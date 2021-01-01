Also Klopp has made us a destination club again, no longer a stepping stone club anymore. The way we play is suited to get the best out of Mane, there is no guarantee he will be as successful in the Bayern Munich team. Nearly all players that leave Liverpool end up regretting it for a number of reasons. The grass is not always greener on the other side. Players that don't want to be here anymore can go and we rebuild and move on, no-one is bigger then the club. Bye Mane thanks for your services to the club, wish you well but we will move on without you.