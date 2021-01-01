« previous next »
Maybe he just wants to win more medals before he retires and go down as the most successful Senegalese player ever? That sort of thing sounds important to him, along with the Ballon d'Or. Bayern isn't exactly a step down, is it? They'll win the league and are one of the 5-6 teams who can win the CL.

Plus the money of course

Yeah,lots of players see their international status as extremely important to them much as we fans usually don't care for it.

Bayern's squad imo isn't nearly as good as it was a few years ago but still they dwarf everyone else commercially in the Buli and almost always win it,are in the latter stages of CL most seasons as you say and pay bigger basic salaries to their stars than we do.

To be honest for me this feels like the right time for him to move if he wants to go,just hoped we could've done without the childish burning the bridges routine before the move for once not that these kind of antics bothers me that much anymore,seen it regularly since McManaman left.
Awesome servant but acting like a twat.
Also Klopp has made us a destination club again, no longer a stepping stone club anymore. The way we play is suited to get the best out of Mane, there is no guarantee he will be as successful in the Bayern Munich team. Nearly all players that leave Liverpool end up regretting it for a number of reasons. The grass is not always greener on the other side. Players that don't want to be here anymore can go and we rebuild and move on, no-one is bigger then the club. Bye Mane thanks for your services to the club, wish you well but we will move on without you.
(Despite the fact Im obviously logged onto a chat forum and commenting about it)

I don't care.

Same with Salah.

Go - thanks for the memories.

Or stay - great to have you onboard.

I just don't care anymore.

Ready for the next phase. Move on.
Also Klopp has made us a destination club again, no longer a stepping stone club anymore. The way we play is suited to get the best out of Mane, there is no guarantee he will be as successful in the Bayern Munich team. Nearly all players that leave Liverpool end up regretting it for a number of reasons. The grass is not always greener on the other side. Players that don't want to be here anymore can go and we rebuild and move on, no-one is bigger then the club. Bye Mane thanks for your services to the club, wish you well but we will move on without you.

Wijnaldum probably thought going to PSG, money aside, he'd get a nice few easy titles and possibly a CL. Mane will think the same with Bayern.

I think we've seen his best years and he'll slow down soon. He's got a lot of miles on the clock with everything he's given us for 6 years and nearly 100 international caps and AFCONs etc and will be focused on the World Cup this year.

Only thing is if he's still got a couple of years at a top level then you'd rather he stayed for them but financially it'd make sense to sell now and get a younger replacement. The problem is we've got Salah as well winding his contract down.
I'm guessing that Sadio leaving this summer has been on the cards for some time. Nowhere near the same news coverage for his contract compared to Mo.

I would imagine his wage demands far outstrip his worth to the club. Just now a case of getting the biggest transfer fee we can and move on.

Good player, he can go "off" elsewhere (didn't uncle Bob say something like that?).
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."
I hope we don't suffer a Toure-esque curse on winning trophies for alleged mistreatment of our African contingent of players.  :-X
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."

Sepps just lashing out because hes paid less than the assistant tea lady
I agree here. 

Diaz has the potential to be excellent and his energy and persistence were a real boost once he slotted in. 

But he's no Sadio.  Not yet anyway.  He gives every indication that he will continue to progress, but Mane exceeds Diaz if for no other reason than because of the important goals scored over the last three months of the season. 

I'll take Diaz in 3 years over Mane in 3 years, but I'd highly doubt that for the 2022-2023 season, Diaz will be as effective as what Sadio would be. 

I would love you to explain how Diaz took Mane's position as the left sided attacker then.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:22:24 am
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."
Where is this mate?
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."

Sorry, what?
Sorry, what?

James Milner called him a 'soppy bollocks' in response, it's fine
Always the quiet ones who end up being the biggest c*nts.
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."

A new song for Sadio.

I'm just a poor boy nobody loves me
He's just a poor boy from a poor family,
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
Easy come, easy go, will you let me go
Awesome servant but acting like a twat.

Exactly what I came on to post.
Cant say i wont miss the guy. I dont blame him wanting a proper payday. If he only on a fraction of salah and the club dragging their heels, i can understand him angling for a move. Suarez, torres, owen, mascherano and even alonso and coutinho left in far more acrimonious circumstances. As far as im concerned, sadio will always be a liverpool legend and we will adore him just like we still reminisce about suarez and torres.

Love u sadio https://youtu.be/8xTBTOHmoEQ
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."

Where do you see that? Cannot find it..
Thanks for the memories Sadio but just leave with some class please.
How is he still on the same salary he signed years ago? Is he even in the top 10 highest salaries in the club?
Didn't we renegotiate Salah's contract once already within his first two years?
Mane's been underpaid for several years, to be fair. Hardly sends him a positive message if the club hasn't negotiated his contract two years prior. It's one thing if he was amongst the highest paid at the club, but he hasn't been.

Shame. Would have rather have resigned Mane and sold Salah than lose both, or lose Mane and Salah stays his full contract.
How is he still on the same salary he signed years ago? Is he even in the top 10 highest salaries in the club?
Didn't we renegotiate Salah's contract once already within his first two years?
Mane's been underpaid for several years, to be fair. Hardly sends him a positive message if the club hasn't negotiated his contract two years prior. It's one thing if he was amongst the highest paid at the club, but he hasn't been.

Shame. Would have rather have resigned Mane and sold Salah than lose both, or lose Mane and Salah stays his full contract.

He signed a new 5 year deal in 2018 rumoured at the time to be 150k a week.
Im resigned to him leaving the club now. Will be sad to see him go but the sooner he makes the move the sooner we can plan for next season. Same for Salah
