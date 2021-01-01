He's had nothing but praise for months on here until his weird comments in the last week. If you want to look at a player getting relentless, unfair bullshit spouted about them take a look at the Salah thread.



Gets no credit?! Where are you getting that from

Hes been widely touted as a ballon dor candidate - the last few weeks / months has been relentless praise for him both inside and outside the fan base (and damning of Salah fwiw)



Obviously I wasn't referring just to the latter half of this season when, yes, more people finally started to give Sadio some credit. For much of the first half of this season there was a huge debate raging about when and why we should sell him because he is "past his best", etc., etc. All I am saying is that, for all this player has done for us over the years, he should have had way more credit in the bank. After VVD's horrific injury most of our players had a shit 20/21 season, yet there seemed to be a laser focus on Sadio's failure to reach former heights.The feeling among most if not all Senegalese fans for years is that his achievements have been downplayed and overlooked in comparison to Salah's. Go back and listen to some of the statements made by Kev Walsh and other people on TAW about Sadio (particularly from February 2021 to February 2022); it'll make you cringe when you consider how important he turned out to be in the latter part of this season. Added to that, over time and especially on stadium days, there was an overwhelming feeling among foreign fans that Sadio wasn't loved as much as Salah. And it's this perception that has led to some of the most poisonous online debates. For Sub-Saharan Africans Sadio Mané stands as a representative of the way people who look like them are minimised, undervalued and overlooked for top awards, etc., etc.Look, none of this is pleasant for me to talk about. I hate the fact that geo-politics and football have become so intimately enmeshed. I hate it so much makes me want to vomit sometimes. I don't want any of these things to be true, but that doesn't mean am making shit up here.