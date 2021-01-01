« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1456348 times)

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14360 on: Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:44:49 pm
Nope, it's another opinion you spew with your utter hatred of Salah but it's not actually a fact at all.

It is a fact but your hate that you have for Mane doesn't allow you to see that.

Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,859
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14361 on: Yesterday at 09:25:18 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:51:21 pm
2 goals so far tonight for Senegal.
Did they sing his name?
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14362 on: Yesterday at 09:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 07:30:59 pm
There can be no argument of the fact that he was a much more hard-working, team-oriented player than Mo. That is just a fact.

Considering Mo has more assists than him and works just as hard then yeh actually you can argue otherwise..
Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14363 on: Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm
It is a fact but your hate that you have for Mane doesn't allow you to see that.

I'm not sure you understand what a fact is. And wrong again, luckily for me it's not one or the other as I support Liverpool, I love both though will gladly see Sadio leave now he wants too, only want players who want to be here.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,487
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14364 on: Yesterday at 09:34:03 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:25:18 pm
Did they sing his name?

"Saadddiiioooo Mane, hear the Lions singing, Mane, running down the wing, Mane, 70% are glad he lost to Madrid"
Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14365 on: Yesterday at 09:34:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:26:29 pm
If getting paid as much as Mo or having a song sung as often as Mo was that important to him then you know..maybe he should have been as good as Mo

is there any need for this type of shit?

some ungrateful fuckers in here.
Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
  • Linudden.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14366 on: Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm »
Salah has been and is the better player of the two. There's absolutely no question about that. There's only one season where Mané was a touch better and that was 18-19 and even then they scored an equal number of league goals.

On balance, Salah is up there with the best wingers of all time - Mané just isn't quite there.
Linudden.

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,015
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14367 on: Yesterday at 09:38:54 pm »
Sorry Sadio. I never thought it would come to this but Id just like you to leavenow.  Like NOW.   

Thanks for what you did in a red shirt, and you did a fair bit on the pitch, but thats it. We paid you good money , respected your contract , gave you what we thought was love and  adulation but the tittle- tattle from your local newspapers has well, its spoilt things , hasnt it?

Thanks for what you did off the pitch too. You are a good man who has helped a lot of people with your generosity. That is also extremely commendable.

 I personally think youve come to the end of the line and as far as Im concerned youre a very good player ( sometimes exceptional)  who served us well but it takes more than that to become a real Liverpool  legend.

To be a legend requires a past player to fulfil certain obligations, and respect a series of criteria. And you need to tick ALL the boxes. ALL of them.  And one of those is leaving on a good note.
To be a legend doesnt necessarily mean to have played in the most successful teams or to have been an exceptionally gifted  player.  There have been less talented legends of our club who played in difficult times and who won nowt except the love and respect of our supporters.
To be a legend means to have understood what our club is and to have appreciated the fact that youve had the good fortune to do what most of us on here would give our right arm to have done.
To be a legend means to show total respect for the club and to  understand everything about our club and our city.

Sure, well remember you with affection. But, before you in my list of legends stand other players who are less famous and less able. They were also paid far less than you  but they will forever be part of the mystique of Liverpool Football Club.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,513
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14368 on: Yesterday at 09:46:08 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 12:53:13 pm
He should just be honest and leave with his head held high - LFC wont pay me a salary that I think I can command and I feel undervalued by the club as a result of this and a few other things.

Reality is he is pissed off, constantly under recognised, gets moved from position to position, gives 100% and sees Salah not put in the same work rate and yet he is the one that always gets subbed and offered less.

Were all human after all, put yourself in his shoes but at your workplace - seeing a colleague get favouritism is anger inducing.

Why does there need to be mudslinging? Divock hasn't just walked out complaining he's leaving because he hardly gets a game despite his amazing contributions. He left to a great reception and great love from the players, staff and fans and that's that.

Fans don't like players badmouthing the club on their way out the door, or playing silly beggars.

He might well feel slighted, players often do when they leave, but you keep it to yourself. The Liverpool Way expects LFC players to conduct themselves with a bit of class or decorum at least.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,530
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14369 on: Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm »
This thread needs closing until he leaves as there too much misinformation spouted
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,513
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14370 on: Yesterday at 09:54:10 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm
This thread needs closing until he leaves as there too much misinformation spouted

He wants to leave and is making a lot of stupid remarks. We know that much at least.

In terms of specifics (why he's making stupid comments, why he wants to leave) it's conjecture, but it would help if he could just shut the fuck up until a deal is agreed and/or we can sign a replacement and stick with no comment rather than snide remarks.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,223
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14371 on: Yesterday at 09:56:27 pm »
Salah FC, Mane FC...Nah This is LFC!
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,900
  • JFT 97
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14372 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:56:27 pm
Salah FC, Mane FC...Nah This is LFC!

Spot on Samie, it is like a game of Top trumps in here, at times.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 441
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14373 on: Yesterday at 10:13:22 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:25:18 pm
Did they sing his name?

All we hear is, Sadio moaning, Sadio groaning, Sadio moaning. ;)
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14374 on: Yesterday at 10:14:42 pm »
Sadio Mane has been a fantastic player for us and he has won the lot here. If he leaves for a new challenge, good luck to him. At that point we will bring someone else in, and we will negotiate the best price possible, although with only one year on his deal, and not many clubs he could realistically go to, our leverage for negotiation is less.

All the snippets and sound bites that surround a transfer we shouldnt get upset. Im pretty sure we pay Mane well, and Im pretty sure we would boost his terms if he agreed a new deal, but he apparently wants off. At that point he will look to maximize his income and, presumably, he hopes to be in a place where he might be considered top dog, which is not the case at Liverpool, although he is an excellent player.

I cant be getting upset about this one. The club will be fine and Sadio will do what he will do. It will all work out well.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:19:17 pm by G Richards »
Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14375 on: Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:56:27 pm
Salah FC, Mane FC...Nah This is LFC!

Is fucking right. If you dont want to play for us then kindly leave please and we will get someone in who does want to play for us.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14376 on: Yesterday at 10:23:16 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:34:12 pm
is there any need for this type of shit?

some ungrateful fuckers in here.

It's called hypocrisy mate. You read from some people in here saying that the players are human beings too with feelings, but then you read from the very same people mocking that and getting surprised why the players aren't robots and wondering why they get affected by some sentimental shit, because you know, the players are there "just to get the job done".

If chanting their names isn't important, then why fans do that in the first place?

I wonder what's next, making fun of bunch of grown men chasing one ball all over the "lawn"?   :D
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14377 on: Yesterday at 10:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:23:16 pm
If chanting their names isn't important, then why fans do that in the first place?

They do chant his name, he just doesn't have a song as catchy as some of the others. What point are you even trying to make?
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,513
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14378 on: Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 10:28:22 pm
They do chant his name, he just doesn't have a song as catchy as some of the others. What point are you even trying to make?

Milner bound to tell the club where to stick their contract offer as he hasn't got a catchy song either.

It's all a bit Yaya Toure and his birthday cake this. As I said before, i'm sure he is annoyed about something, players usually are when they leave clubs, but you still have be professional and dignified.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14379 on: Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm
It is a fact but your hate that you have for Mane doesn't allow you to see that.
perceptions and / or opinions are not facts ffs.
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14380 on: Yesterday at 10:39:08 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm
This thread needs closing until he leaves as there too much misinformation spouted
thus. 

100%.

this tread is becoming a fucking embarrassment.
Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14381 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 pm »
people can be flippant and ungrateful and say he can just leave and whatever or Salah was better anyway or we can a player to replace him.

yea im sure we could bring in another good forward.

but that mentality is extremely difficult to replace. Thats my biggest worry about him going. Its not just the big goals he scored and the fact its usually him that steps up when things are going tough but he was the player that laid down a marker too. He had a that bit of a nasty streak to him. how often would you see him clatter into someone early on in games. tough as nails too. could take some punishment.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14382 on: Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm
It is a fact but your hate that you have for Mane doesn't allow you to see that.

Here's a video that is intended to teach young children the difference between objective and subjective. You might want to have a watch: https://youtu.be/lVIwBKWrQn4

As for Mané, another weird bit of communication from him but I think he's in a weird spot. I don't begrudge him wanting to leave but I'd love him to be a little more gracious about it at this stage.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14383 on: Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm »
hat-trick for Mane!
we should accept no less than £60m for him
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:32:57 pm by Paul_h »
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14384 on: Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm
Here's a video that is intended to teach young children the difference between objective and subjective. You might want to have a watch: https://youtu.be/lVIwBKWrQn4

As for Mané, another weird bit of communication from him but I think he's in a weird spot. I don't begrudge him wanting to leave but I'd love him to be a little more gracious about it at this stage.

Since you're at it, you should try to learn some new words besides "weird". Here  https://youtu.be/6GMAugzV5ls


For people who are saying that Mane doesn't work harder than Salah, you should check some defensive stats, he surpasses him in pretty much everything. That said, I'm not trying to take anything from Salah or saying he's a lazy bastard, far from it, it's just that Mane is one of the most hardworking player i ever seen playing for us.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,402
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14385 on: Yesterday at 11:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm
Since you're at it, you should try to learn some new words besides "weird". Here  https://youtu.be/6GMAugzV5ls


For people who are saying that Mane doesn't work harder than Salah, you should check some defensive stats, he surpasses him in pretty much everything. That said, I'm not trying to take anything from Salah or saying he's a lazy bastard, far from it, it's just that Mane is one of the most hardworking player i ever seen playing for us.
Fucking hell, will you let it drop? You're putting far too much effort in to defending a player who has publically declared he wants to leave. The king is dead, long live the king and all that.
Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,698
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14386 on: Yesterday at 11:50:30 pm »
insane how much fake quotes and lack of context were being shared yesterday and grown men and women on twitter were having full blown meltdowns.

i'm gutted he wants to go but at the end of the day he is likely the only one in many generations that will have this sort of earning power. we know he's not flashy and does a lot of great stuff for Bambali. we can't expect every player to bite their tongue when we know there are both new challenges out there but also significantly better wages. it's a job.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:52:41 pm by RainbowFlick »
YNWA.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14387 on: Today at 12:00:54 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm
Since you're at it, you should try to learn some new words besides "weird". Here  https://youtu.be/6GMAugzV5ls


For people who are saying that Mane doesn't work harder than Salah, you should check some defensive stats, he surpasses him in pretty much everything. That said, I'm not trying to take anything from Salah or saying he's a lazy bastard, far from it, it's just that Mane is one of the most hardworking player i ever seen playing for us.

 :o I said "weird" once to describe you and now I need to expand my vocabulary? If you're going to get upset about someone calling you weird, you're in for a tough time. Let's be fair, you are *checks video* peculiar

I'm also not sure what you're arguing about at the moment. Is anyone saying Mané isn't hardworking? What's the point? He wants to leave, he should do it with a bit of class - which is still within his grasp. I don't think bridges are totally burnt yet but I'd rather not see more *checks video again* unusual quotes from him about fans wanting him to leave.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,223
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14388 on: Today at 12:06:03 am »
For that Ravishing Rick idiot and that Camelot fool.

https://twitter.com/CissokhoSahel/status/1533217839926190082

Quote
Sadio Mané:

"I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and it was everywhere. I think we'll stop there. Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, we'll see." [@CissokhoSahel]
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14389 on: Today at 12:12:15 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:03 am
For that Ravishing Rick idiot and that Camelot fool.

https://twitter.com/CissokhoSahel/status/1533217839926190082
A lot of this got lost in translation too.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14390 on: Today at 12:20:06 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:00:54 am
:o I said "weird" once to describe you and now I need to expand my vocabulary? If you're going to get upset about someone calling you weird, you're in for a tough time. Let's be fair, you are *checks video* peculiar

I'm also not sure what you're arguing about at the moment. Is anyone saying Mané isn't hardworking? What's the point? He wants to leave, he should do it with a bit of class - which is still within his grasp. I don't think bridges are totally burnt yet but I'd rather not see more *checks video again* unusual quotes from him about fans wanting him to leave.

I will explain to you what's "weird". Weird is jumping into conversation and then not having a clue what's the argument and what's the conversation.

Bunch of parachutists spamming out of nowhere. God!
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14391 on: Today at 12:22:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:03 am
For that Ravishing Rick idiot and that Camelot fool.

https://twitter.com/CissokhoSahel/status/1533217839926190082

Cheers Samie, you know i love you. ❤️

That's a very good quote by Africa's best player.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14392 on: Today at 12:30:03 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:20:06 am
I will explain to you what's "weird". Weird is jumping into conversation and then not having a clue what's the argument and what's the conversation.

Bunch of parachutists spamming out of nowhere. God!

You seem to have a problem understanding how a forum works. The conversation is there and I've read it, your argument has no basis. Nobody is suggesting that Mané isn't hardworking, you've just decided to hold up this trait as a stick to beat Salah with for some reason.

You've shown your true colours as a fan. Jumping on here as soon as the final whistle went in Paris to criticise players who have given us everything over the past few years. So don't pretend you're some kind of honourable Mané protector, when actually it's just a way of having a go at another one of our legendary players (which Mané is absolutely one of too)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Topwings!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14393 on: Today at 12:36:52 am »
Thought very well of Sadio and probably favourite player in current squad but that video (now on the Beebs) is just so disrespectful to Liverpool supporters.  You just can't spin it any other way.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,282
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14394 on: Today at 12:48:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:06:03 am
For that Ravishing Rick idiot and that Camelot fool.

https://twitter.com/CissokhoSahel/status/1533217839926190082

You are a master of Greek tragedies, Samie... The murder of  a beautiful Hypothesis by an ugly Fact.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14395 on: Today at 02:37:58 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:26:29 pm
If getting paid as much as Mo or having a song sung as often as Mo was that important to him then you know..maybe he should have been as good as Mo

You have been pretty spot on lately.
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,254
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14396 on: Today at 03:30:05 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:12:07 am
(Despite the fact Im obviously logged onto a chat forum and commenting about it)

I don't care.

Same with Salah.

Go - thanks for the memories.

Or stay - great to have you onboard.

I just don't care anymore.

Ready for the next phase. Move on.
E
Same here. This is no longer the summer of 2014 where one player's departure spells doom and destruction. The most important LFC employee is signed until 2026, all other comings and goings can be dealt with, and to be honest we probably want most of the next great LFC team to be in place by the 2024-25 season anyway. As long as they don't end up plying their trade in Manchester there'll be no hard feelings from me.
