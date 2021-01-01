« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353] 354   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1444497 times)

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • Italians do it better
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14080 on: Today at 09:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:55:14 pm
"Like everyone else, I'm on social media and I see the comments. Isn't it between 60 to 70% of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon. Don't be in a hurry because we will see this together."
Yeah, but what about bots, Sadio? What if you leave and the reality was between 40 to 50%? What will you do then?

Another prime example of social media being fucking poison.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,212
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14081 on: Today at 09:09:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:08:21 pm

Fuck'em,they'll all crawl back into their holes once the season starts again..

Cant wait till start of season and get 3pts

I need that like a junkie more than ever.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,875
  • JFT 97
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14082 on: Today at 09:10:02 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 09:07:37 pm
Didn't Mane force his way out of Salzburg to Soton in the first place?

He, of course, could've just kept quiet and just not signed a new contract and worked out a move (like Thiago did), so he obviously didn't have to keep making it public.  That's poor form.

But it doesn't surprise me.  He wants to make sure he gets his move this summer.  It is what it is.  We'll move on like we always have.

Yep.

In early August of 2014, RB Salzburg beat Malmo in the first leg of a Champions League play-off, with a second leg to come. Mane was subbed off with ten minutes to go but still contributed to his sides 2-1 win, as you would expect from the star man.

However, for the return leg a week later, he was a no-show. He failed to turn up to training the day before or any of his scheduled appointments, missing the scheduled flight to Malmo for the second leg. He was attempting to force a move away from the club and got his way a few weeks later after reiterating his insistence to leave the club.

For Salzburg, the damage had already been done. Without their star man they lost the second leg 3-0 and therefore were eliminated from the Champions League before the group stages got underway, something that damaged the club financially.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14083 on: Today at 09:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:07:44 pm
If 70% of Liverpool fans wanted him to stay he would have stayed. The reality is that the majority of our fans aren't even arsed about him leaving.

Mane finding out that he's not appreciated enough here? Shocker.

What do you base your figures on? The people I go to the match with and those who I work with think he's just brilliant.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,440
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14084 on: Today at 09:10:45 pm »
It's always great - in almost every damn circumstance when we don't want to lose a player how X player is 1) so wholesome, 2) would never disrespect the club, 3) loves the club, etc.

until they want to leave...
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14085 on: Today at 09:12:01 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,002
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14086 on: Today at 09:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:06:04 pm
I agree. But was its comparative lack of quality the reason he now wants to leave? He does seem to have a bee in his bonnet about Liverpool.

Or as others have said playing second fiddle to Mo? Who knows?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,875
  • JFT 97
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14087 on: Today at 09:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:07:44 pm
If 70% of Liverpool fans wanted him to stay he would have stayed. The reality is that the majority of our fans aren't even arsed about him leaving.

Mane finding out that he's not appreciated enough here? Shocker.

This is why players have to come out and make public statements to force moves.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,113
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14088 on: Today at 09:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:07:44 pm
If 70% of Liverpool fans wanted him to stay he would have stayed. The reality is that the majority of our fans aren't even arsed about him leaving.

Mane finding out that he's not appreciated enough here? Shocker.

you come out with some mad shit.

While I know well get over it, itd be really odd if LFC fans wouldnt be a bit dissapointed to see one of our best players leave.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,480
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14089 on: Today at 09:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:07:44 pm
If 70% of Liverpool fans wanted him to stay he would have stayed. The reality is that the majority of our fans aren't even arsed about him leaving.

Mane finding out that he's not appreciated enough here? Shocker.

I'm sorry but that is utter bollox. Some of my mates would rather he stayed over Mo!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,002
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14090 on: Today at 09:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:07:44 pm
If 70% of Liverpool fans wanted him to stay he would have stayed. The reality is that the majority of our fans aren't even arsed about him leaving.

Mane finding out that he's not appreciated enough here? Shocker.

What are you talking about? You've spoken to 70% of Liverpool fans have you?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14091 on: Today at 09:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:02:24 pm
He has always had that kind of attitude. The problem is fans are massive hypocrites. We detest players forcing their way out of Liverpool but have no problem when they force their way out of a club to come here.

I don't remember Thiago being this much of a twat about leaving Bayern. In fact, I loved the farewell message he gave to Bayern fans. That was class.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14092 on: Today at 09:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:09:16 pm
Nah. He destroyed us when we played Southampton. He was a fantastic player, that's why Klopp has signed him.

He did. He was amazing. But...

....he was a substitute that day if you remember. On the bench for Southampton. Klopp made him.

Also, he was up against poor Martin Skrtel! The worst Liverpool centre back since Ruddock.

Sadio has been fantastic for Liverpool. But he was fantastic in a great team with a great coach with great supporters. He's given his best years of his career to us and for that I'm grateful. He should be too.


Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,440
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14093 on: Today at 09:14:47 pm »
Between FLRed67 and Ravishing Rick Rude - it's hard to figure out who is doing the stronger drugs.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,502
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14094 on: Today at 09:15:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:10:45 pm
It's always great - in almost every damn circumstance when we don't want to lose a player how X player is 1) so wholesome, 2) would never disrespect the club, 3) loves the club, etc.

until they want to leave...

Fans are so quick to turn. Loads of comments about what great people the squad has compared to mercenaries elsewhere. Just look at the fawning over them when they are doing some club videos and having a laugh.

They are selfish, elite professionals with huge egos. They dont really give a fuck about anything else.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,002
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14095 on: Today at 09:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:12:16 pm
This is why players have to come out and make public statements to force moves.

Stop talking nonsense Al. Klopp is a manager renounced for being prepared to let players have their say. I am pretty damn sure had he asked him and insisted he wanted another challenge he would have let
him go, providing we replaced him.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,002
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14096 on: Today at 09:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:14:40 pm
He did. He was amazing. But...

....he was a substitute that day if you remember. On the bench for Southampton. Klopp made him.

Also, he was up against poor Martin Skrtel! The worst Liverpool centre back since Ruddock.

Sadio has been fantastic for Liverpool. But he was fantastic in a great team with a great coach with great supporters. He's given his best years of his career to us and for that I'm grateful. He should be too.

Oooh. That's unkind, but possibly true.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14097 on: Today at 09:17:05 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:13:13 pm
I'm sorry but that is utter bollox. Some of my mates would rather he stayed over Mo!

Some of your mates, but not most of your mates. That was my point.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,113
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14098 on: Today at 09:18:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:15:09 pm
Fans are so quick to turn. Loads of comments about what great people the squad has compared to mercenaries elsewhere. Just look at the fawning over them when they are doing some club videos and having a laugh.

They are selfish, elite professionals with huge egos. They dont really give a fuck about anything else.

exactly.

But you cant blame fans for being fully invested, they love the club and then be extention, the players. Thatll never change however much we know they dont have the same feelings for the club, its always going to get this reaction of a player starts yapping.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,480
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14099 on: Today at 09:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:17:05 pm
Some of your mates, but not most of your mates. That was my point.

It wasn't your point. None of them would like to see him leave!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,464
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14100 on: Today at 09:20:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:14:47 pm
Between FLRed67 and Ravishing Rick Rude - it's hard to figure out who is doing the stronger drugs.

Theres been some proper gibberish posted the last few weeksbut thankfully theyre providing their usual consistency
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14101 on: Today at 09:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:12:38 pm
you come out with some mad shit.

While I know well get over it, itd be really odd if LFC fans wouldnt be a bit dissapointed to see one of our best players leave.

The real disappointment will start to kick in next season. You can quote me on that.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,862
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14102 on: Today at 09:20:13 pm »
I'm long past being upset about players wanting to move on. I'm positive that Mane is an absolutely lovely bloke. He's unquestionably a legend of the club. But to say he's going to give everyone the news they want and then leave is just a bit fucking stupid isn't it?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14103 on: Today at 09:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:07:44 pm
If 70% of Liverpool fans wanted him to stay he would have stayed. The reality is that the majority of our fans aren't even arsed about him leaving.

Mane finding out that he's not appreciated enough here? Shocker.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,412
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14104 on: Today at 09:21:00 pm »
If Sadio is judging his life decisions on social media polls then he deserves all thats coming to him. I suspect in reality he wants to leave us but for some reason wants to justify it by saying its what everyone else wants. Grow some balls and own your decision lad, if you want to go just fucking say so.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,502
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14105 on: Today at 09:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:18:06 pm
exactly.

But you cant blame fans for being fully invested, they love the club and then be extention, the players. Thatll never change however much we know they dont have the same feelings for the club, its always going to get this reaction of a player starts yapping.

Kids? I understand them being invested in the players. Adults? Absolutely not.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14106 on: Today at 09:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:20:09 pm
The real disappointment will start to kick in next season. You can quote me on that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • Italians do it better
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14107 on: Today at 09:22:03 pm »
80% of my household members don't want you to leave Sadio! The cat is indifferent, but he's a c*nt. Please stay!
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,875
  • JFT 97
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14108 on: Today at 09:22:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:15:49 pm
Stop talking nonsense Al. Klopp is a manager renounced for being prepared to let players have their say. I am pretty damn sure had he asked him and insisted he wanted another challenge he would have let
him go, providing we replaced him.

We had already replaced him with Diaz and Mane had been moved inside. You have to look at it from the clubs point of view. They don't want to upset their customers. Certain fans idolize Mane and would be upset if they thought the club were open to selling him.

If the player wants the move then he has to go public.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,212
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14109 on: Today at 09:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:07:44 pm
If 70% of Liverpool fans wanted him to stay he would have stayed. The reality is that the majority of our fans aren't even arsed about him leaving.

Mane finding out that he's not appreciated enough here? Shocker.

Wtf ???

What are younin about everyone I know is gutted and everyone on here aswell

You on a wind up?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,002
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14110 on: Today at 09:23:03 pm »
It's just the next evolution of the team folks, nothing to be panicking over.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,204
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14111 on: Today at 09:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:20:09 pm
The real disappointment will start to kick in next season. You can quote me on that.

And 99% of RAWK think's you're an absolute muppet.

You can quote me on that.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,212
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14112 on: Today at 09:25:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:23:03 pm
It's just the next evolution of the team folks, nothing to be panicking over.

I agree

Its just people surprising you with theyr behaviour is a bit dissapointing
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • Italians do it better
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14113 on: Today at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:24:12 pm
And 99% of RAWK think's you're an absolute muppet.

You can quote me on that.
Make a poll.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,113
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14114 on: Today at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:21:08 pm
Kids? I understand them being invested in the players. Adults? Absolutely not.

I am well beyone being invested in players for sure, only person at this club that Ill be genuinley sad to see go is Kloppo. 

But I totally get why people get annoyed at shit like this, because its just so unnecessary. Let the situation get sorted and leave gracefully rather than disgracefully is always a good thing :D   
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,002
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14115 on: Today at 09:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:22:14 pm
We had already replaced him with Diaz and Mane had been moved inside. You have to look at it from the clubs point of view. They don't want to upset their customers. Certain fans idolize Mane and would be upset if they thought the club were open to selling him.

If the player wants the move then he has to go public.

Klopp has said repeatedly he would not keep players who don't want to be there. I would also say us getting Diaz unsettled Jota more than Mane. Jota's form kind of went out of the window after Diaz came into the team.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,225
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14116 on: Today at 09:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:24:12 pm
And 99% of RAWK think's you're an absolute muppet.

You can quote me on that.

And that's including a 1% margin for error.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,204
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14117 on: Today at 09:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:25:21 pm
Make a poll.


We need Andy for that.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14118 on: Today at 09:26:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:23:03 pm
It's just the next evolution of the team folks, nothing to be panicking over.

Absolutely right.

And something has to give. We can't go into the last leg of Jurgen's time at LFC with three forwards over 30 on gargantuan wages. That would mean Salah, Bobby, Mane and Klopp leaving the club at the same time!

Now that would be scary.

Let Mane go to pasture in Germany. And trust in Jurgen and the coaching staff to come up with creative, even superior, solutions ahead. Football constantly evolves. We can't afford to keep standing still.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,502
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #14119 on: Today at 09:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:25:21 pm
I am well beyone being invested in players for sure, only person at this club that Ill be genuinley sad to see go is Kloppo. 

But I totally get why people get annoyed at shit like this, because its just so unnecessary. Let the situation get sorted and leave gracefully rather than disgracefully is always a good thing :D   

I dont see how fans fall for it. They are happy point out what great lads our players are like they know them. We have a goalkeeper who voted for a fascist and I would hate to see views of certain members of our squads for certain communities.

A squad is full of different sorts of people who are nothing but employees. You get them, use them until they are of use and get rid. Thats what they would do to the club if they had a choice.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353] 354   Go Up
« previous next »
 