were backing Van Dijk for ballon dOr not him. Van Dijk had a great season, but we felt Sadio was left out in the support when he was the one scoring the goals and making most things happen for the club on the pitch. Even teammates were posting about Van Dijk BO and no word for Sadio. Also the previous year when Salah had a Wonderfull season, the club backed him for BO ( rightfully so) but it never happened when it was time to back Sadio.

2- Liverpool fans : We noticed that Sadio was the only one at Liverpool whith such impact , that was not cheered on by chants from fans. There was great songs about Salah, Van Dijk, Firmino even Jota and Diaz now.
When the game is going on, all of a sudden, fans start singing Van Dijk or Salah for no reason( which is a good thing) but when Sadio scores, fans just cheer but you never hear anything past a casual 5 seconds lasting Oh Mané Mané and he usually has to score for you to hear it. Even Origi has a good song . Ive read dozens of messages here saying we should come up with a great song for him. But its been at least 4 years that people have been saying this. I still havent seen it ( expect from the great We are going to Madrid song for the final against Tottenham)

3- The salary : How can he be paid 100K if all those numbers are correct and guys like the OX have more than him ? Not even mentioning Salah or Van Dijk . Sadio has the 13th salary at Liverpool. This is a guy who builds schools and hospitals and we feel more money could help him better contribute to his countrys development. But it also shows how the club views him. He does a lot of good with that money. Just last Friday at the team's training session, some random person handed him their medical prescription and he took care of it.

4- We feel like Liverpool the club ( not necessarily the majority of fans) dont want him and its nothing new. They took  Jota, then Diaz this year all to prepare for Sadios departure. They never offered a new contract to him. They did not even bother opening talks . His agent went on senegalese tv 2 months ago and said Liverpool told them nothing yet. There is the disrespect. Meanwhile there was a lot of talks about Salahs contract.

5- Liverpool fans that said last year that he was finished and he had the last 3 games of the season to prove his value ( We were shocked !). It was on a LFC supporters Website.

6- Klopp was subbing him all the time and not Salah. For  example, the  first game against Manchester United, he played like 3 minutes when Liverpool score 5 goals. In the champions league he was benched a lot or subbed a lot for a player of his caliber. All of that while Salah was playing even if he was not playing well.

7- The silence treatment he received after AFCON. While he finished with the trophy ( the most important he ever won in his eyes) and won the player of the tournament award, he got back to Merseyside with no recognition from the club. All of this while even substitutes at other clubs like Bayern, PSG, Watford, Crystal Palace etc got some public praise from their clubs. We took it as a lack of recognition. Of course after 2 weeks the club wanted to do something and he just did not feel like it anymore and said he wanted to focus on the next game.

8- The club is always putting Salah and others in front. You can see it on the clubs social media pages (not saying they dont post about him at all) or on the official posters ( he is rarely the central figure).

9- The year 2020 , he was the key element in Liverpool conquest of the premier league title, he wasnt even in the talks for player of the year. They gave it to Henderson! I mean , really? You won a title and your best player was your defensive midfielder ? That is not entirely on Liverpool, but weve seen Liverpool legends early in the year already pushing the Henderson narrative. I dont think if Salah was having a great season that they would have done the same.

10- This years Ballon dOR campaign. While weve seen the whole institution of Real Madrid backing Karim Benzema, fans having pictures of him in the stands and clearly campaigning for him, there was NOTHING from Liverpool. Now, Benzema won the final and he deserves it but before there was no support. Only time Klopp talked about it was when he was asked a question by an African journalist.

Its for all these reasons senegalese people want him to leave. You can talk to a security guard, an old lady, a grandpa, a mechanic, wherever you go, people love him unconditionally and they take to heart anything that's not done right by him. Its like he is everyones family member.

Also have you noticed that despite all the rumors of him leaving, you never  heard anything about the club trying to keep him? There.

Good day
So, what you're saying is one of our multi millionaire players has a bruised ego and takes far too much notice of what idiots on social media have to say?

Ok.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,433
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14420 on: Today at 11:43:17 am »
Sounds like a lot of Senegalese people have a stick up their ass that another African player who plays for us is better than their beloved Sadio.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,479
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14421 on: Today at 11:52:19 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:43:17 am
Sounds like a lot of Senegalese people have a stick up their ass that another African player who plays for us is better than their beloved Sadio.

60/70% of Guineans want Naby to leave because Thiago plays more often, we sing Hendersons song more and hes paid less than Richie Partridge
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14422 on: Today at 11:54:02 am »
To be fair we can't get too defensive. We have to take all of this info on board and process it. None of us, not a single one, is anti Mane. How can you be? He's such a good bloke. Certain home truths are harder to handle for some on here so they're lashing back and I can understand that too. If this is what a Senegalese fan is telling us then we should listen.

Ps. I'm not a staunch Mane fan, only LFC. I actually wanted Mane sold last summer so we could get a hefty coin. He's still a legend though and always be.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,855
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14423 on: Today at 11:54:07 am »
Yeah all respect to you Fisco, but reading those reasons I feel like I've encountered an Incel community or something. Absolutely childish drivel and inferiority complexes, devoid of reason and objective truth.

International football is a scourge. This is not healthy. This is a team sport. Seems like Sadio's uncomfortable joking about them implies the same, how weird must it be to have so many bootlickers online who actively try to worsen his workplace relations.

Love Mane - greatly dislike his clown circus fans. Same applies for Salah, who also has reprehensible racist politicians/FA members for baggage too.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14424 on: Today at 11:57:19 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:54:07 am
Yeah all respect to you Fisco, but reading those reasons I feel like I've encountered an Incel community or something. Absolutely childish drivel and inferiority complexes, devoid of reason and objective truth.

International football is a scourge. This is not healthy. This is a team sport. Seems like Sadio's uncomfortable joking about them implies the same, how weird must it be to have so many bootlickers online who actively try to worsen his workplace relations.

Love Mane - greatly dislike his clown circus fans. Same applies for Salah, who also has reprehensible racist politicians/FA members for baggage too.

They just project their country's image onto these players--they get praised or rewarded or win things, it's as if the country has by extension.

Not that I don't understand why it happens, we used to do it to our cricketers as well especially in the 90s and 2000s
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,855
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14425 on: Today at 12:01:29 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:54:02 am
To be fair we can't get too defensive. We have to take all of this info on board and process it. None of us, not a single one, is anti Mane. How can you be? He's such a good bloke. Certain home truths are harder to handle for some on here so they're lashing back and I can understand that too. If this is what a Senegalese fan is telling us then we should listen.

Ps. I'm not a staunch Mane fan, only LFC. I actually wanted Mane sold last summer so we could get a hefty coin. He's still a legend though and always be.

Sorry mate but hard disagree. Just because the whingebags are loud and prominent, does not mean that the points are valid. Your use of 'home truths' is misplaced. For a start, at least four of the ten points are objective lies (song, wages, the club not wanting him, being subbed as a sign of disrespect).

The vast majority of the rest is subjective  and at the heart of most of it is egotistical social media driven nonsense. You could summarise most of it as being a criticism that our club and fans support the team above individuals.

Feel like these knobheads need to play out their creepy weirdo fantasies by playing FIFA or something, and shut their mouths about how to support our club. Sharing a nationality with one of our players clearly doesn't mean that they are rational or making valid points.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14426 on: Today at 12:07:44 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:54:02 am
To be fair we can't get too defensive. We have to take all of this info on board and process it. None of us, not a single one, is anti Mane. How can you be? He's such a good bloke. Certain home truths are harder to handle for some on here so they're lashing back and I can understand that too. If this is what a Senegalese fan is telling us then we should listen.

Ps. I'm not a staunch Mane fan, only LFC. I actually wanted Mane sold last summer so we could get a hefty coin. He's still a legend though and always be.
I love Mane. He's a great player.

I've got no time for the bruised ego nonsense though. It's a team game.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,263
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14427 on: Today at 12:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:07:44 pm
I love Mane. He's a great player.

I've got no time for the bruised ego nonsense though. It's a team game.



I think at the moment is just what some Senegalese fans are thinking. As far as I know, there's nothing from Mane himself on that. It be annoying of he came out with that kind of stuff though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14428 on: Today at 12:11:56 pm »
Meh.

If he wants to leave, let him. Been a fantastic player for us, one of our best. This childish shite in the media though and the over-sensitivity of his fans has done me in. If you don't want to be here we don't want you.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,365
  • YNWA
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14429 on: Today at 12:23:30 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:42:26 am
Does Alison actually have a song that's often sung?

Mental that there's literally a song called "Alison" by a red supporting lad from Liverpool and we haven't cashed in on it. He should be more pissed off about that! haha
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14430 on: Today at 12:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:11:09 pm
I think at the moment is just what some Senegalese fans are thinking. As far as I know, there's nothing from Mane himself on that. It be annoying of he came out with that kind of stuff though.
I certainly hope it's more what his fans back home are projecting onto him, rather than his personal mindset. I've always seen him as a dedicated guy who gets his head down and is a team man. All this current nonsense has surprised me.

Anyway, if he goes, he goes. We are far bigger than any player.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,368
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14431 on: Today at 12:26:28 pm »
The 2 things I would have an issue with (if I was Mane) in Fisco's post is firstly the wages. But that is based on his "supposedly" low wage compared to others. Not sure how true that is but if he is earning less than Ox than I too would be pissed.

The other thing in the post is the contract situation. Did we offer him a new deal and when? If it had been sidelined than are we as club debating if it was even worth renewing. Again I don't know what the truth is in that but if the club were holding out it might make him feel unwanted/undervalued and maybe we are not sure if we even want to keep him.

Both could be enough to want to move on but as I said I don't know what the truth is.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14432 on: Today at 12:36:39 pm »
I Love Senegal. I think Mane is great. I just now need him to explain to some of the Senegalese people that on top of his basic wage, he got bonus payments. And that quite possibly some seasons they exceeded his basic. Or can we just ask Fisco to be our new Suarez superfan type communications officer (can't remember that guys userame anymore - Uruguay37? something like that?)
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14433 on: Today at 12:40:25 pm »
Once upon a time (pre-Klopp) I would be fearful of losing our best players. I now have that all encompassing belief in the Liverpool machine to keep things rolling along just nicely with or without Mane. If he wants to leave then thanks for everything and off you go son.
Logged

Online leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14434 on: Today at 12:42:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  3, 2022, 11:57:44 pm
Its nonsense


Hes on about £192k pw before heavily incentivised bonuses

I feel like this should be pinned to the top of every page!
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,430
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14435 on: Today at 12:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 09:09:54 am
Hi all, I am Senegalese. Ive been reading this forum for many years now. I will explain to you why we want Said to leave Liverpool (He said 60-70% but its actually like 95%).  Sorry in advance for the lenght of this message.

Note that I am just explaining and you have the right to disagree. I am writing all of this is a non conflictual way but just to show the perspective of a senegalese fan.

I also run a Youtube Channel and every time the subject is about Sadio it spreads like wildfire. ( One of the recent videos I made got around around 1 million views YouTube+fb+tiktok, and Sadio definitely sees them). Its in French though.

But First let me translate what he said ( he spoke in Wolof not French)

 I go on social media like everyone from the young generation and I often see the comments . I think when you look at it , 60 or 70% of senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool. Is that what you want ? I will do what senegalese people want. Just wait and see, no need to rush.

Just a bit of context here : when you say, I will only do what you want, its like an expression to say dont worry I am handling it, youll be happy . His decision is already made and it just coincides with what people want. Its not to say they decide for him and not trying to disrespect Liverpool neither. It is said in a Jest. But I understand how it can come accross.  Also after yesterday's game he made another declaration still joking saying that now senegalse journalists are putting him on liverpool fans bad side.

Now let me explain the reasons why people want him to leave.  I made several videos about it, but to summarize In 10 major points with no particular order  (again this is our perspective):

1- In 2019 when Liverpool won the UCL, Sadio had a Wonderfull season. Yet  the whole Liverpool , coach and Top management and also former Liverpool players and club legends were backing Van Dijk for ballon dOr not him. Van Dijk had a great season, but we felt Sadio was left out in the support when he was the one scoring the goals and making most things happen for the club on the pitch. Even teammates were posting about Van Dijk BO and no word for Sadio. Also the previous year when Salah had a Wonderfull season, the club backed him for BO ( rightfully so) but it never happened when it was time to back Sadio.

2- Liverpool fans : We noticed that Sadio was the only one at Liverpool whith such impact , that was not cheered on by chants from fans. There was great songs about Salah, Van Dijk, Firmino even Jota and Diaz now.
When the game is going on, all of a sudden, fans start singing Van Dijk or Salah for no reason( which is a good thing) but when Sadio scores, fans just cheer but you never hear anything past a casual 5 seconds lasting Oh Mané Mané and he usually has to score for you to hear it. Even Origi has a good song . Ive read dozens of messages here saying we should come up with a great song for him. But its been at least 4 years that people have been saying this. I still havent seen it ( expect from the great We are going to Madrid song for the final against Tottenham)

3- The salary : How can he be paid 100K if all those numbers are correct and guys like the OX have more than him ? Not even mentioning Salah or Van Dijk . Sadio has the 13th salary at Liverpool. This is a guy who builds schools and hospitals and we feel more money could help him better contribute to his countrys development. But it also shows how the club views him. He does a lot of good with that money. Just last Friday at the team's training session, some random person handed him their medical prescription and he took care of it.

4- We feel like Liverpool the club ( not necessarily the majority of fans) dont want him and its nothing new. They took  Jota, then Diaz this year all to prepare for Sadios departure. They never offered a new contract to him. They did not even bother opening talks . His agent went on senegalese tv 2 months ago and said Liverpool told them nothing yet. There is the disrespect. Meanwhile there was a lot of talks about Salahs contract.

5- Liverpool fans that said last year that he was finished and he had the last 3 games of the season to prove his value ( We were shocked !). It was on a LFC supporters Website.

6- Klopp was subbing him all the time and not Salah. For  example, the  first game against Manchester United, he played like 3 minutes when Liverpool score 5 goals. In the champions league he was benched a lot or subbed a lot for a player of his caliber. All of that while Salah was playing even if he was not playing well.

7- The silence treatment he received after AFCON. While he finished with the trophy ( the most important he ever won in his eyes) and won the player of the tournament award, he got back to Merseyside with no recognition from the club. All of this while even substitutes at other clubs like Bayern, PSG, Watford, Crystal Palace etc got some public praise from their clubs. We took it as a lack of recognition. Of course after 2 weeks the club wanted to do something and he just did not feel like it anymore and said he wanted to focus on the next game.

8- The club is always putting Salah and others in front. You can see it on the clubs social media pages (not saying they dont post about him at all) or on the official posters ( he is rarely the central figure).

9- The year 2020 , he was the key element in Liverpool conquest of the premier league title, he wasnt even in the talks for player of the year. They gave it to Henderson! I mean , really? You won a title and your best player was your defensive midfielder ? That is not entirely on Liverpool, but weve seen Liverpool legends early in the year already pushing the Henderson narrative. I dont think if Salah was having a great season that they would have done the same.

10- This years Ballon dOR campaign. While weve seen the whole institution of Real Madrid backing Karim Benzema, fans having pictures of him in the stands and clearly campaigning for him, there was NOTHING from Liverpool. Now, Benzema won the final and he deserves it but before there was no support. Only time Klopp talked about it was when he was asked a question by an African journalist.

Its for all these reasons senegalese people want him to leave. You can talk to a security guard, an old lady, a grandpa, a mechanic, wherever you go, people love him unconditionally and they take to heart anything that's not done right by him. Its like he is everyones family member.

Also have you noticed that despite all the rumors of him leaving, you never  heard anything about the club trying to keep him? There.

Good day

Thanks very much for the post. It is very clear.
Basically Mané is a player who plays for Liverpool but who is moving on (it seems). I actually think he himself will have loads of wonderful memories, friendships and a really good feeling for the club, city and supporters. His experience here he may have difficulty translating to a Senegalese audience as it is another world.
I wouldn't myself put much store by what you say in your post, the interview was not given to Liverpool supporters but to a completely different audience. Most of it is (actually incorrect in places) playing to a gallery, creating stories and pandering to nationalistic, jingoistic and infantile egoistic version of football in my opinion. I, like most on here, am a life-long, die hard Liverpool supporter not a Mané supporter (or Salah or anyone else bar Lucas Leiva !!). My (and our) views on football come from a different place to yours and that's fair enough.
I like Mané for what it's worth. I like him as a player and as a person and I wish him all the best and much success in Germany. We will miss him here because of his dedication, talent, will to win, tenacity and ruthlessness. He will go down as a major factor in our success. I hope he too has success with Senegal as it is clearly important to him. He has done much good in the world and will always have my respect.
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14436 on: Today at 12:49:15 pm »
'ckin 'ell!!!!   Imagine what Chris Lawler or Tommy Lawrence- real legends- would have to say !
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,263
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14437 on: Today at 12:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:24:04 pm
I certainly hope it's more what his fans back home are projecting onto him, rather than his personal mindset. I've always seen him as a dedicated guy who gets his head down and is a team man. All this current nonsense has surprised me.

Anyway, if he goes, he goes. We are far bigger than any player.



Yep all true. No issue with him wanting to leave, hope it gets sorted soon, we get a replacement in and then good luck to him. Then it's the new season again, can't wait!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,330
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14438 on: Today at 01:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Fisco on Today at 09:09:54 am
Hi all, I am Senegalese. Ive been reading this forum for many years now. I will explain to you why we want Said to leave Liverpool (He said 60-70% but it’s actually like 95%).  Sorry in advance for the lenght of this message.

Note that I am just explaining and you have the right to disagree. I am writing all of this is a non conflictual way but just to show the perspective of a senegalese fan.

I also run a Youtube Channel and every time the subject is about Sadio it spreads like wildfire. ( One of the recent videos I made got around around 1 million views YouTube+fb+tiktok, and Sadio definitely sees them). Its in French though.

But First let me translate what he said ( he spoke in Wolof not French)

 I go on social media like everyone from the young generation and I often see the comments . I think when you look at it , 60 or 70% of senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool. Is that what you want ? I will do what senegalese people want. Just wait and see, no need to rush.

Just a bit of context here : when you say, I will only do what you want, its like an expression to say dont worry I am handling it, youll be happy . His decision is already made and it just coincides with what people want. Its not to say they decide for him and not trying to disrespect Liverpool neither. It is said in a Jest. But I understand how it can come accross.  Also after yesterday's game he made another declaration still joking saying that now senegalse journalists are putting him on liverpool fans bad side.

Now let me explain the reasons why people want him to leave.  I made several videos about it, but to summarize In 10 major points with no particular order  (again this is our perspective):

1- In 2019 when Liverpool won the UCL, Sadio had a Wonderfull season. Yet  the whole Liverpool , coach and Top management and also former Liverpool players and club legends were backing Van Dijk for ballon dOr not him. Van Dijk had a great season, but we felt Sadio was left out in the support when he was the one scoring the goals and making most things happen for the club on the pitch. Even teammates were posting about Van Dijk BO and no word for Sadio. Also the previous year when Salah had a Wonderfull season, the club backed him for BO ( rightfully so) but it never happened when it was time to back Sadio.

2- Liverpool fans : We noticed that Sadio was the only one at Liverpool whith such impact , that was not cheered on by chants from fans. There was great songs about Salah, Van Dijk, Firmino even Jota and Diaz now.
When the game is going on, all of a sudden, fans start singing Van Dijk or Salah for no reason( which is a good thing) but when Sadio scores, fans just cheer but you never hear anything past a casual 5 seconds lasting Oh Mané Mané and he usually has to score for you to hear it. Even Origi has a good song . Ive read dozens of messages here saying we should come up with a great song for him. But its been at least 4 years that people have been saying this. I still havent seen it ( expect from the great We are going to Madrid song for the final against Tottenham)

3- The salary : How can he be paid 100K if all those numbers are correct and guys like the OX have more than him ? Not even mentioning Salah or Van Dijk . Sadio has the 13th salary at Liverpool. This is a guy who builds schools and hospitals and we feel more money could help him better contribute to his countrys development. But it also shows how the club views him. He does a lot of good with that money. Just last Friday at the team's training session, some random person handed him their medical prescription and he took care of it.

4- We feel like Liverpool the club ( not necessarily the majority of fans) dont want him and its nothing new. They took  Jota, then Diaz this year all to prepare for Sadios departure. They never offered a new contract to him. They did not even bother opening talks . His agent went on senegalese tv 2 months ago and said Liverpool told them nothing yet. There is the disrespect. Meanwhile there was a lot of talks about Salahs contract.

5- Liverpool fans that said last year that he was finished and he had the last 3 games of the season to prove his value ( We were shocked !). It was on a LFC supporters Website.

6- Klopp was subbing him all the time and not Salah. For  example, the  first game against Manchester United, he played like 3 minutes when Liverpool score 5 goals. In the champions league he was benched a lot or subbed a lot for a player of his caliber. All of that while Salah was playing even if he was not playing well.

7- The silence treatment he received after AFCON. While he finished with the trophy ( the most important he ever won in his eyes) and won the player of the tournament award, he got back to Merseyside with no recognition from the club. All of this while even substitutes at other clubs like Bayern, PSG, Watford, Crystal Palace etc got some public praise from their clubs. We took it as a lack of recognition. Of course after 2 weeks the club wanted to do something and he just did not feel like it anymore and said he wanted to focus on the next game.

8- The club is always putting Salah and others in front. You can see it on the clubs social media pages (not saying they dont post about him at all) or on the official posters ( he is rarely the central figure).

9- The year 2020 , he was the key element in Liverpool conquest of the premier league title, he wasnt even in the talks for player of the year. They gave it to Henderson! I mean , really? You won a title and your best player was your defensive midfielder ? That is not entirely on Liverpool, but weve seen Liverpool legends early in the year already pushing the Henderson narrative. I dont think if Salah was having a great season that they would have done the same.

10- This years Ballon dOR campaign. While weve seen the whole institution of Real Madrid backing Karim Benzema, fans having pictures of him in the stands and clearly campaigning for him, there was NOTHING from Liverpool. Now, Benzema won the final and he deserves it but before there was no support. Only time Klopp talked about it was when he was asked a question by an African journalist.

Its for all these reasons senegalese people want him to leave. You can talk to a security guard, an old lady, a grandpa, a mechanic, wherever you go, people love him unconditionally and they take to heart anything that's not done right by him. Its like he is everyones family member.

Also have you noticed that despite all the rumors of him leaving, you never  heard anything about the club trying to keep him? There.

Good day

Embarrassed for you.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Up
« previous next »
 