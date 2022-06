Id still like to see the numbers as to really who was the bigger threat off the left wing.



I agree here.Diaz has the potential to be excellent and his energy and persistence were a real boost once he slotted in.But he's no Sadio. Not yet anyway. He gives every indication that he will continue to progress, but Mane exceeds Diaz if for no other reason than because of the important goals scored over the last three months of the season.I'll take Diaz in 3 years over Mane in 3 years, but I'd highly doubt that for the 2022-2023 season, Diaz will be as effective as what Sadio would be.