Hello, welcome. Lovely of you to explain it all.
We usually worship the managers here. And support the 'team'.
Liverpudlians tend to react to big characters, not neccessarily the 'quiet ones', it doesn't mean they love them any less.
And no one except for 12 year olds on the internet really give a shit about player of the years or ballon doors.
How anyone can accuse the whole fanbase and club of not giving a shit about one of our greatest ever players because of this, or because no-ones found a good song to rhyme the word Mane with is frankly a bit needy. I guess Dalglish must have felt pretty unwanted all those years too.
The only reason there is constantly talks about Salah's contract is because him and his agent won't shut up about it. Thankfully, these days, Liverpool keep their own dealings in-house.