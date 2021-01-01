Maybe he just wants to win more medals before he retires and go down as the most successful Senegalese player ever? That sort of thing sounds important to him, along with the Ballon d'Or. Bayern isn't exactly a step down, is it? They'll win the league and are one of the 5-6 teams who can win the CL.



Plus the money of course



Yeah,lots of players see their international status as extremely important to them much as we fans usually don't care for it.Bayern's squad imo isn't nearly as good as it was a few years ago but still they dwarf everyone else commercially in the Buli and almost always win it,are in the latter stages of CL most seasons as you say and pay bigger basic salaries to their stars than we do.To be honest for me this feels like the right time for him to move if he wants to go,just hoped we could've done without the childish burning the bridges routine before the move for once not that these kind of antics bothers me that much anymore,seen it regularly since McManaman left.