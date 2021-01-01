« previous next »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14240 on: Today at 06:31:31 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:56:53 am
Maybe he just wants to win more medals before he retires and go down as the most successful Senegalese player ever? That sort of thing sounds important to him, along with the Ballon d'Or. Bayern isn't exactly a step down, is it? They'll win the league and are one of the 5-6 teams who can win the CL.

Plus the money of course

Yeah,lots of players see their international status as extremely important to them much as we fans usually don't care for it.

Bayern's squad imo isn't nearly as good as it was a few years ago but still they dwarf everyone else commercially in the Buli and almost always win it,are in the latter stages of CL most seasons as you say and pay bigger basic salaries to their stars than we do.

To be honest for me this feels like the right time for him to move if he wants to go,just hoped we could've done without the childish burning the bridges routine before the move for once not that these kind of antics bothers me that much anymore,seen it regularly since McManaman left.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14241 on: Today at 08:43:04 am »
Awesome servant but acting like a twat.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14242 on: Today at 09:09:23 am »
Also Klopp has made us a destination club again, no longer a stepping stone club anymore. The way we play is suited to get the best out of Mane, there is no guarantee he will be as successful in the Bayern Munich team. Nearly all players that leave Liverpool end up regretting it for a number of reasons. The grass is not always greener on the other side. Players that don't want to be here anymore can go and we rebuild and move on, no-one is bigger then the club. Bye Mane thanks for your services to the club, wish you well but we will move on without you.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14243 on: Today at 09:12:07 am »
(Despite the fact Im obviously logged onto a chat forum and commenting about it)

I don't care.

Same with Salah.

Go - thanks for the memories.

Or stay - great to have you onboard.

I just don't care anymore.

Ready for the next phase. Move on.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14244 on: Today at 09:17:00 am »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 09:09:23 am
Also Klopp has made us a destination club again, no longer a stepping stone club anymore. The way we play is suited to get the best out of Mane, there is no guarantee he will be as successful in the Bayern Munich team. Nearly all players that leave Liverpool end up regretting it for a number of reasons. The grass is not always greener on the other side. Players that don't want to be here anymore can go and we rebuild and move on, no-one is bigger then the club. Bye Mane thanks for your services to the club, wish you well but we will move on without you.

Wijnaldum probably thought going to PSG, money aside, he'd get a nice few easy titles and possibly a CL. Mane will think the same with Bayern.

I think we've seen his best years and he'll slow down soon. He's got a lot of miles on the clock with everything he's given us for 6 years and nearly 100 international caps and AFCONs etc and will be focused on the World Cup this year.

Only thing is if he's still got a couple of years at a top level then you'd rather he stayed for them but financially it'd make sense to sell now and get a younger replacement. The problem is we've got Salah as well winding his contract down.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14245 on: Today at 09:17:29 am »
I'm guessing that Sadio leaving this summer has been on the cards for some time. Nowhere near the same news coverage for his contract compared to Mo.

I would imagine his wage demands far outstrip his worth to the club. Just now a case of getting the biggest transfer fee we can and move on.

Good player, he can go "off" elsewhere (didn't uncle Bob say something like that?).
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14246 on: Today at 09:22:24 am »
Could do without Sepp van den Berg taunting him on twitter and calling him a "poor man."
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14247 on: Today at 09:35:17 am »
I hope we don't suffer a Toure-esque curse on winning trophies for alleged mistreatment of our African contingent of players.  :-X
