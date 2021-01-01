Sadio Mane has been a fantastic player for us and he has won the lot here. If he leaves for a new challenge, good luck to him. At that point we will bring someone else in, and we will negotiate the best price possible, although with only one year on his deal, and not many clubs he could realistically go to, our leverage for negotiation is less.
we shouldnt get upset. Im pretty sure we pay Mane well, and Im pretty sure we would boost his terms if he agreed a new deal, but he apparently wants off. At that point he will look to maximize his income and, presumably, he hopes to be in a place where he might be considered top dog, which is not the case at Liverpool, although he is an excellent player.
I cant be getting upset about this one. The club will be fine and Sadio will do what he will do. It will all work out well.