I have read pages and pages of this thread and also the Salah tread. They are both going in circles.



To me, it's pretty obvious. It's about money. Sadio goes to BM and gets 250k a week. We obviously aren't offering that sort of coin. His agent gets a clip and they are both happy. Mo is also about money. He made that clear by saying he would go to another EPL club once his contract expires. Newcastle would throw the kitchen sink at him. City may well do too if they feel like kicking us a bit.



But both players are around 30. The next contract they sign will probably be their last big money deal. "if" the reports are true and Sadio is on 100k a week, he must get sick seeing the players who earn more. Sadio and Mo both donate very large sums of money to their local communities and it obviously means a lot to them. If they earn more, they can do the things they want to do.



Fans want their players to be loyal. Those days are long gone sadly. Players go where the money is. Plain and simple. Sure, there may be the odd player here and there that stays loyal, but they are in the very small minority. All top level players follow the money. The proof in the pudding is how many players stay as one club players? Not many. We were lucky having Stevie, but his head almost got turned as well. Who's to say that Trent won't let his contract run down as he approaches 30 and it turns into a bidding war.



There are 3 things destroying the world as we know it - Power, Greed and Selfishness. Those three could also be applied to football.....



Sadly FFP is dead and buried and football has become a play thing for oil states and oligarchs....