Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1451472 times)

Online ★deb★, please ?

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14280 on: Today at 12:38:56 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8wR_rNFMQc

This is the famous interview I believe.

While there are some french words in there, it is not "French". as a native french speaker i did not understand what he was saying. i understood 60-70% and Liverpool and that is it.

do we have a reliable translation and if yes where does it come from? i havent seen anything on his twitter
Offline Agent99

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14281 on: Today at 12:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:29:42 pm
Exactly. All comments about losing his position to Diaz/Jota are monumental bullshit. In fact, it underscores how much we as fans have undervalued him that we can claim he's lost any position to new arrival Diaz. Sadio carried us on his back in the latter part of the season when Salah was a shell of himself, and still gets no credit for it. And people wonder why the player might want to bugger off. Jesus Christ, can we get over ourselves just a little bit and try to see how a situation might look from another man's perspective?

Offline Morgana

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14282 on: Today at 12:52:05 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:32:56 pm
;D He's had nothing but praise for months on here until his weird comments in the last week. If you want to look at a player getting relentless, unfair bullshit spouted about them take a look at the Salah thread.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:33:43 pm
Gets no credit?! Where are you getting that from
Hes been widely touted as a ballon dor candidate - the last few weeks / months has been relentless praise for him both inside and outside the fan base (and damning of Salah fwiw)

Obviously I wasn't referring just to the latter half of this season when, yes, more people finally started to give Sadio some credit. For much of the first half of this season there was a huge debate raging about when and why we should sell him because he is "past his best", etc., etc. All I am saying is that, for all this player has done for us over the years, he should have had way more credit in the bank.  After VVD's horrific injury most of our players had a shit 20/21 season, yet there seemed to be a laser focus on Sadio's failure to reach former heights.

The feeling among most if not all Senegalese fans for years is that his achievements have been downplayed and overlooked in comparison to Salah's. Go back and listen to some of the statements made by Kev Walsh and other people on TAW about Sadio (particularly from February 2021 to February 2022); it'll make you cringe when you consider how important he turned out to be in the latter part of this season. Added to that, over time and especially on stadium days, there was an overwhelming feeling among foreign fans that Sadio wasn't loved as much as Salah. And it's this perception that has led to some of the most poisonous online debates. For Sub-Saharan Africans Sadio Mané stands as a representative of the way people who look like them are minimised, undervalued and overlooked for top awards, etc., etc.

Look, none of this is pleasant for me to talk about. I hate the fact that geo-politics and football have become so intimately enmeshed. I hate it so much makes me want to vomit sometimes. I don't want any of these things to be true, but that doesn't mean am making shit up here.
Offline MPowerYNWA

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14283 on: Today at 12:53:13 pm »
He should just be honest and leave with his head held high - LFC wont pay me a salary that I think I can command and I feel undervalued by the club as a result of this and a few other things.

Reality is he is pissed off, constantly under recognised, gets moved from position to position, gives 100% and sees Salah not put in the same work rate and yet he is the one that always gets subbed and offered less.

Were all human after all, put yourself in his shoes but at your workplace - seeing a colleague get favouritism is anger inducing.

Offline Morgana

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14284 on: Today at 12:59:02 pm »
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 12:38:56 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8wR_rNFMQc

This is the famous interview I believe.

While there are some french words in there, it is not "French". as a native french speaker i did not understand what he was saying. i understood 60-70% and Liverpool and that is it.

do we have a reliable translation and if yes where does it come from? i havent seen anything on his twitter

He's speaking a combination of French (with a strong accent) and his native Wolof.  Yes, he did ask the question at 00:38 « Nest-ce pas que 60 ou 70% des sénégalais veulent que je quitte Liverpool...» ("Isn't it true that 60-70 of Senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool?"). What he said after that is really unclear and not in French.
Online JackWard33

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14285 on: Today at 01:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:52:05 pm
Obviously I wasn't referring just to the latter half of this season when, yes, more people finally started to give Sadio some credit. For much of the first half of this season there was a huge debate raging about when and why we should sell him because he is "past his best", etc., etc. All I am saying is that, for all this player has done for us over the years, he should have had way more credit in the bank.  After VVD's horrific injury most of our players had a shit 20/21 season, yet there seemed to be a laser focus on Sadio's failure to reach former heights.

The feeling among most if not all Senegalese fans for years is that his achievements have been downplayed and overlooked in comparison to Salah's. Go back and listen to some of the statements made by Kev Walsh and other people on TAW about Sadio (particularly from February 2021 to February 2022); it'll make you cringe when you consider how important he turned out to be in the latter part of this season. Added to that, over time and especially on stadium days, there was an overwhelming feeling among foreign fans that Sadio wasn't loved as much as Salah. And it's this perception that has led to some of the most poisonous online debates. For Sub-Saharan Africans Sadio Mané stands as a representative of the way people who look like them are minimised, undervalued and overlooked for top awards, etc., etc.

Look, none of this is pleasant for me to talk about. I hate the fact that geo-politics and football have become so intimately enmeshed. I hate it so much makes me want to vomit sometimes. I don't want any of these things to be true, but that doesn't mean am making shit up here.

I know absolutely nothing about African politics or online culture so wont be commenting on that
However the idea he hasnt been praised or got credit here doesnt sit well because it doesnt ring true
People were critical of him in the first part of the season because his production was down (I pointed out it was variance and he was the same player fwiw) but thats what happens when youre a top player (its happened to Salah recently)

If the idea is that he wants to get out from Salahs shadow then thats his call - although hes never said it so its assumption on our part. That would be his call obviously but its a team game so not sure wanting to be the man reflects that well on him or any other player that goes that route
The fact is Salah is the better player and thats the way it goes in sport sometiems its hard to see it as justification for leaving (imagine if Robbo was with Trent and then people tried to justify his annoyance in the context of Scottish / English politics)

All this stuff feels like its on the periphery to me (why is it suddenly a big enough deal to leave?)  feels much more like there are 350,000 reasons per week that he wants to leave - which is perfectly reasonable
Offline newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14286 on: Today at 01:12:50 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:05:52 pm
I know absolutely nothing about African politics or online culture so wont be commenting on that
However the idea he hasnt been praised or got credit here doesnt sit well because it doesnt ring true
People were critical of him in the first part of the season because his production was down (I pointed out it was variance and he was the same player fwiw) but thats what happens when youre a top player (its happened to Salah recently)

If the idea is that he wants to get out from Salahs shadow then thats his call - although hes never said it so its assumption on our part. That would be his call obviously but its a team game so not sure wanting to be the man reflects that well on him or any other player that goes that route
The fact is Salah is the better player and thats the way it goes in sport sometiems its hard to see it as justification for leaving (imagine if Robbo was with Trent and then people tried to justify his annoyance in the context of Scottish / English politics)

All this stuff feels like its on the periphery to me (why is it suddenly a big enough deal to leave?)  feels much more like there are 350,000 reasons per week that he wants to leave


plus if it's true that he's on only 100k p/w - I can see why he wants to leave!!****




***just making sure I repeat this rumor/fabrication/lie for this page.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14287 on: Today at 01:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:29:42 pm
Exactly. All comments about losing his position to Diaz/Jota are monumental bullshit. In fact, it underscores how much we as fans have undervalued him that we can claim he's lost any position to new arrival Diaz. Sadio carried us on his back in the latter part of the season when Salah was a shell of himself, and still gets no credit for it. And people wonder why the player might want to bugger off. Jesus Christ, can we get over ourselves just a little bit and try to see how a situation might look from another man's perspective?

Sadio carried us on his back? Thats just nonsense.

He improved his form no doubt, but many of our players stepped up to the plate. Post African nations Sadio scored 13 in all comps while Salah scored 8, Diaz got 6 and both Jota and Bobby got 4 a piece.

No doubt Sadio is a good player, but lets not build the narrative that he is some sort of one man army within this team. He can and will be replaced, thats the sign of a good team with a top manager in place.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14288 on: Today at 01:16:15 pm »
Sadio being undervalued is a myth. Hes always been loved, Im sure the vast majority of Liverpool fans consider him one of our very best. In fact, Id argue that theres been more of a degree of coldness towards Salah since his contract drama, and particularly since his form went off a cliff since AFCON.

Theres no way Sadio can ever look back and think he wasnt appreciated here.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14289 on: Today at 01:16:21 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 12:53:13 pm
He should just be honest and leave with his head held high - LFC wont pay me a salary that I think I can command and I feel undervalued by the club as a result of this and a few other things.

Reality is he is pissed off, constantly under recognised, gets moved from position to position, gives 100% and sees Salah not put in the same work rate and yet he is the one that always gets subbed and offered less.

Were all human after all, put yourself in his shoes but at your workplace - seeing a colleague get favouritism is anger inducing.

There's some bollocks being written in here but fuck me,you almost get it,almost.


A player who puts in more effort is usually the one who gets pulled 1st,not rocket science & certainly not favouritism.


As for is goals being important ones,they're all important ffs,all of our Colombians goals were "season" savers and Mo had a season that saw him winning individual awards due to the season he had,again fuck all to do with favouritism.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14290 on: Today at 01:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:21:03 pm
This is a bit harsh, all thing considering. I warned you lot during and after the Afcon tournament that Senegalese fans felt Mané was treated poorly by the club and the fans in comparison to Salah. It's all well and good to argue that he "shouldn't" feel that way, or that he "should just be grateful to be at Liverpool", etc. etc. People's feelings are their feelings. Feelings and thoughts are democratic. Even when we don't say what we feel that doesn't mean we're not thinking and feeling it.

 I think it's incredibly narrowminded and harsh to think that the way Sub-Saharan Africans perceive Sadio Mané, his impact on LFC and the way he was treated compared to Salah (however differently we might perceive it) did not have an impact on the player.
You don't stand a better chance winning a Ballon d'Or while playing for Bayern. I've always maintained and still do that it is a huge step down career-wise if he goes there. Can't argue with the money bit though.

Oh YOU warned us.

I'll say the same no as I did then,fuck any Senegalese who thought that,especially after the Boss cleared it up in his next presser and if it's because we didn't make a song and dance like the plastic c*nts in Paris then Sadio isn't the man I thought he was.
Offline McSquared

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14291 on: Today at 01:29:00 pm »
What are you all going to do if he signs a new contract? I mean it was only a week ago when that was the thinking until some unsubstantiated rumour about bayern came out. Now he has a joke in a press conference which may or may not mean anything, but do you honestly believe he makes decisions on his career based upon his senegalese twitter following?
Offline gaztop08

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14292 on: Today at 01:30:03 pm »
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 12:38:56 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8wR_rNFMQc

This is the famous interview I believe.

While there are some french words in there, it is not "French". as a native french speaker i did not understand what he was saying. i understood 60-70% and Liverpool and that is it.

do we have a reliable translation and if yes where does it come from? i havent seen anything on his twitter

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/61690691

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14293 on: Today at 01:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:16:15 pm
Sadio being undervalued is a myth. Hes always been loved, Im sure the vast majority of Liverpool fans consider him one of our very best. In fact, Id argue that theres been more of a degree of coldness towards Salah since his contract drama, and particularly since his form went off a cliff since AFCON.

Theres no way Sadio can ever look back and think he wasnt appreciated here.

I'm not sure about that. Even when he scores and wins us games, you can hear people singing Salah's name in the stands. It's really odd.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14294 on: Today at 01:33:57 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 01:29:00 pm
What are you all going to do if he signs a new contract? I mean it was only a week ago when that was the thinking until some unsubstantiated rumour about bayern came out. Now he has a joke in a press conference which may or may not mean anything, but do you honestly believe he makes decisions on his career based upon his senegalese twitter following?
Every credible journalist both here and abroad says he's leaving, that's more than 'some unsubstantiated rumour'.
Offline McSquared

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14295 on: Today at 01:35:30 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:33:57 pm
Every credible journalist both here and abroad says he's leaving, that's more than 'some unsubstantiated rumour'.

How many credible journalists are there when it comes to liverpool transfer news?
Online DelTrotter

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14296 on: Today at 01:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:33:05 pm
I'm not sure about that. Even when he scores and wins us games, you can hear people singing Salah's name in the stands. It's really odd.

 ;D

Have you got the exact data?

And could you give us the preferred order of songs supporters should sing? Should it be the goalscorer straight after he scored? What if say Robbo went on an amazing run and beat 5 players and set up a tap in for Jota. Who's name should be sung?

How come you don't have any problems with other players names being sung by the way? It's always Salah's song that seems to be the problem.
Offline newterp

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14297 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 01:29:00 pm
What are you all going to do if he signs a new contract? I mean it was only a week ago when that was the thinking until some unsubstantiated rumour about bayern came out. Now he has a joke in a press conference which may or may not mean anything, but do you honestly believe he makes decisions on his career based upon his senegalese twitter following?

he's not signing a new contract. don't that to yourself.
Offline McSquared

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14298 on: Today at 01:37:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:36:09 pm
he's not signing a new contract. don't that to yourself.

Im not doing anything other than waiting to see what happens
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14299 on: Today at 01:38:14 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 01:29:00 pm
What are you all going to do if he signs a new contract? I mean it was only a week ago when that was the thinking until some unsubstantiated rumour about bayern came out. Now he has a joke in a press conference which may or may not mean anything, but do you honestly believe he makes decisions on his career based upon his senegalese twitter following?



I don't think he is that stupid but I do think he wants out.

Definitely not the right time for him to be making "Jokes" though,he should keep quiet like he did when his fellow Countrymen started slagging the boss and our Club off after grabbing the shitty end of the stick.Sadio could have cleared that misunderstanding up with a 30 second statement but chose not to.
Offline McSquared

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14300 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:38:14 pm


I don't think he is that stupid but I do think he wants out.

Definitely not the right time for him to be making "Jokes" though,he should keep quiet like he did when his fellow Countrymen started slagging the boss and our Club off after grabbing the shitty end of the stick.Sadio could have cleared that misunderstanding up with a 30 second statement but chose not to.

We only saw a small clip and dont know the context of the question he was asked. Ill give him the benefit of the doubt for now rather than hang him
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14301 on: Today at 01:45:48 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:35:31 pm
;D

Have you got the exact data?

And could you give us the preferred order of songs supporters should sing? Should it be the goalscorer straight after he scored? What if say Robbo went on an amazing run and beat 5 players and set up a tap in for Jota. Who's name should be sung?

How come you don't have any problems with other players names being sung by the way? It's always Salah's song that seems to be the problem.

When was the last time you heard our fans singing Mane's name?
Online Hazell

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14302 on: Today at 01:46:42 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 01:41:36 pm
We only saw a small clip and dont know the context of the question he was asked. Ill give him the benefit of the doubt for now rather than hang him

I hope they weren't as bad as they were initially made out. I was annoyed yesterday reading those comments at first but maybe there was something lost in translation.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14303 on: Today at 01:47:15 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 01:41:36 pm
We only saw a small clip and dont know the context of the question he was asked. Ill give him the benefit of the doubt for now rather than hang him

Who's trying to hang him.

There's no benefit of doubt needed about him not standing up for the Club and the Boss after that misunderstanding though,it was weird that he didn't at the time,almost like he felt the misunderstanding worked in his favour.


Swap him for Lewa  ;D
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14304 on: Today at 01:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:45:48 pm
When was the last time you heard our fans singing Mane's name?

Almost every game since he got back from AFCON,fuck knows about before because I don't keep a tally.
Offline McSquared

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14305 on: Today at 01:49:05 pm »
Online DelTrotter

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14306 on: Today at 01:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:45:48 pm
When was the last time you heard our fans singing Mane's name?

It gets sung most games, I've no idea why you are trying to pretend his name will get chanted about once every 6 months or something.

Give us all these examples of Sadio scoring a winner then the fans chanting Mo's name straight after please.

And should Matip and Konate ask to leave as Virgil's name is sung all the time? Should Salah and Firmino leave quickly too as Jota's name was sung more in the last 6 months? Should Fabinho be demanding to leave as Wijnaldum's name was sung loads and now Thiago while he gets nothing?
Online DangerScouse

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14307 on: Today at 01:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:45:48 pm
When was the last time you heard our fans singing Mane's name?

Wolves
Online Johnnyboy1973

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14308 on: Today at 01:53:44 pm »
Online El Lobo

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14309 on: Today at 02:09:49 pm »
I did see an interview with Mo saying he wishes his song was sang us often as Bobbys, no wonder Bobby seems the one most keen to stay
